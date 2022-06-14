Read news from:
Austria unveils €6 billion package to fight rising cost of living

Austria's federal government unveiled on Tuesday a series of measures worth billions of euros aimed at fighting the cost of living crisis. New steps include increasing family allowances, cutting taxes and one-off payouts. Here's what you need to know.

Published: 14 June 2022 09:31 CEST
Austrian chancellor Karl Nehammer (centre), vice chanceller Werner Kogler (left) and Finance Minister Magnus Brunner (right) at a press conference in 2021. (photo: BKA/Dragan Tatic)

“We want to give people security”, said Austrian chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) as he announced a long-awaited package of measures to cushion the effects of rising inflation.

Some €5 billion is set aside for payments aimed public and households whilst €1 billion is designated for entrepreneurs.

Vice-Chancellor Werner Kogler (Greens), Finance Minister Magnus Brunner (ÖVP) and Minister of Social Affairs Johannes Rauch (Greens) were also with Nehammmer to present the cornerstones of the new relief package during a press conference on Tuesday.

Austria will set aside more than €6 billion to finance measures on the short-term and structural changes looking to fight inflation, which is expected to reach 8 percent in May – the highest rate in almost 50 years.

A large part of the package is earmarked for increased social benefit payments especially family allowances.

Family allowance payments per child will increase by €180 in 2022 and the so-called “Family Bonus Plus”, which is a tax deduction currently set at f €1,500 per child per year will rise to €2,000.

Higher tax deductions are also part of the extensive package, and a structural change will be made to adjust these benefits to inflation in the future.

Unemployed people and other “vulnerable groups” will receive a one-off payment of €300. The government expects this payment to reach some 600,000 people.

Social payments are some of the measures that should arrive first, according to the government. These are expected to be already paid out in August or September.

The so-called “climate bonus” payments, known as Klimabonus, a yearly payment meant to offset costs of a CO2 tax that has not yet been implemented in the country, will also be increased. From the planned €200 maximum per person, it will be €500 per person. This is expected to be paid in autumn, possibly October.

Reforms and help for companies

According to statements made by the chancellor, the packed will also include relief measures for companies.

“It is about offering structural relief and changes”, Nehammer said.

With vice-chancellor Werner Kogler (Greens), Nehammer announced the country would abolish the “cold progression” – the term used to describe increases in tax burdens which are based on increases in income but do not account for inflation.

In Austria, tax brackets were not adjusted for inflation, meaning that salary increases due to the rising cost of living could bump people up to higher brackets with higher taxes, effectively negating the impact of any actual salary increases.

The removal of “cold progression” could also cost federal coffers €17 billion in the long term, Kogler said. The measure will be discussed and decided by the National Council over the summer, and changes brought in 2023.

Record high inflation

Finance Minister Brunner mentioned that rising inflation is due mainly to significant factors, including the coronavirus pandemic, the Ukraine war, and supply chain problems.

“We can’t simply open the money tap; we need structural steps”, Brunner justified the need for the package and its step-by-step program, with measures coming in the summer, autumn, and some only in 2023.

“Inflation has hit everyone, which is why we need a broad package”, Social Minister Rauch added, saying that the measures should prevent poverty in Austria.

Reader question: Do I need to open a local bank account when moving to Austria?

If you are moving to Austria, can you keep using your home country's bank account or open an international one online, or should you really have an Austrian one?

Published: 13 June 2022 15:41 CEST
One of the first issues people face when moving into a new country is whether or not to open a new bank account in their new country or if they can use either their home accounts or international online accounts.

Even long-term foreign residents started asking similar questions once new companies started offering online bank accounts that were not necessarily based in Austria, but could be opened by any resident in the alpine country

These online bank options are great choices for foreign residents. They are simple to use, have websites and apps in several languages, and usually offer a free option, with no monthly fees regardless of income. Unfortunately, however, none of the major ones (N26, Revolut, or Wise) have accounts with local Austrian IBANs (International Bank Account Number).

Does it make a difference? For example, can people keep or open an international bank account while living in Austria, or do they have to open an account in a local bank?

Non-EU bank accounts

It makes a huge difference depending on whether your bank account is from an EU country. However, in all circumstances, you are allowed to keep the account open, have money in it and make transactions using it.

It is just necessary to remember that Austria taxes your universal income if you are a tax resident in the country. So any income or relevant transaction should be added to your yearly tax returns.

Still, keeping only a bank account outside the European Union and living in Austria will be next to impossible. Of course, it’s impractical when thinking about currency exchange, but most establishments and organisations will also not accept transfers from outside of the EU or make them.

So whether you want to pay for your rent or receive government assistance, it’s unlikely you’ll be allowed to do it via an international (non-EU) transaction.

What about an EU account?

Technically, having only a euro (but not Austrian) account is possible. The Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA) is a European Union initiative to simplify bank transfers. All 27 EU members are a part of it, plus other countries, including the United Kingdom, Norway, and Switzerland.

The system allows for fast and secure transfers between the SEPA countries.

One of the agreement’s goals is to extend the freedom of movement in the European Union, allowing its residents to keep a single euro-denominated bank account and a single set of payment instruments.

So, you can use your bank account in a eurozone country for everything, including receiving salaries and buying things, in Austria. This is why international and online banks such as Wise or N26 have their IBANs based in Belgium, Germany or Denmark but can be used all over the eurozone.

Does it work in practice?

In practice, though, there is something known as “IBAN discrimination“. This is when an employer or company refuses to accept your SEPA IBAN for euro payments or direct debits. This is illegal under the SEPA agreement but happens often.

It’s not uncommon to find stories of people who have tried to sign up for a service or utility, such as paying for a mobile plan, for example, but were denied because their IBAN identification, though it was from a euro country, did not start with AT – was not from Austria.

For example, on various Facebook groups of immigrants in Austria, it is easy to find people who had their payments denied because their bank accounts weren’t Austrian. “Always ask your employer if they accept your bank account. I had one that especially wanted an Austrian IBAN”, wrote one foreign resident.

What should I do then?

Since not accepting a SEPA bank account is illegal, you can complain directly to the company or employer. In some cases, simply mentioning that IBAN discrimination violates the SEPA agreement and showing the official documents (including article 9 of the SEPA agreement) is enough to solve issues.

However, it can get more complicated than that. For example, some outdated company systems won’t allow new customers or employees to be registered with a bank account from abroad – the “AT” option comes pre-filled and can’t be changed.

Or it may be simply too tricky to talk in German to the utility provider to explain SEPA rules or demand something from your new employer. It’s essential to know your rights, and in Austria, you can also file a complaint with the competent national authority, the Financial Market Authority (FMA).

Other things can be tried in the meantime. In some cases, for example, some gym memberships are possible to sign up to and pay upfront with cash. Another workaround is to use the bank account of a partner or someone you trust. Finally, there are many utility companies in Austria, so if one phone company won’t accept your IBAN, maybe another will.

Of course, these solutions are far from perfect but may allow you to keep your non-Austrian or international euro account.

If the headache is just too much to handle, or if you prefer the advantages of having a local bank where you can visit, you can also open an Austrian bank account and keep both.

Here is our guide on what you need to know about opening a bank account in Austria.

