EXPLAINED: How to claim your €150 energy discount in Austria

By the end of May, around four million households in Austria will receive a voucher worth € 150 to discount their energy bills.
The one-off payment is part of a larger package by the federal government to assist residents as the country faces soaring energy prices and increasing inflation, as reported.
Around one million vouchers will be sent each week, and each primary residence should receive a voucher by post by the end of May.
The bonus is directly connected to the electricity supplier. It can be redeemed by single-person households with an annual income of up to € 55,000 or residences with more people and up to € 110,000 yearly income.
How do I redeem the voucher?
The € 150 discount voucher will be mailed to households and can be redeemed online. People entitled to the discount can scan the QR code on the voucher or go to the official government page, which also has an English version.
You are then prompted to enter the data of the energy customer and asked to keep the voucher number and check number so you can check the status of the application.
According to the official page, consumers should receive a credit worth €150 with their energy provider’s annual or final invoice.
The voucher can also be redeemed by post. You need to confirm your main residence, that you do not go over the income limit (for a single-person household, the limit corresponds to a monthly gross salary of about €5,670 for employees, double that for multi-person homes).
You should also specify your electricity supplier, note down your voucher number and your check digit and complete the fields in the voucher. Finally, you can then send the return envelope back by post.
The voucher must be redeemed, either electronically or by mail, at least until October 31st.
Who can redeem the voucher?
Every registered person registered in the central office (Zentralen Medleregister) with a primary residence in Austria will receive a voucher by mail, but not everyone can redeem it.
According to the federal government, people must have had their main residence at the registered address for at least one day from March 15th 2022, to June 30th of the same year.
Additionally, the person who redeems needs to be the paying customer of an energy supplier, so if you have moved abroad and no longer have a contract, you can no longer use the voucher and not go over the income limits.
People can only redeem one voucher, so if you moved your main residence within this period and received two vouchers, only one can be used.
What if I haven’t received my voucher?
The government intends to send the vouchers by post until the end of May. Still, it alerts that if you haven’t received one by July 2022, you can use the website to check what happened or call 050 233 798 and request a voucher until August 31st.
What if the € 150 is higher than the amount due in the electricity bill?
In that case, according to the federal government, the excess amount will be credited by the electricity supplier for later invoices.
Useful vocabulary
Voucher – Gutschein
Electricity supplier – Stromlieferant
Main place of residence – Hauptwohnsitz
Income Limitation – Einkunftsgrenze
Payslip – Lohnzettel
