ECONOMY

From inflation to Covid: What to expect from Austria’s winter season

Austria’s lucrative winter season has already been hit by pandemic restrictions for the past two years. But this year there is also record inflation, staff shortages and an energy crisis to deal with.

Published: 30 August 2022 17:06 CEST
From inflation to Covid: What to expect from Austria's winter season
What will happen to Austria's winter season this year? The Local took a closer look at the crises facing the industry. (Photo by Flo Maderebner / Pexels)

The winter season in Austria is a big driver of the country’s economy and has been hit hard by Covid-19 restrictions for the past two winters.

But this year the industry faces an even bigger crisis – a combination of rising inflation, concerns over energy supplies, staff shortages and the pandemic (because it’s not over yet).

We took a closer look to find out how these issues could impact the industry and what we could expect from this year’s winter season in Austria.

Inflation

Winter sports is a big guzzler of energy to operate ski lifts, apres ski venues and snow making machines. 

This means the industry is in a vulnerable position as energy prices rise, with some resort operators already confirming they will have to pass on some costs to customers.

Johann Roth, Managing Director at Präbichl in Styria, said that energy costs at the resort have tripled and admitted he is concerned about the coming winter season.

Roth told the Kronen Zeitung: “Of course we will have to increase the ticket prices, and to an extent that has never been seen in recent years.”

At Planai ski resort in Schladming, Styria, Director Georg Bliem said they aim to keep the day ticket price under €70, but has also set up an energy task force to find cost-saving measures for this year. 

Suggestions for Planai include narrower slopes, reduced snowmaking capabilities, shorter cable car operating times and even a delayed start to the season.

Electricity costs at Planaibahn (the resort’s ski lift and gondola operator) were already at €3 million before the current energy crisis, according to the Kronen Zeitung.

Then there are hospitality businesses and hotels at ski resorts that are also being hit by rising costs.

As a result, the Kurier reports that room prices in overnight accommodation could increase by a further 15 percent in winter, and many people will no longer be able to afford skiing holidays.

Heating may be an issue in winter as the energy crisis looms (Photo by Achudh Krishna on Unsplash)

Energy

Rising prices are just one element of the energy crisis as there are fears that Austria will not have enough gas for the coming winter season – mostly due to the war in Ukraine.

In March, Austria activated the early warning system – which is the first level of a three-step emergency plan – for the country’s gas supply. If it reaches step three (emergency level), energy control measures will be put in place across the country.

How this would impact ski resorts is unknown, but at the emergency level, households, essential industries and infrastructure would be prioritised for energy.

So far, there is no indication that step two (alert level) will be activated and the European Aggregated Gas Storage Inventory recently confirmed that Austria’s gas storage capacity was 60 percent full

Austria’s goal is to reach 80 percent capacity by November 1st in order to have a safety reserve.

However, Energy Minister Leonore Gewessler already appealed to businesses and households in July to start saving energy where possible.

Staff shortages

Ever since Austria (and Europe) started opening up after Covid-19 lockdowns, the hospitality and tourism industries have been struggling to find staff.

In fact, shortly before the start of the summer season in Austria, there were 30,000 open job vacancies in the tourism sector. And the Wiener Zeitung recently reported on how restaurants in Vienna are struggling to keep up with customer demand due to staff shortages. 

The issue is even being discussed in parliament and it has already been made easier for seasonal workers in Austria to access residency through changes to the Red-White-Red card. 

Now, there are expectations of similar staff shortages for the winter season, which could cause further stress for ski resort operators.

Covid-19

Back in July, it was reported that the federal government was working on a Covid-19 contingency plan to get the country through another autumn and winter.

It envisages four scenarios – numbered from the best to the worst case. In the best case scenario, Austrians can live free of any pandemic rules. In the second best scenario, the situation will remain as it is (find out more about Austria’s latest Covid-19 rules here).

In scenario three, if new variants lead to more severe illness, the mask requirement will be expanded and more testing will be carried out.

There could even be night-time curfews, entry tests and restrictions on private meetings. In addition, major events could be stopped from taking place and nightclubs closed.

Scenario four, the worst case scenario, would mean vaccination no longer offered protection and hospitals became overwhelmed, leading to severe restrictions on people’s social lives.

From what we’ve seen over the past two winters, scenarios three and four would likely impact winter sports operations. But to what degree would depend on the severity of the situation.

ENERGY

‘The supply is secured’: Vienna to audit energy firm after price shock

Vienna's Mayor Michael Ludwig (SPÖ) has spoken out about the financial crisis hitting the state-run energy company Wien Energie. Here's what the authorities say.

Published: 30 August 2022 15:17 CEST
'The supply is secured': Vienna to audit energy firm after price shock

Austrian City of Vienna Mayor Michael Ludwig (SPÖ) began a press conference this Tuesday by ensuring the population that the energy supply is secured.

“There is nothing to hide. The supply for the two million customers of Wien Energie was never endangered and will always be guaranteed. That’s the most important thing to me”, he said.

Ludwig was forced to call the press conference after Wien Energie, the energy supplier owned by the City of Vienna, announced it was in financial troubles and needed cash as energy prices rose worldwide.

Despite reiterating it is not “insolvent or bankrupt”, the company did say it would need more money to pay off mandatory security measures that “increased unexpectedly” last Friday.

The sudden financial emergency had Austrian authorities calling for a better review of the state company. So this Tuesday, the mayor announced there would be a special audit by the City Audit Office in Vienna and that “external experts” had also been called in.

The city government also announced two credit lines (a type of loan) for Wien Energie worth €700 million each, which should work as a “protective umbrella” for the company against the effects of price increases. Ludwig added that Germany had also taken similar measures to protect its gas companies.

‘There is no speculation at Wien Energie’

The general director of Wiener Stadtwerke, the parent company of Wien Energie, Peter Weinelt, was also at the press conference. He went into details about the company’s finances and reiterated several times that there was no financial speculation at the state company.

Instead, he explained that “extreme price increases last week led to short-term liquidity peaks”.

Wien Energy is getting €800 million back in deposits

As The Local reported yesterday, Wien Energie deals in the energy market with purchases and sales years in advance, looking to ensure some price stability for its consumers. However, as prices exploded, the “security deposits” (“almost like a Kaution“, Weinelt explained. using the German word for a deposit) also rose short-term, leading to the financial emergency.

According to the director, these security deposits are essential to remove the risks of these trading operations. They are a cost, but they get returned to the company.

Wien Energie on Tuesday said: “Since yesterday, the price of electricity has fallen again by around 23 percent and the price of gas by 13 percent”. With that, deposits to ensure that transactions are safe also go down – and the company gets some of its money back.

“Today, Wien Energie is getting back security deposits amounting to around €800 million,” it added.

Weinelt also said the short notice cash need was because “a Black Friday on the stock exchange is not foreseeable to anyone”. So now, Wien Energie has applied for a loan of €2 billion to be “on the safe side” incase there is “another crazy day”.

“They don’t need it at the moment, but that could change quickly. That’s why there was cooperation with the federal government”, Vienna’s Finance Councillor Peter Hanke (SPÖ) said.

