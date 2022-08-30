For members
ECONOMY
From inflation to Covid: What to expect from Austria’s winter season
Austria’s lucrative winter season has already been hit by pandemic restrictions for the past two years. But this year there is also record inflation, staff shortages and an energy crisis to deal with.
Published: 30 August 2022 17:06 CEST
What will happen to Austria's winter season this year? The Local took a closer look at the crises facing the industry. (Photo by Flo Maderebner / Pexels)
ENERGY
‘The supply is secured’: Vienna to audit energy firm after price shock
Vienna's Mayor Michael Ludwig (SPÖ) has spoken out about the financial crisis hitting the state-run energy company Wien Energie. Here's what the authorities say.
Published: 30 August 2022 15:17 CEST
