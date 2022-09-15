Read news from:
AUSTRIAN CITIZENSHIP

MA35: Vienna’s immigration office under fire as waiting times increase

Vienna's office for citizenship and immigration, otherwise known as MA35, is getting renewed criticism as new appointments for Austrian citizenship cannot be scheduled before mid-2023.

Published: 15 September 2022 12:39 CEST
Austrian citizenship is hard to get (and takes time). (Photo: Amanda Previdelli / The Local)

Criticism of Vienna’s MA35 immigration office continues unabated as waiting times for applications drag on for months, broadcaster ORF reported.

Now long waiting times for citizenship applications are causing a stir. If you want to apply for citizenship in Vienna, you must first make an appointment for an informational interview at MA35.

Currently, applicants have to wait at least until the end of June 2023 to even be able to get this first appointment. Only after this meeting will people looking to apply for Austrian citizenship get a list of which documents must be presented.

The official in charge, Christoph Wiederkehr (NEOS) announced reforms last year.

At that time, the authority was criticised for unanswered telephone calls, endlessly long procedures or applicants who did not even manage to get an appointment.

Wiederkehr hired more staff and set up a telephone service centre but in practice, the reforms have brought few improvements, Ralf Niederhammer, a lawyer specialising in citizenship law, told ORF.

“The fact that procedures drag on for years is something we have had for many, many years and it has to do with the organisational structure, the file management and the file administration in the authority,” said Niederhammer.

He advises people to make applications and document exchanges in writing. The process is always done in person at the MA35, but keeping written documentation allows people to, for example, file a complaint in case of delays.

The authority, which deals with all matters concerning immigration and citizenship, said that the demand for appointments had risen sharply since the beginning of the war in Ukraine.

IMMIGRATION

REVEALED: Which Austrian states have the most foreign residents?

The number of international residents in Austria is growing, but where do they all live? We took a look at the data to find out more.

Published: 7 September 2022 09:33 CEST
Earlier this year, the Austrian population passed the nine million mark for the first time – mostly due to immigration.

So who are the international residents in Austria? And where do they live?

Who is a foreigner in Austria?

Foreign nationals are defined by the Austrian Federal Government as people that do not have Austrian citizenship.

At the start of 2022, there were around 1.6 million foreigners living in Austria, according to data from Statista.

Where do foreigners in Austria come from?

A recent report from Statistics Austria shows that German is the most common nationality among foreigners in Austria, with 218,347 Germans living in the country. 

This is followed by 140,454 Romanians, 121,643 Serbians and 117,944 Turkish people.

By comparison, there are just 11,225 British people living in Austria.

Where do most foreigners live in Austria?

Unsurprisingly, Vienna has the highest share of international residents in Austria.

Figures from the City of Vienna show that at the beginning of 2021, there were 805,039 foreigners living in the capital, which is almost 42 percent of the city’s population.

Serbians make up the biggest share of international residents in Vienna with 101,597 people. This is followed by 76,025 residents from Turkey, 64,182 people from Germany and 55,267 from Poland.

In the Viennese districts of Rudolfsheim-Fünfhaus, Brigittenau and Favoriten, more than half of the population are of foreign origin.

What about the rest of Austria?

Outside of Vienna, the spread of foreigners is mostly concentrated in the state capitals.

For example, 26 percent of the population of Graz – Austria’s second largest city and the capital of Styria – are international residents. But throughout Styria, foreigners account for only 12 percent of all residents.

In a similar story in Linz, the capital of Lower Austria, where foreigners also make up 26 percent of the population. Statewide though, only 11 percent of the population are international residents. 

Vorarlberg – Austria’s most-Western province – is home to 76,200 foreigners, or 19 percent of the population.

In the state of Salzburg, 18.6 percent of the population are foreigners, with around 49,000 international residents living in the city of Salzburg. 

In Tyrol, 131,400 foreigners were registered in the province at the start of 2022. This represents 17 percent of the entire population. 

International residents make up just 14 percent (214,500 people) of the population of Lower Austria.

In Carinthia, 67,000 residents – or around 12 percent of the population – are foreigners. The entire population of Carinthia is around 565,000.

Burgenland is least populated by foreigners with just 10 percent of non-Austrians living in the province. However, Burgenland also has the smallest population in all of Austria.

