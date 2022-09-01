For members
POLITICS
Austrian presidential elections: Who are the seven candidates?
Austrians will have a large selection of candidates to be the next resident at the Hofburg presidential palace, with a record number of seven men running to be Austria's next head of state. But who are they?
Published: 1 September 2022 12:00 CEST
AUSTRIAN CITIZENSHIP
Austrian presidential elections: Why 1.4 million people can’t vote
Due to Austria's strict rules on citizenship and growing number of international residents, the number of people that are not allowed to vote is increasing.
Published: 16 August 2022 09:05 CEST
