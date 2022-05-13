Read news from:
EXPLAINED: How to get your €500 Kurzarbeit bonus in Austria

People who have been in short-term work for an extended period over the pandemic are entitled to a one-off bonus in Austria.

Published: 13 May 2022 10:29 CEST
During most of the coronavirus pandemic, many people went on Kurzarbeit, a short-term work scheme aimed at saving jobs in Austria – similar models were adopted in other countries, including Germany.

While it did help keep unemployment at bay, with companies getting financial assistance from the government in exchange for keeping their workforce, the employees had to cut back on their hours and receive lower pay for, sometimes, months on end.

Until the end of the year, the federal government is issuing a one-off €500 bonus payment for certain professions and those who have stayed in Kurzarbeit for a long time. The bonus is personal and individual, so people need to apply for it themselves, and the money is sent directly to their bank account.

Who is entitled to the € 500 bonus?

In order to be entitled to receive the payment, the person must have been in Kurzarbeit during December 2021 and additionally for at least ten months during the period between March 1st 2020 and November 30th 2021.

The social security contribution base in December 2021 should not be higher than €2,775.

The workers (or apprentices) need to be in sectors that were particularly affected by the coronavirus crisis. This includes gastronomy, hotel industry, aviation, sports and leisure, cultural institutions, etc.

People who work in Austria but have a residence abroad are also entitled. However, at least until June 2022, the applications need to be made using the online government tools of HandySignatur, ID Austria or Bürgerkarte.

A screenshot of the online form to apply for the bonus. (www.meinesv.at/kua500)

How do I apply for it?

The application is made online through the Federal Accounting Agency (Buchhaltungsagentur des Bundes).

The website is www.meinesv.at/kua500, and you need to be logged in with your HandySignatur, ID Austria or Bürgerkarte.

It will tell you immediately if you are not entitled to the bonus, so you can just log in and check. The information to be filled in includes contact data and the bank account for payment.

Applications for the bonus can be made until December 31st.

Why do I only get the bonus if I was in short-time work in December 2021?

According to the official website, the government assumes that employees who did not have to go on Kurzarbeit during the lockdown in November and December 2021 “will also be less often in short-time work in the coming months”.

“When determining the provisions on the long-term short-time work bonus, the social partners, including the legal representation of the interests of employees, were significantly involved”.

Where can I get further information?

Besides the online resources, the government has published a hotline available on weekdays from 8 am to 4 pm: +43 1 71123 884468.

Useful vocabulary

Short-time work – Kurzarbeit
Long-term – Langzeit
Loss of income – Einkommensverlusten
To apply – Beantragung

The essential products that are getting more expensive in Austria

Record inflation spikes have caused basic supermarket products to become more expensive in the alpine country.

Published: 11 May 2022 16:45 CEST
Austria has been suffering from the high cost of living prices, and inflation for April is expected to reach 7.2 percent, according to a preliminary estimate by Statistik Austria.

Compared to the previous month, the price level is expected to rise by 0.3 percent, the federal statistics office said.

“Life in Austria continues to become noticeably more expensive. In addition to the continuing inflation-determining price increases for fuels and energy products, food also has an additional price-increasing effect,” said Statistik Austria Director-General Tobias Thomas.

The increases are very much reflected in supermarket prices.

According to Statistik Austria, oils and fats have had the highest price increases (13.3 per cent in a year on year comparison), followed by vegetable prices (9 per cent in a year on year comparison).

Bread and cereal prices were up by 7.2 per cent, and milk, cheese and eggs prices rose by 5.5 per cent.

Fruits have also been costing 4.7 per cent more in March 2022 than in March 2021. In addition, meat, which is already an expensive product for Austrians, has increased in price by 4.1 per cent.

There were also substantial price increases for non-alcoholic beverages, particularly coffee, which rose 12.3 per cent.

Why is inflation so high?

Prices are rising worldwide, not just in Austria. And much of it has to do with the Russian war on Ukraine, which brings up fuel prices and affects the entire supply chain of several products on supermarket shelves.

However, that is not the only factor.

A special IHS Markit report on food inflation stated that the Russian invasion is just the most recent event exacerbating food inflation, especially as both countries are significant exporters of grains and vegetable oils.

Another factor for rising prices is competition with Chinese demand for feedstuffs such as soybeans, corn, sorghum, wheat and other grains.

Production and logistics issues have also impacted prices globally. For example, adverse weather in Brazil affected the production of corn, soybean, and even coffee.

In addition, transportation issues and even Covid-related labour shortages have also hindered production and logistics and increased prices.

