Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

MOVING TO AUSTRIA

Reader question: Do I need to open a local bank account when moving to Austria?

If you are moving to Austria, can you keep using your home country's bank account or open an international one online, or should you really have an Austrian one?

Published: 13 June 2022 15:41 CEST
Reader question: Do I need to open a local bank account when moving to Austria?
Online bank accounts are one of the things that make life easier for expats (Photo by rupixen.com on Unsplash)

One of the first issues people face when moving into a new country is whether or not to open a new bank account in their new country or if they can use either their home accounts or international online accounts.

Even long-term foreign residents started asking similar questions once new companies started offering online bank accounts that were not necessarily based in Austria, but could be opened by any resident in the alpine country

READ ALSO: 23 essential articles to help you navigate life in Austria

These online bank options are great choices for foreign residents. They are simple to use, have websites and apps in several languages, and usually offer a free option, with no monthly fees regardless of income. Unfortunately, however, none of the major ones (N26, Revolut, or Wise) have accounts with local Austrian IBANs (International Bank Account Number).

Does it make a difference? For example, can people keep or open an international bank account while living in Austria, or do they have to open an account in a local bank?

Non-EU bank accounts

It makes a huge difference depending on whether your bank account is from an EU country. However, in all circumstances, you are allowed to keep the account open, have money in it and make transactions using it.

It is just necessary to remember that Austria taxes your universal income if you are a tax resident in the country. So any income or relevant transaction should be added to your yearly tax returns.

READ ALSO: Anmeldebescheinigung: How to get Austria’s crucial residence document

Still, keeping only a bank account outside the European Union and living in Austria will be next to impossible. Of course, it’s impractical when thinking about currency exchange, but most establishments and organisations will also not accept transfers from outside of the EU or make them.

So whether you want to pay for your rent or receive government assistance, it’s unlikely you’ll be allowed to do it via an international (non-EU) transaction.

What about an EU account?

Technically, having only a euro (but not Austrian) account is possible. The Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA) is a European Union initiative to simplify bank transfers. All 27 EU members are a part of it, plus other countries, including the United Kingdom, Norway, and Switzerland.

The system allows for fast and secure transfers between the SEPA countries.

One of the agreement’s goals is to extend the freedom of movement in the European Union, allowing its residents to keep a single euro-denominated bank account and a single set of payment instruments.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: How to get your €500 Kurzarbeit bonus in Austria

So, you can use your bank account in a eurozone country for everything, including receiving salaries and buying things, in Austria. This is why international and online banks such as Wise or N26 have their IBANs based in Belgium, Germany or Denmark but can be used all over the eurozone.

Does it work in practice?

In practice, though, there is something known as “IBAN discrimination“. This is when an employer or company refuses to accept your SEPA IBAN for euro payments or direct debits. This is illegal under the SEPA agreement but happens often.

It’s not uncommon to find stories of people who have tried to sign up for a service or utility, such as paying for a mobile plan, for example, but were denied because their IBAN identification, though it was from a euro country, did not start with AT – was not from Austria.

For example, on various Facebook groups of immigrants in Austria, it is easy to find people who had their payments denied because their bank accounts weren’t Austrian. “Always ask your employer if they accept your bank account. I had one that especially wanted an Austrian IBAN”, wrote one foreign resident.

What should I do then?

Since not accepting a SEPA bank account is illegal, you can complain directly to the company or employer. In some cases, simply mentioning that IBAN discrimination violates the SEPA agreement and showing the official documents (including article 9 of the SEPA agreement) is enough to solve issues.

However, it can get more complicated than that. For example, some outdated company systems won’t allow new customers or employees to be registered with a bank account from abroad – the “AT” option comes pre-filled and can’t be changed.

READ ALSO: What you need to know about opening a bank account in Austria

Or it may be simply too tricky to talk in German to the utility provider to explain SEPA rules or demand something from your new employer. It’s essential to know your rights, and in Austria, you can also file a complaint with the competent national authority, the Financial Market Authority (FMA).

Other things can be tried in the meantime. In some cases, for example, some gym memberships are possible to sign up to and pay upfront with cash. Another workaround is to use the bank account of a partner or someone you trust. Finally, there are many utility companies in Austria, so if one phone company won’t accept your IBAN, maybe another will.

Of course, these solutions are far from perfect but may allow you to keep your non-Austrian or international euro account.

If the headache is just too much to handle, or if you prefer the advantages of having a local bank where you can visit, you can also open an Austrian bank account and keep both.

Here is our guide on what you need to know about opening a bank account in Austria.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

COST OF LIVING

Austria plans to increase ‘climate bonus’ payouts but postpone CO2 tax

As inflation rises in Austria, the federal government wants to postpone the CO2 tax planned for July and increase the climate bonus payment to residents. Here's what you need. to know.

Published: 13 June 2022 10:31 CEST
Austria plans to increase 'climate bonus' payouts but postpone CO2 tax

Austria’s inflation rate is expected to reach eight percent, the highest rate in almost 50 years, driven mainly by increases in energy and fuel prices but its affected everything from food to travel.

The federal government is preparing a series of measures to contain inflation and cushion the impact on its population.

Transport Minister Leonore Gewessler (Greens) told broadcaster ORF the CO2 tax planned for July would be postponed until the Autumn, and the climate bonus payment would be increased to € 250 per person, regardless of wealth and income.

READ ALSO: The essential products that are getting more expensive in Austria

The CO2 tax is part of Austria’s eco-social tax reform presented in 2021. CO2 emissions would be taxed at €30 euros per ton, making things like carbon-based fuel and heating more expensive in the country.

The reform brought in the “climate bonus” payment to compensate for the financial burden of the CO2 tax. The one-off bonus for Austrian residents would depend on the person’s palace of residence and its connection to the public transport network.

The fewer public transport services available, the higher the payment – set at a maximum of €200 per adult person.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: Everything you need to know about Austria’s climate bonus payment

Postponed tax and higher payouts

As the war in Ukraine brought the energy and fuel issues even more to the spotlight in Austria, the government has been pressured to postpone the adoption of the CO2 tax and increase measures to cushion the rising cost of living.

The tax adoption will likely be postponed until the Autumn, according to the Transport Minister.

The Social Affairs Minister Johannes Rauch (Greens) also said there would be a further increase in the climate bonus payment, along with an adjustment of allowances, broadcaster ORF reported.

READ ALSO: What is Austria planning to do to cushion the rising cost of living?

Climate protection organisations and economists have criticised the plans.

Margit Schratzenstaller, an economist at the Economic Research Institute (WIFO), told the Austrian press that the postponement of the CO2 tax sends “the wrong signal” to the population.

However, most of the population (57 percent) are in favour of postponing climate protection measures to counteract inflation, according to an ATV poll.

A final agreement for the third package against inflation is expected in the next few days.

SHOW COMMENTS