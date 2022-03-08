For members
UKRAINE
How will the war in Ukraine impact Austria’s economy?
Economic sanctions imposed on Russia in response to the invasion of Ukraine are already leading to rising fuel costs. How could the situation further impact Austria?
Published: 8 March 2022 15:49 CET
Western countries have placed economic sanctions on Russia for invading Ukraine. How will they impact Austria? Photo: Thomas Sjørup/Ritzau Scanpix
For members
COST OF LIVING
EXPLAINED: Why is finding housing in Salzburg so difficult?
Rent prices in Salzburg are increasing more than anywhere else in Austria. Here's what you need to know.
Published: 8 March 2022 10:18 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments