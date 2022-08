In a recent interview, inflation expert Josef Baumgartner forecast that inflation in Austria will hit double-digits in the coming months.

Baumgartner, from the Austrian Institute of Economic Research (WIFO), told Kurier that residents in Austria should prepare themselves for an ongoing increase in inflation due to rising energy prices.

Baumgartner said: “We’re a long way from the all-clear. According to the announcements by Wien Energie and EVN, I expect an inflation rate of more than ten percent by September, and no later than April 2023.”

The latest estimate by Statistics Austria shows inflation was already at 9.2 percent in July, as reported by The Local.

This is in stark contrast to predictions made by the European Central Bank earlier this year when it was expected that inflation would fall in the second half of 2022.

How expensive could energy in Austria become?

WIFO expert Baumgartner based his forecast for Austria on wholesale electricity prices, which are currently 247 percent higher than in August 2021, reports ORF.

Baumgartner said: “If the energy suppliers pass this on one-to-one, there is a risk of an enormous price increase.”

Additionally, Baumgartner expects prices for electricity and gas to go up by a further 50 percent in September, and was not optimistic that the planned nationwide electricity price cap will be enough to dampen energy prices.

He added that federal government intervention must go further to tackle gas and district heating prices.

On August 3rd, EVN and Wien Energie – both part of the Energieallianz Austria (EAA) group – announced they will be increasing energy prices from September.

EVN (which is mostly state-owned) blamed the move on price increases on the international wholesale markets.

According to ORF, Baumgartner believes these planned price increases will further impact the customer price index and push up inflation across Austria, even if the tariff changes only apply to customers in the east of the country.