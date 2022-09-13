Read news from:
Austria
‘I feel ripped off’: What it’s really like living in Austria right now

It’s no secret that life is stressful and expensive, but how is the situation affecting international residents in Austria? We asked readers of The Local to find out.

Published: 13 September 2022 14:58 CEST
The high cost of living is the biggest concern for international residents in Austria right now, according to the latest survey by The Local. (Photo by Markus Spiske / Pexels)

A quick glance at the latest news headlines is enough to give anyone anxiety right now, with crises in Austria ranging from inflation to war and climate change.

There is also the possibility of an energy shortage this winter as the war in Ukraine and sanctions against Russia continue to impact gas supplies to Austria.

Plus, this is all taking place against the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic, which is not completely over yet.

So how are these issues impacting international residents? And how do they feel about living in Austria?

Here’s what readers of The Local had to say.

‘It takes away optimism’

The biggest concern in Austria right now is the rising cost of living, according to the results from our latest reader survey. Almost half of all respondents (49 percent) said this was the most pressing issue for the country.

In second place was the energy crisis (27 percent), followed by climate change (18 percent) and the war in Ukraine (6 percent). No one said they are worried about Covid-19.

When asked why they are concerned about the cost of living, several readers said Austria was already an expensive country and inflation was making the situation worse.

But others were more specific, like Masha from Slovenia who said: “It affects me as a 33-year old. It takes away optimism to be able to afford my own apartment.”

Whereas Max Mustermann from Romania said: “Earning a decent salary does not seem to be enough anymore.” 

For those mostly concerned about the energy crisis, rising costs are also a factor, which ties in with the overall high cost of living in Austria.

Kenneth in Klagenfurt said: “The cost of energy has become unaffordable.”

Vineet Deshpande from India said he is worried about “heating being less powerful, and electricity and gas prices increasing a lot”.

And Patrick in Villach said the energy crisis is the biggest concern “because it is an essential part of living”.

However, Jimi in Vienna said he is most concerned about climate change, describing it as having the “greatest irreversible consequences”.

A respondent in Vienna, who is also worried about climate change, said: “The change in weather patterns is having a direct effect on nature (trees, water, etc.). In turn, this affects our lives in uncertain ways and the future of our children and grandchildren.”

Most people are still happy to be living in Austria despite the current challenges. (Photo by Frank J on Pexels)

‘Living here is amazing’

Despite some big issues to deal with, 55 percent of respondents said they are happy living in Austria, followed by 30 percent who said “somewhat happy” and 15 percent who are unhappy.

Similarly, 65 percent said they don’t have any plans to leave the country. But out of those that do want to leave Austria, 22 percent said they will move to somewhere else and 13 percent said they plan to move back to their home country.

Joseph Abi Haidar, who is happy with life in Austria, said: “I come from Lebanon and we have a big economic crisis. Living here with all basic needs provided in such a beautiful country with history, architecture, nature and night life is amazing.”

Patrick in Villach said he is happy in Austria due to the “relative peace”.

Vineet in Vienna praised the city’s public transport system and “affordable rent prices”.

But one respondent, who asked to remain anonymous, commented: “There’s a hidden aggressiveness and discomfort in people. It may become obvious soon.”

Meanwhile, Max in Vienna, who is not happy in Austria, said: “I feel ripped off at every corner.”

And one reader from Ukraine, who plans to move to another country, said: “Completely no possibility to integrate into society.”

Another respondent, who is somewhat happy in Austria, went a bit further and said: “It’s a beautiful country that offers a good standard of living for families (overall). 

“But the pandemic and now the energy crisis really illustrates the incompetence of the political leadership and the country’s two-faced approach to green energy and social assistance.  

“I am concerned that Austria will slide down the charts of being a desirable place to live. The language is also challenging, and frankly, it’s just tough trying to interact with Austrians.” 

Finally, one Austrian citizen who is currently living in the US but hoping to return to Austria to retire, simply said the cost of energy is a big concern. As a result, they are planning to move to another country instead.

ENERGY

‘Mission 11’: Austrian government reveals tips on how to save energy and fuel

From driving slowly to showering quickly, here are the tips Austria's federal government gave to save energy and fuel ahead of winter.

Published: 12 September 2022 16:54 CEST
'Mission 11': Austrian government reveals tips on how to save energy and fuel

Austria’s federal government on Monday launched its “Mission 11” campaign intending to help the country’s residents reduce energy consumption by eleven percent.

“Today we are launching Mission 11 and we hope that as many people as possible will join us”, Climate Protection Minister Leonore Gewessler (Greens) said in a press conference on Monday. She added that “small changes in our behaviour” could help the country save energy amid the global energy crisis.

The government announced several tips to keep houses warmer, save energy, and improve efficiency.

Gewessler also gave an update on gas storage in Austria, saying that domestic gas storage tanks are currently 70.69 percent full. She added that by November 1st, the tanks should be at about 80 percent full. According to the federal government, there should be no issue with the gas supply, and any missing quantities from Russia could be replaced by buying from other sellers.

In addition to the energy saving campaign, the government is working on medium- and longer-term measures to save energy, including the Energy Efficiency Act.

A package of binding measures is also currently being developed in the Ministry of Climate, but this still needs to be discussed in the coalition. The minister didn’t give any further details.

However, she had already indicated to Austrian media that there would be binding rules. For example, the room temperature in public buildings should be limited to 19C. This would not apply to schools and hospitals but to municipal offices and ministries.

There is also a planned ban on advertising lighting after 10 p.m. A controversial end to heating islands in gastronomy (the outdoor electric heaters in bars and restaurants) is also being studied.

Here are the government tips for private citizens and their households.

Tips to keep your home warmer

Among the main measures, the government recommended reducing the heating temperature by two degrees Celsius over the entire heating period. This would reduce the heating bill by twelve percent annually, Gewessler said.

Additionally, they suggested people keep their radiators uncovered, without clutter, to help the spread of warm air, using sealing tapes against leaky windows, airing out rooms three times of day (instead of keeping windows slightly open), closing doors to unheated rooms, using programmable thermostats to keep heating on only when people are at home and raising humidity with the help of plants.

Tips to save up on energy and heating

Gewessler said that the average person in Austria takes a five-minute shower, but if people cut this time by one minute, they’d get a 20 percent savings in energy.

The Climate Ministry also recommended people take showers instead of baths, use a low-flow shower head, and keep temperatures lower to save up on energy.

The government also said that for short periods, such as when you need to brush your teeth or wash your hands, cold water should be used.

Tips to save up on electricity

According to the government, a typical household has from ten to 20 appliances that are permanently on standby, which means that even when they are off, they are still consuming electricity. Disconnecting them could help residents save up to ten percent of their energy.

Additionally, the Climate Ministry said any homes still using classic incandescent lamps should make the switch to LED lamps. Finally, when doing laundry, always ensure that there is a full load and that you are using the “eco” or “energy-saving” settings.

There are several tips regarding a house refrigerator or freezer. For example, the Climate Ministry said that regularly defrosting a freezer can help save up on electricity and that a filled refrigerator consumes less energy than an empty one.

It’s also important to check your appliances for any defective sealing. The placing of the refrigerator is also important, as it should not be near a heat source.

Tips on saving fuel

Of course, the federal government recommended people switch to public transport or cycling. Switching to public transportation can save 94 percent of energy compared to using a diesel or petrol car.

If you need to drive, do it slowly, as it saves energy, the government said. They suggested a voluntary speed limit of 100km/h on the Autobahn that could save up to 24 percent fuel.

Another tip is to carpool whenever possible, especially when going to work, and to check your tyre pressure.

