ECONOMY

‘Serious situation’: Inflation in Austria expected to hit 8 percent

Inflation in Austria could hit eight percent in May, new stats show but what is causing the cost of living to rise in the country?

Published: 31 May 2022 12:05 CEST
A customer with a €5 note. Products are getting pricier in Germany.
Inflation hit 8 percent in May - the highest rate in Austria since 1975. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Moritz Frankenberg

The inflation rate in Austria for May is expected to be announced as eight percent, according to a flash estimate by Statistics Austria.

This represents an increase in consumer prices of 1.1 percent from April’s level of inflation and the highest rate in Austria since 1975. 

The consumer price index and further results for May 2022 will be released on June 17th.

Tobias Thomas, Director General at Statistics Austria, said: “The increases in energy and fuel prices continue to determine inflation. The last time we saw a higher inflation rate in Austria was in September 1975.”

Flash estimates by Statistics Austria are based on the price data stock at the time of publication. 

A serious situation

Gabriel Felbermayr, President of the Austrian Institute of Economic Research (WIFO), told ORF’s Press Hour on Sunday (May 29th) that the cost of living situation in Austria was “absolutely serious” and called for social benefits to be adjusted in line with inflation.

WIFO has upgraded its inflation forecast for 2022 from 5.8 percent to 6.5 percent. The inflation rate in 2021 was 2.8 percent, and in 2020 it was 1.4 percent.

Additionally, Felbermayr does not expect a return to low inflation rates in Austria any time soon. 

A rise in interest rates to beat inflation

As increasing energy prices continue to drive up the rate of inflation in Austria and across the Eurozone, the European Central Bank has announced that interest rates will start to rise in the coming months.

This follows a similar move by the US Federal Reserve and the Bank of England.

MONEY

Bread, butter and veggies: The items getting more expensive in Austria

The purchase price of flour has risen by around 70 percent, which means the cost of bread, cakes and pastries in Austria are set to rise, alongside steep increases for fresh and canned vegetables. Here's what you need to know.

Published: 18 May 2022 11:12 CEST
The war in Ukraine and a ban on the export of wheat in India is driving up the cost of wheat flour around the world, with bakers in Austria warning they have no choice but to raise prices.

According to the Chamber of Commerce, there is also a paper shortage for packaging that is used for most baked goods, adding to further pressure on bakers.

Reinhard Honeder, Chairman of Bakers for the Chamber of Commerce, told ORF: “I believe that every colleague must raise their prices if they have not already done so.”

However, the rising cost of wheat flour is not expected to hit Austria as hard as other countries because Austria is “self-sufficient” when it comes to wheat, due to domestic agriculture capabilities.

Honeder says Austria has enough wheat to feed the population and believes this should stop baked goods from becoming unaffordable. 

In Upper Austria, there are around 288,000 hectares of arable land and wheat is currently grown on almost 46,000 hectares, according to Agrarmarkt Austria.

However, global wheat production is forecast to be 774.8 million tonnes for 2022/2023, which is 4.5 million tonnes less than in 2021/2022.

Farmers are also being hit with rising costs for fertiliser and machinery, leading to ongoing increases in the global price of grain.

The cost of groceries (Lebensmittel) also on the rise in Austria

Bread isn’t the only staple food product that is becoming more expensive in Austria.

Der Standard reports that the cost of a bell pepper (Paprika), butter and tinned tomatoes are also rising sharply. 

When comparing prices from April 2021 and May 2022, one red pepper (from Austria) is up by 67 percent to €1.49, a 250g pack of Clever butter is 79 percent more at €2.49, and a can of Clever chopped tomatoes costs 20 percent more at €0.47. 

Inflation has been rising in Austria for the past year and hit 7.2 percent in April – the highest rate in Austria since October 1981 when the Gulf War led to an increase in oil prices.

The cost of food is a big driver in the rise in inflation with the average weekly shopping basket costing 14 percent more than last year, according to Statistics Austria.

