Austria starts anti-inflation payments with €180 bonus family allowance

As inflation rises, the Austrian government has prepared several one-off payments for families and residents. Here's what you need to know.

Published: 2 August 2022 15:19 CEST
Families in Austria will receive an extra €180 Familienbeihilfe payment in August (moerschy from Pixabay)

Austria’s federal government on Tuesday, August 2nd, announced the first of many one-off payments to cushion the effects of rising inflation in the country, ORF reported.

A €180 per child “special family payment” is ready to be sent out to families in Austria, according to ÖVP government members Susanne Raab and Magnus Brunner. As of tomorrow, the finance offices will transfer the amount per child “directly to the account” of families.

​​”The payment happens automatically, the money comes into the account with the normal family allowance (Familienbeihilfe)”, Raab said.

The Familienbeihilfe is a social benefit paid monthly to every child resident in Austria until they turn 24 – with some exceptions.

The amount depends on the child’s age but can reach €165.10 monthly for one child. Furthermore, since every child is registered for this benefit, the bonus payment can be made automatically.

In total, the government is spending some €340 million on the measures. “Around 1.8 million children in 1.1 million families will benefit”, she added.

Cost of living bonuses

In June, Austria’s government unveiled a series of measures worth billions of euros to fight the cost of living crisis. New steps include increasing family allowances, cutting taxes and sending out one-off welfare payouts, as The Local has reported.

The assistance comes as inflation in Austria hit a record high of 9.2 percent in July, with prices of essential items becoming increasingly more expensive.

Other payments are expected for September, when low-income and vulnerable people in Austria, such as pensioners receiving minimum payments and aid recipients, will receive a one-off €300 payment (Teuerungsausgleich) as compensation for inflation.

The most significant payment will be the €500 sum, which consists of €250 as a climate bonus (Klimabonus) and €250 for the “anti-price increase” bonus (Teuerungsbonus). Everyone in Austria will receive that assistance – although children receive half of the total amount – in October.

Austria announces electricity price cap from autumn as prices soar

The Austrian government said it would work on measures to encourage energy saving while instituting a price brake.

Published: 27 July 2022 14:55 CEST
Austria’s federal government agreed to impose an electricity price cap after the Council of Ministers meeting on Wednesday.

The aim is to “support the Austrian population to ensure unaffordable energy supply for a certain basic need”, according to a statement released after the meeting. The government didn’t give details on the price cap but said that the conditions for the price cap would be developed by the end of August.

A task force led by Austrian Institute of Economic Research head Gabriel Felbermayr and Energy Minister Leonore Gewessler (Greens), Economy minister Martin Kocher (ÖVP), and Finance Minister Magnus Brunner (ÖVP) should have nationwide measures ready by autumn.

“The aim of the measures is to secure a quote per household at affordable prices in the least bureaucratic way possible”. The government said it would take into account the social impact of the inflation-dumping measures and focus on persons particularly affected by “energy poverty”.

It would also bring uniform prices nationwide at “more favourable price at pre-war levels”.

The price cap will be initially for electricity but could be extended to other energy sources, and the task force will evaluate the need for it.

Additionally, the government will look into possible support measures for particularly energy-intensive companies.

Measures to cushion high inflation

Austria is seeing high inflation rates, with prices soaring to a 50-year record, as The Local reported. In particular, high energy prices bring more uncertainty to residents of the alpine country.

The federal government has taken some measures announced as part of relief packages with one-off payments and changes in the tax system.

One of the main payouts is the “anti-inflation” payment to be paid together with a “climate bonus” sum to all adults in Austria, totalling €500 already in autumn.

Still, as consumer prices are expected to continue rising in the coming months, the government stated it is “already working intensively on the possibility of further mitigating measures”.

