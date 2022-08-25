Read news from:
When will Austria make the €500 anti-inflation payment and how do I get it?

People in Austria have faced a rising cost of living but will now receive a €500 anti-inflation payment to compensate for it. Here's what you need to know about how to get it.

Published: 25 August 2022 13:29 CEST
Millions of people are set to receive a €500 payment from the Austrian government. Photo by Pexels.

Austria has recorded rising inflation and as economists believe the country will have double-digit inflation in the coming months, the federal government scrambles to find solutions to cushion the impact on the public.

In July, the inflation rate was already at 9.2 percent due to an ongoing increase in energy prices. To counter or at least cushion the effects of the rising cost of living (especially since essential items have soared in price), the Austrian federal government unveiled a €6 billion package with financial measures and several social payments, as The Local reported.

READ ALSO: Why (and when) double-digit inflation is set to hit Austria

The most significant one-off payment will be a €500 “climate and anti-inflation bonus” (the Klima- und Antiteuerungsbonus), which the government announced would be paid out to millions of people in Austria in October. However it has since decided to bring forward the payments to September.

What is the Klimabonus payment?

The bonus payment is actually two bonuses together. One, totalling €250, is the “climate bonus”(Klimabonus). The other, also €250, is the “anti-inflation bonus” (Anti-Teuerungsbonus).

The climate bonus is part of Austria’s “ecosocial tax reform”, a set of measures destined to promote climate protection. One of them is a tax on CO2, which will be offset by the climate bonus for Austrian residents.

It’s not a simple measure. On October 1st, a new CO2 tax will come into force in Austria in the hope of cutting emissions?

Consumers, especially motorists, will feel it because the tax will result in an increase in fuel prices.

READ ALSO: Austria starts anti-inflation payments with €180 bonus family allowance

However, the money raised with this tax will be reverted to Austrians via the so-called Klimabonus. The idea is that the more you use public transport, the more of the bonus you will have “left” by the end of the month.

In 2022, the climate bonus will be €250 for all people in Austria (more on this below) to account for rising inflation. However, in the coming years, the yearly bonus amount will depend on where in Austria you live.

According to the government, those living in well-connected cities with plenty of options for public transport (people who, therefore, could easily choose more eco-friendly transportation instead of a car) will receive less money. For example, in Vienna, the payment will be €100.

What is the Anti-Teuerungsbonus?

The anti-inflation bonus is a one-off payment taking place only in 2022 to cushion the rising cost of living effects on people living in Austria. It will be paid out together with the Klimabonus, totalling €500.

Parents or guardians will also receive €250 for every child or adolescent in their care.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: How Austria’s new finance measures could benefit you

Who will receive the bonus?

Everyone in Austria who has had their primary residence in the country for at least 183 days in the respective year is entitled to receive the payment. It doesn’t matter how old you are (though underage people receive less money), whether or not you are employed or your citizenship.

Children and teens up to 18 years old qualify for the €250 payment as long as they have lived in Austria for at least 183 days in the year when the bonus is paid. That includes babies, but those born by the end of the year and, therefore, without main residence in Austria for 183 days, will not be entitled to the payment. The bonus will be paid to their parents or guardians.

The FinanzOnline is Austria’s official site for financial matters, including the bonus payments (site: finanzonline.bmf.gv.at/)

How do I receive the bonus?

The climate and anti-inflation bonus is automatic so there’s no need to apply as such. There are two ways to get it, though.

The first one is via a transfer to your account. If you have your bank details registered with FinanzOnline, the official site for the finance authority in Austria, this is the one they will use, as it is shared with the federal government.

If you receive family allowance benefits for your children, their bonus payment will be made to that same account.

You can also check on FinanzOnline whether your account details are up to date and change them for next year – since the climate bonus, unlike the anti-inflation bonus, will be paid out yearly.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: What is Austria’s Handy-Signatur and how does it work?

If you don’t have an account registered with the financial authorities, you get a voucher via secure mail, the so-called “RSa-Brief”, which can only be delivered to you in person. You can then exchange the voucher for cash in several branches of the bank99 and other spots that the government has not announced yet.

When will I get the bonus?

The climate bonus will be paid from the beginning of September and those who entered their bank details to FinanzOnline should expect to get it in their accounts in September or October 2022.

You can check more information on the government website.

COST OF LIVING

Austria looking to cut energy bills in old residential buildings

The Austrian government is planning to reduce gas bills for people who rent Altbau apartments, one of the measures to cushion rising prices.

Published: 18 August 2022 09:55 CEST
Austria has plans to reduce gas bills for people renting an Altbau, or old buildings, which often fall under rent control laws.

Justice Minister Alma Zadic (Greens) is looking into how a price reduction for gas heating could be implemented after the idea was floated by Vice Chancellor Werner Kogler (Greens), broadcaster ORF reported.

READ ALSO: ENERGY CRISIS: Will Austria have enough gas for winter?

“The tenants get a high bill but have zero leeway to change their heating system themselves,” Kogler told Austrian media.

Austria’s ÖVP leading party said there is “no ban on thinking” and any idea should be debated and evaluated.

The old residential apartments have a central heating system and tenants cannot adjust it themselves. At the same time, Kogler wants to create incentives for apartment building owners and landlords to convert to renewable heating systems.

Opposition parties divided

The SPÖ is in favour of the measures, while right-wing FPÖ says they make “tenancy law even more confusing”.

Unsurprisingly, the landowners’ association (ÖHGB) said they saw Kogler’s proposal as impractical populism. Furthermore, they complain that changing the heating source is not an easy matter in Austria, where many options, such as heat pumps or district heating, are not available everywhere.

READ ALSO: Where are energy prices going up (again) in Austria?

There are currently around 250,000 apartments in Altbau buildings, most of them in the capital Vienna, and heated with gas.

Rising energy prices

The costs of gas (and electricity) are increasing in Austria, as The Local reported. State-run distributors EVN and Wien Energie announced earlier this month that prices were set to go up as of September.

In Lower Austria, around 50 percent of EVN consumers should expect to pay at least €100 more monthly. The hike will affect those on a “classic tariff”.

READ ALSO: Five of the biggest challenges facing Austria right now

At Wien Energie, electricity prices will go up by €36 a month (based on an annual consumption of 2,000 kWh), and gas prices will increase by €60 a month (based on 8,000 kWh). However, those with a price guarantee or floating tariff will not be affected.

Austria is looking to cushion the increasing costs for its population and is working on an electricity price cap. Earlier this year, the government sent out €150 energy vouchers people could use to get a discount on their yearly energy bills.

Regionally, similar measures have already been taken, especially in Lower Austria, where a €250 million funding plan was recently announced.

Vienna has announced an extensive package with one-off payments of €200 and structural measures that will benefit more than one million residents in the Austrian capital, as The Local reported.

