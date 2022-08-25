For members
COST OF LIVING
When will Austria make the €500 anti-inflation payment and how do I get it?
People in Austria have faced a rising cost of living but will now receive a €500 anti-inflation payment to compensate for it. Here's what you need to know about how to get it.
Published: 25 August 2022 13:29 CEST
Millions of people are set to receive a €500 payment from the Austrian government. Photo by Pexels.
COST OF LIVING
Austria looking to cut energy bills in old residential buildings
The Austrian government is planning to reduce gas bills for people who rent Altbau apartments, one of the measures to cushion rising prices.
Published: 18 August 2022 09:55 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments