COST OF LIVING

EXPLAINED: How Austria’s new finance measures could benefit you

Austria has announced a €6 billion package to fight the impact of rising cost of living on residents. Here is what you should know about what's planned and whether you can benefit.

Published: 14 June 2022 12:16 CEST
EXPLAINED: How Austria's new finance measures could benefit you
Social payments, tax allowances and structural changes. Here is how Austria's new measures will affect you. (Photo by Markus Spiske on Unsplash)

Austria’s federal government unveiled a series of measures worth billions of euros to fight the cost of living crisis. New steps include increasing family allowances, cutting taxes and one-off welfare payouts, as The Local has reported.

Some €5 billion is set aside for payments aimed at the public and households, whilst €1 billion is designated for entrepreneurs.

A large part of the package is earmarked for increased social benefit payments – especially family allowances, and some could come already in summer.

However, most of the measures should be in place by October, and changes in the so-called “cold progression” ( the term used to describe increases in tax burdens which are based on increases in income but do not account for inflation) will come next year.

Here’s what will change for residents?

Higher payments and new payouts

One of the main short-term measures is the increase in benefits and one-off welfare payments.

Every resident in Austria will receive a €500 payment expected for autumn, possibly October.Children should receive half of this amount.

This payment is tied to Austria’s planned “Klimabonus” payments meant to offset the costs of a CO2 tax that has not yet been implemented in the country. It was initially set at €200 per person before being increased.

The family allowance payouts per child will increase to €180 per child in 2022. Additionally, in August, there will be an additional payment, a “13th family allowance pay”.

A one-off payment of €300 is set aside for unemployed people and other “vulnerable groups”.

The payments will be made automatically by the Austrian government and responsible departments.

And higher allowances

Additionally, tax allowances will increase, especially the “Family Bonus Plus” deduction. While it is currently set at €1,500 per child per year, it should rise to €2,000.

Pensioners’ tax allowance is also increasing, at least for low to medium-sized pensions, by €500 already in the summer. Austria’s Senior Citizens’ Association celebrated the measure.

“The increase in pensioner tax deduction amounts by up to €500 is accurate, quick to implement and fair”, said Ingrid Korosec, head of the association.

The payments and deductions will be automatically adjusted for inflation in the future.

End of the “cold progression”

Austria will also abolish the so-called “cold progression”, the term used to describe increases in tax burdens which are based on increases in income but do not account for inflation.

In Austria, tax brackets were not adjusted for inflation, meaning that salary increases due to the rising cost of living could bump people up to higher brackets with higher taxes, effectively negating the impact of any actual salary increases.

The details of the measure will be discussed and decided by the National Council over the summer, and changes will be brought in 2023.

Help for entrepreneurs and businesses

The inflation package will also benefit businesses in Austria, with a specific payment for those industries particularly reliant on energy and electricity.

Additionally, the government said it would reduce non-wage labour costs, including labour taxes and contributions that won’t affect salaries.

The announcement was welcomed by several industry representatives, including the Austrian Hotel Association (ÖHV).

“It is a pleasant surprise that the cold progression is finally being attacked, and there is room for targeted measures”, said Walter Veit, president of the ÖHV.

The federal government said that they would change deduction amounts in the future but that further details of a complex tax change would be decided only in Autumn.

COST OF LIVING

Austria unveils €6 billion package to fight rising cost of living

Austria's federal government unveiled on Tuesday a series of measures worth billions of euros aimed at fighting the cost of living crisis. New steps include increasing family allowances, cutting taxes and one-off payouts. Here's what you need to know.

Published: 14 June 2022 09:31 CEST
Austria unveils €6 billion package to fight rising cost of living

“We want to give people security”, said Austrian chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) as he announced a long-awaited package of measures to cushion the effects of rising inflation.

Some €5 billion is set aside for payments aimed public and households whilst €1 billion is designated for entrepreneurs.

Vice-Chancellor Werner Kogler (Greens), Finance Minister Magnus Brunner (ÖVP) and Minister of Social Affairs Johannes Rauch (Greens) were also with Nehammmer to present the cornerstones of the new relief package during a press conference on Tuesday.

Austria will set aside more than €6 billion to finance measures on the short-term and structural changes looking to fight inflation, which is expected to reach 8 percent in May – the highest rate in almost 50 years.

A large part of the package is earmarked for increased social benefit payments especially family allowances.

Family allowance payments per child will increase by €180 in 2022 and the so-called “Family Bonus Plus”, which is a tax deduction currently set at f €1,500 per child per year will rise to €2,000.

Higher tax deductions are also part of the extensive package, and a structural change will be made to adjust these benefits to inflation in the future.

Unemployed people and other “vulnerable groups” will receive a one-off payment of €300. The government expects this payment to reach some 600,000 people.

Social payments are some of the measures that should arrive first, according to the government. These are expected to be already paid out in August or September.

The so-called “climate bonus” payments, known as Klimabonus, a yearly payment meant to offset costs of a CO2 tax that has not yet been implemented in the country, will also be increased. From the planned €200 maximum per person, it will be €500 per person. This is expected to be paid in autumn, possibly October.

Reforms and help for companies

According to statements made by the chancellor, the packed will also include relief measures for companies.

“It is about offering structural relief and changes”, Nehammer said.

With vice-chancellor Werner Kogler (Greens), Nehammer announced the country would abolish the “cold progression” – the term used to describe increases in tax burdens which are based on increases in income but do not account for inflation.

In Austria, tax brackets were not adjusted for inflation, meaning that salary increases due to the rising cost of living could bump people up to higher brackets with higher taxes, effectively negating the impact of any actual salary increases.

The removal of “cold progression” could also cost federal coffers €17 billion in the long term, Kogler said. The measure will be discussed and decided by the National Council over the summer, and changes brought in 2023.

Record high inflation

Finance Minister Brunner mentioned that rising inflation is due mainly to significant factors, including the coronavirus pandemic, the Ukraine war, and supply chain problems.

“We can’t simply open the money tap; we need structural steps”, Brunner justified the need for the package and its step-by-step program, with measures coming in the summer, autumn, and some only in 2023.

“Inflation has hit everyone, which is why we need a broad package”, Social Minister Rauch added, saying that the measures should prevent poverty in Austria.

