FAMILIES
EXPLAINED: What you need to know about parental leave in Austria
Mutterschutz, Papamonat, Karenz, and Familienbeihilfe: here's your guide to the main concepts and schemes for parental leave in Austria
Published: 25 February 2022 15:02 CET
Parental leave is generous in Austria, but it can be complex. Photo by Alberto Casetta on Unsplash
LIVING IN AUSTRIA
Six helpful tips to save money on food shopping in Austria
High inflation means that costs are rising in Austria, including in supermarkets and grocery stores. Here are some tips to help you if you're feeling the pinch or want to make your money go further.
Published: 21 February 2022 16:14 CET
