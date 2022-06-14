For members
EXPLAINED: How Austria’s new finance measures could benefit you
Austria has announced a €6 billion package to fight the impact of rising cost of living on residents. Here is what you should know about what's planned and whether you can benefit.
Social payments, tax allowances and structural changes. Here is how Austria's new measures will affect you. (Photo by Markus Spiske on Unsplash)
Austria unveils €6 billion package to fight rising cost of living
Austria's federal government unveiled on Tuesday a series of measures worth billions of euros aimed at fighting the cost of living crisis. New steps include increasing family allowances, cutting taxes and one-off payouts. Here's what you need to know.
