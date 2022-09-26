Read news from:
EXPLAINED: Who will be Tyrol’s new governor?

The Austrian state of Tyrol held elections over the weekend with historical results, especially for the leading ÖVP party. So who will be its new governor?

Published: 26 September 2022 12:19 CEST
Austrian politician Anton Mattle will start exploratory talks to form a government in Tyrol (© Land Tirol/Berger)

The western Austrian state of Tyrol is a stronghold for the centre-right party ÖVP, which also leads the governing coalition in the federal government. On Sunday, Austrian citizens went to the polls for the state parliament elections, forming new legislation – and putting their support on their favourite candidates.

Even though the ÖVP got most of the votes, it is far from getting a majority and will need to enter into a coalition to rule. The party got 34.71 percent of the votes, down by 9.55 percentage points from the previous elections and a significant setback for the blacks. However, this gives them 14 seats in parliament.

The centre-left SPÖ ended with 17.48 percent of the votes – just 0.23 percentage points higher than the last vote in 2018, getting seven seats. On the other hand, the far-right FPÖ got a major victory, upping their results by 3.31 percentage points and reaching 18.84 percent, guaranteeing seven seats in parliament.

The Grüne ended with 9.20 percent (three seats), Fritz with 9.90 percent (three seats), Neos with 6.28 percent (two seats), MFG with 2.78 percent, KPÖ with 0.67 percent and Mach mit with 0.13 percent.

How does the election process work?

Tyrol, much like the Austrian federal government, has a parliamentary system. This means voters will choose the parties they want to have seats in the state parliament. So, for example, ÖVP will get about a third of the seats in the house.

The parties need a minimum percentage of votes to get representation in the parliament. Even though MFG, KPÖ and Mach Mit got votes, they have failed to elect representatives and gain seats in the state parliament.

After the parliament is elected, its members then choose a governor. In practice, since the parties already run with a suggested government candidate, people who vote for them also know which person they elect for the executive position.

In the case of ÖVP, Anton Mattle, the 59-year-old career politician, was the party’s choice for the top state job. Had the party won more than 50 percent of the votes, they would be able to elect Mattle, the new governor, without discussing it with other parties.

But, since it didn’t, the ÖVP now will start talks with other parties looking to form a majority government and elect Mattle – plus ensure that by having a clear majority in the state parliament, they will be able to pass legislation.

What coalitions are possible?

Technically, any coalitions between two or more parties that lead to a majority in the state legislature are possible, even those without ÖVP. However, since the centre-right party got the most votes, it traditionally receives the right to try and form a government first.

Experts believe the most likely scenario is for a major coalition between the blacks and the reds, meaning the ÖVP and the SPÖ. They would have to discuss their main government proposals, the distribution of executive positions and other points to see if an ÖVP-SPÖ government is possible.

An ÖVP-FPÖ coalition could also technically have a majority, but Mattle had already rejected the idea of an agreement with only the far-right.

Additionally, ÖVP could look into a three-way coalition, bringing, for example, the Grüne and Fritz to the government.

So who will be the next governor?

It is most likely that Anton Mattle, from the ÖVP, will get the job. The only question is who his party will be ruling with.

He told Austrian media that the exploratory talks for a coalition agreement would start in the coming days.

Van der Bellen could avoid run-off in presidential election as still strong favourite: poll

Incumbent Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen could win this October's presidential election with an absolute majority in the first round, avoiding a run-off, the results of a recent poll showed.

Published: 18 September 2022 19:02 CEST
Van der Bellen can count on 59 percent of the vote, according to a poll carried out by Unique Research for news magazine Profil and daily Heute.

That’s less than the last survey conducted in August, but it still gives the 78-year-old a strong lead, well ahead of his closest opponents Walter Rosenkranz (13 percent), who is affiliated with the right-wing FPÖ party, and Gerald Grosz, formerly FPÖ/BZÖ (9 percent).

The poll was conducted by telephone and online between September 7th and 15th, 2022.

First of all, 1,600 Austrians over the age of 16 were asked how likely they were to go and vote on election day – October 9th.

62 percent said they would definitely vote and these 993 people were then also asked the ‘Sunday question’: if the presidential election were to take place next Sunday, who would you vote for?

According to the poll, 59 percent of those asked said they would vote for Van der Bellen, who used to head up the Austrian Green Party but suspended his membership in 2016 during his previous candidacy for the presidential election. 

A comparable Unique Research poll from August put the figure at 66 percent.

A graphic of the poll results, which shows Van der Bellen, the oldest candidate, leading the field, as published by Der Standard on September 17th, 2022.

However, this decline was to be expected as “the rest of the field of competitors was still unclear” in August, according to opinion pollster Peter Hajek, Austrian news agency APA reported.

‘Run-off unlikely’

On the basis of the survey, Hajek said that Van der Bellen had “all the trump cards”, explaining that his electorate was “very well mobilised” and sure they will vote for Van der Bellen, which was not the case with his competitors.

Furthermore, Van der Bellen should be able to build on broad support from the centre-left SPÖ, the centre-right ÖVP, the Green and liberal Neos electorates, he said.

“From today’s perspective, everything speaks in favour of the incumbent, a run-off election seems unlikely – as long as there are no more surprises in this intensive election campaign,” he added.

The poll puts FPÖ candidate Rosencrantz in second place, with his rating unchanged from the August results.

“Walter Rosenkranz is currently unable to exploit the FPÖ’s potential, which is also due to the strong competition in the right-wing camp,” especially Gerald Grosz, said Hajek.

Political columnist and former FPÖ/BZÖ politician Grosz has been able to improve his standing slightly from August, rising from 6 to 9 percent in the poll.

“Second place (for Rosenkranz) isn’t statistically secure yet, since the lead over Grosz isn’t significant,” Hajek noted.

He believes that Rosenkranz has the advantage of a well-mobilised electorate, plus, unlike his competitors, he can count on the support of the FPÖ party, while Grosz has positioned himself well with a clear focus and communication.

No chance for Brunner and Staudinger

The former Krone newspaper columnist and lawyer Tassilo Wallentin, who is casting for votes in a similar pool, also saw his rating improve from August, rising to 8 percent from 6 percent last month.

Wallentin is not affiliated to a party, but picks up votes from the FPÖ, as well as from the SPÖ and ÖVP, Hajek explained, adding that for him a lot will depend on whether he can still gain points in the intensive election campaign.

Musician and left-leaning Bierpartei head Dominik Wlazny was able to increase his approval from 5 to 7 percent this month.

Hajek explained that Wlazny is the candidate of the young centre-left electorate.

“Particularly SPÖ and Neos voters who don’t warm to Van der Bellen switch to Wlazny,” he said.

MFG boss Michael Brunner and shoe manufacturer Heinrich Staudinger are trailing the approval ratings poll with just 2 percent each.

The federal presidential election will take place on October 9th 2022 as Alexander Van der Bellen reaches the end of his six-year term as president. 

Van der Bellen announced he would stand for a second term last May.

Seven candidates – the highest number ever to stand for the election – are vying to take over at the Hofburg – the official workplace of the country’s president.

