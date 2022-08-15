For members
MONEY
EXPLAINED: What is Austria’s ‘Tax Freedom Day’?
People in Austria are working longer to finance government spending, leading to calls for a tax reform. Here's what you need to know.
Published: 15 August 2022 10:29 CEST
Tax Freedom Day in Austria has arrived later this year. Photo by Markus Spiske / Unsplash.
MONEY
Over half of Austrians on financially shaky ground: survey
More than 50 percent of Austrians feel financially unprepared for any unexpected turns in life, a new survey has found.
Published: 4 August 2022 09:32 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments