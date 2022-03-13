For members
MEMBERS
How can I apply for dual citizenship in Austria?
It’s well-known that citizenship rules in Austria are strict. In fact, the Alpine country has a reputation for some of the toughest citizenship requirements in the world.
Published: 24 June 2021 12:54 CEST
Updated: 13 March 2022 05:24 CET
Updated: 13 March 2022 05:24 CET
A collection of passports on a white background. Image: Wikicommons
For members
SECOND HOMES
How can British second home owners spend more than 90 days in Austria?
For some British people, Brexit means they can no longer spend long periods of time at their second home in Austria. But are there any alternative options?
Published: 10 March 2022 15:56 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments