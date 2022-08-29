For members
ENERGY
EXPLAINED: Why is Wien Energie asking for €6 billion from the Austrian government?
Austria's Finance Ministry says the state-run energy company needs 'urgent financial support'. Here's what you need to know.
Published: 29 August 2022 16:08 CEST
An energy customer examines her electricity meter in her flat. (Photo by Susannah Ireland / AFP)
ENERGY
Energy crisis pushes nuclear comeback in Europe
As the costs of importing energy soars in Europe and beyond and climate crises wreak havoc, interest in nuclear power is on the rise with nations scrambling to find alternative sources.
Published: 27 August 2022 13:56 CEST
