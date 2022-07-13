Read news from:
‘Be mindful of energy and food waste’: How to beat inflation in Austria

Anyone living in Austria will be aware that essential items are becoming increasingly more expensive. Here’s how inflation is impacting international residents in Austria.

Published: 13 July 2022 09:45 CEST
Readers of The Local shared some inflation-busting tips. Photo by nrd on Unsplash

As prices for everything from food to fuel and holidays continue to rise, many people across Austria are starting to notice a strain on the bank balance.

And the situation is not expected to get easier any time soon with Statistik Austria estimating the official rate of inflation for June to be 8.7 percent – the highest level since 1975.

So far, the wave of inflation has mostly affected energy and food prices but has now also arrived in the gastronomy sector, with increasing costs in bars and restaurants across the country.

FOR MEMBERS: How to keep your apartment cool in Austria this summer amid rising energy prices

Tobias Thomas, Director General at Statistik Austria, said: “Inflation has picked up speed in almost all areas. In addition to recent increases in fuel and heating oil prices, we also see significant increases in restaurant and food prices”. 

How is this impacting residents in Austria? And do they have any inflation-beating tips?

The Local put these questions to readers, and this is what they said.

“Slightly, but it’s manageable”

When asked if they were struggling with the rising cost of living in Austria, half (50 percent) of all respondents answered, “slightly, but it’s manageable”.

The second most popular response was “yes” at 40 percent, followed by “no” at 10 percent.

Not surprisingly, a respondent from Croatia who said he is not impacted by the cost of living also noted that he earns more than the average salary. 

Similarly, Stephan from France said he is slightly impacted but cited “no more cleaning lady” as one of the ways he is having to cut back.

For most people though, food, energy (heating and hot water) and fuel (petrol and diesel) were the main items eating into their budget with 75 percent saying they were finding food to be the most expensive. 

READ MORE: When will you get your cost of living ‘bonus’ payments in Austria?

In real terms, this means more people are having to reduce luxuries or other expenses to pay for everyday items like food, which was highlighted by several international residents in Austria.

Andrea from Ecuador, who lives in Vienna, said: “We are eating at home on the weekends and maybe one weekend in the month we can spend in a bar or restaurant.”

Vienna-based Amiri, from the UK, said: “I have to work harder and harder to pay my bills.”

Alfie, another British resident in Vienna, said: “I’m having to cut out certain vegetables from my diet because they are too expensive.”

From a more general perspective, Otto, also in the capital, said his plan to tackle the rising cost of living is: “Save more money, cut expenses to a minimum.”

For others, energy was a concern and Helen in Vienna said the rising cost of living had led to a “mindful usage of utilities”.

Whereas one respondent in Villach, Carinthia, simply said they were not able to put any money away into savings.

“Prepare to be colder this winter”

To counteract a rising cost of living, there are usually two options – make more money or adjust your lifestyle.

For most respondents of the survey, they were aiming for the latter.

Paul Hallam from the USA said his inflation-beating tips are: “Prepare to be colder this winter, avoid using A/C, be mindful of energy and food waste, wash only full loads of clothing and dirty dishes, and eat out less frequently.”

READ ALSO: Cost of living: Why are restaurants getting more expensive in Austria

Paul also said he is “developing better budgeting skills” and using his car less.

Otto in Vienna advised fellow readers of The Local to “read up on minimalism” to beat inflation.

While Afonso from Portugal advised others to “maximise tax efficiencies”, and Mark Hannings in Graz said “maximise use of home office and don’t drive at 130kph on up-hill stretches of motorways.”

Money saving tips to combat rising food prices were also popular with many respondents revealing they are buying cheaper brands, avoiding bio (organic) products, visiting a local market instead of the supermarket or simply “buying less”.

Finally, on a pessimistic note, one Vienna resident said: “Save as much as you can for the worse days.”

‘Life is about opportunities’: Why people move to Austria

Austria is home to people from all over the world, but why do they move here in the first place? We asked readers of The Local to tell us more.

Published: 12 July 2022 14:48 CEST
'Life is about opportunities': Why people move to Austria

Austria is a small, land-locked country in Central Europe that is famous for classical music, stunning landscapes and a high standard of living.

But it’s also expensive, can be hard for foreigners to integrate and the varying dialects across the country make learning the language a challenge.

As in many countries around the world, there are pros and cons to living in Austria. But what makes it attractive to foreigners? And why do some people decide to stay?

This is what we asked readers of The Local and here’s what they had to say.

FOR MEMBERS: Tips for how to make friends in Austria from those who have done it

“I didn’t know what else to do with my life”

When it comes to the main reason why people move to Austria, the most popular response at 30.7 percent was for work.

For many people that relocated for work, the decision was easy — especially for those that moved to Austria on a fixed-term contract and visa.

Liam, from the UK but currently based in Vienna, said: “I am single, it is close to the UK and life is about opportunities, so I thought, why not?”

Anna, who works as a language assistant in St. Pölten, but is originally from Northern Ireland, said: “It was fairly easy because it was an open-ended move, with a temporary contract, and I honestly didn’t know what else to do with my life at that point.”

Work is the most common reason for people to move to Austria, according to the results of a survey by The Local.

But for others it was not an easy decision, mostly due to the language barrier.

Victoria from Canada said: “It surely was not an easy decision since I don’t speak German and moved here from Vancouver. But the urge to broaden my experience was stronger.”

Similarly for some, the move to Austria involved supporting a partner with a new job, which also made the decision harder.

As one respondent from the USA put it: “My wife had a great opportunity to work in Wien and further her career. No, it was not an easy one to make.”

Likewise, Corina from Romania said: “We weren’t looking to relocate, but an HR head-hunter reached out to my husband with an offer for a new position and he accepted it. It was hard to leave everything behind but so far, we don’t regret it.”

READ MORE: Which regions in Austria have the best (and worst) weather?

“I met the most wonderful person”

After work, the second most popular reason to move to Austria was to join a partner and 22.8 percent of respondents sais they followed their heart to the Alpine Republic.

Charlie Polenick in Klosterneuberg near Vienna moved to Austria from Hawaii a quarter of century ago and never left.

Charlie said: “I met the most wonderful person I’d ever known while living in Hawaii. She was from Vienna. We married, lived in Maui for several years, then moved to Austria “temporarily”.  That was 25 years ago, my wife died two years ago, but I find Austria a much nicer place to live than the USA for many reasons, so I remain here.”

Another respondent from Finland said: “It was during the pandemic, and I was living alone so I decided to move here to live with my boyfriend. It was an easy decision because I was already living abroad on my own, so it was nothing new to me.”

But when asked if Austria will be home for the long-term, she said: “I would like to, but it’s very difficult to learn German here because of the dialect, and the people can be quite mean. I believe this would change if I learnt German, but it’s demotivating when everyone I try talking to is mean to me or doesn’t treat me well.”

However, for some that moved for love, the question of whether they will stay in Austria on a long-term basis was a difficult question to answer, with many torn between their home land and their adopted country.

As Lasy from South Africa put it: “Leaving your country of birth is never easy, no matter the reason.”

READ MORE: Austria ranked world’s ‘second least friendly country

“Our homeland is lost”

The survey results showed 21.9 percent of respondents moved to Austria for a better quality of life, with many leaving behind uncertainty, safety concerns or politics they didn’t agree with. 

Velina in Vienna said she moved to Austria from Bulgaria for a “better future for our children”.

Milena from Serbia, but living in Salzburg, said she stays for the “healthy air, better quality of life” and intends to live in Austria permanently.

Whereas Charly from Poland went further and described his move to Austria as a “communism refugee in the 90s”.

A resident in Wiener Neudorf from South Africa, said: “After our son was born in 2018 in South Africa, we knew we had to move, not just for us, but for him too.”

But when asked if Austria is now home, she said: “Not sure if I will ever feel at home here.”

A respondent from Russia, who asked to remain anonymous, said they originally moved to Austria for an “opportunity to see the world, to know how people live”.

FOR MEMBERS: 23 essential articles to help you navigate life in Austria

However, when asked what keeps them here, the reply was: “Our family is here, work is here, friends are here and everything in our homeland is lost, no point of going back.”

For others though, the reason was simpler and boiled down to searching for a different lifestyle.

Rebecca Summers from the UK said: “Loved Austria and the way of life for many years. Retired and took the plunge. There is no reason presently for us to return.”

Another respondent from the UK said: “I love it here. I feel so safe, compared to Britain.”

Unsurprisingly, Brexit was also a reason for some British people to move to Austria.

Chris Sadowski in Vienna — who plans to stay in Austria — said: “Brexit was my motivation and the election of Johnson, and the Conservatives was the final straw.”

Nature, language, education and retirement

For the remaining respondents of the survey, 13.2 percent cited “other” as their motive for moving to Austria, with reasons ranging from the access to nature to wanting to learn German and a simple curiosity to explore the world.

This was followed by 8.8 percent who decided to study in Austria and 2.6 percent who relocated for retirement.

