Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

ENERGY

EXPLAINED: Why is Wien Energie asking for €6 billion from the Austrian government?

Austria's Finance Ministry says the state-run energy company needs 'urgent financial support'. Here's what you need to know.

Published: 29 August 2022 16:08 CEST
EXPLAINED: Why is Wien Energie asking for €6 billion from the Austrian government?
An energy customer examines her electricity meter in her flat. (Photo by Susannah Ireland / AFP)

The sharp rise in wholesale prices for gas and electricity has put the supplier Wien Energie in financial difficulties, according to Austria’s Finance Minister Magnus Brunner (ÖVP).

“Vienna Energy approached us over the weekend with the request that we meet urgently because they have fallen into a financial emergency,” the minister told ZIB2 on Sunday.

READ ALSO: Where are energy prices going up (again) in Austria?

On Monday, the Ministry of Finance released a statement explaining the situation. The ministry said that Wien Energie still has sufficient financial resources to secure future supply contracts, but it would need €6 billion to “conclude transactions on the energy exchange”.

What does that mean?

Wien Energie also released a statement on its social media, saying it is not “insolvent/bankrupt”.

The company, which is state-owned by the City of Vienna, said that to ensure customers’ supply, it carries out trading transactions on energy exchanges. But, like all other stock exchange participants, it has to pay a “security deposit”.

This is where the firm has run into trouble. “Because electricity prices exploded again across Europe on Friday, these necessary security measures have increased unexpectedly,” the firm said. 

That means that as prices sharply rose, the payment it needed to participate in trading also escalated.

However, Wien Energie added, this “collateral” it needs to pay “comes back once the trades are settled”, just like a security deposit would.

READ ALSO: Vienna to handout €200 payments to counter rising energy costs

“Wien Energie & Wiener Stadtwerke are solid, economically healthy companies with excellent credit ratings,” the company added.

Why does Wien Energie trade in the energy market?

Energy is traded on the European stock exchange, where companies can make transactions in the “futures market”. This basically means that you can buy and sell energy today, but the actual delivery will only take place in the future.

Wien Energie sells electricity from its power plants up to two years in advance while it buys electricity and gas on the stock exchange for its customers in the long term, the company explained. It does that to protect itself – at least to a certain point – against future price fluctuations.

Trading in futures allows the company to close a deal at a specific price, even if the product will only be delivered years later. This way, Wien Energie (and other companies that do the same) can estimate energy prices for customers and power plants for the next few years.

READ ALSO: Energy crisis pushes nuclear comeback in Europe

“This increases planning security and is a proven tool for risk management in the energy sector,” the company added.

When prices explode, however, like what happened last week, as the cost of electricity in retail rose from €700 to around €1,000 in just one day, the security deposit to participate in those trades also went up.

What will happen next?

The talks between the federal government and Vienna are still ongoing.

“In any case, the federal government has the instruments and the will to help the city of Vienna in this financial emergency. It is about the security of supply for two million people, which must be guaranteed.”, the Finance Ministry said.

It added that it is considering a loan “in the billions”, which the Austrian Federal Financing Agency would handle.

On the other hand, if Wien Energie doesn’t make the payments, it would likely be excluded from the stock exchange trading, leading “reversal of its business, which would lead to the energy supply contracts of two million customers being endangered”, the federal government said.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

ENERGY

Energy crisis pushes nuclear comeback in Europe

As the costs of importing energy soars in Europe and beyond and climate crises wreak havoc, interest in nuclear power is on the rise with nations scrambling to find alternative sources.

Published: 27 August 2022 13:56 CEST
Energy crisis pushes nuclear comeback in Europe

Investment in nuclear power declined after Japan’s 2011 Fukushima disaster, the world’s worst nuclear accident since Chernobyl in 1986, as fears over its safety increased and governments ran scared.

But following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine in February, the subsequent squeeze on energy supplies and Europe’s push to wean itself off of Russian oil and gas, the tide is now turning back in favour of nuclear.

Governments face difficult decisions with rising gas and electricity bills and scarce resources threatening to cause widespread suffering this winter.

Some experts argue that nuclear power should not be considered an option, but others argue that, in the face of so many crises, it must remain part of the world’s energy mix.

This has led some countries that were looking to move away from nuclear to discard those plans — at least in the short term.

Less than a month after Russia’s attack on Ukraine, Belgium delayed by a decade its plan to scrap nuclear energy in 2025.

And even in Germany, Europe’s biggest economy, sticking with nuclear is no longer a taboo subject as the energy crisis rekindles debate on shutting down the country’s last three nuclear power plants by the end of 2022.

Berlin said last month it would await the outcome of a “stress test” of the national electric grid before deciding whether to stick with the phaseout.

Another of the countries reconsidering nuclear energy is Japan, where the 2011 accident led to the suspension of many nuclear reactors over safety fears.

And in Japan, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida this week called for a push to revive the country’s nuclear power industry, and build new atomic plants.

While nuclear power, currently used in 32 countries, supplies 10 percent of the world’s electricity production, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) raised its projections in September for the first time since the 2011 disaster.

The IAEA now expects installed capacity to double by 2050 under the most favourable scenario.

Climate reasoning

But Greenpeace Germany’s climate and energy expert, Gerald Neubauer, said turning to nuclear was “not a solution to the energy crisis”.

He said nuclear energy would have “limited” efficacy in replacing Russian gas since it is mainly “used for heating” in Germany not for electricity production.

“The reactors would only save the gas used for electricity, it would save less than one percent of the gas consumption,” he added.

But according to Nicolas Berghmans, energy and climate expert at the IDDRI think tank, extending the use of nuclear “can help”.

“Europe is in a very different energy situation, with several overlapping crises: the problem of Russian gas supply, the drought that has reduced the capacity of dams, the French nuclear plants’ weak output… so all the levers
matter,” he said.

The pro-nuclear lobby says it is one of the world’s best options to avoid climate change since it does not directly emit carbon dioxide.

In fact, nuclear energy accounts for a bigger share of the world power mix in most of the scenarios put forward by the IPCC, the UN’s climate experts, to alleviate the global climate crisis.

Divided opinions

As the need for electricity booms, several countries have expressed a desire to develop nuclear infrastructure including China — which already has the largest number of reactors — as well as the Czech Republic, India and
Poland since nuclear offers an alternative to coal.

Likewise, Britain, France and the Netherlands have similar ambitions, and even the United States where President Joe Biden’s investment plan encourages the sector’s development.

The IPCC experts recognise that the deployment of nuclear energy “can be constrained by societal preferences” since the subject still divides opinion because of the risk of catastrophic accidents and the still unresolved issue
of how to dispose of radioactive waste safely.

Some countries, like New Zealand, oppose nuclear, and the issue has also been hotly debated in the European Union over whether it should be listed as a “green” energy.

READ ALSO: EU moves to label nuclear and gas energy as ‘green’

Last month, the European Parliament approved a contentious proposal giving a sustainable finance label to investments in gas and nuclear power.

Other issues remain over nuclear infrastructure including the ability to build new reactors with costs and delays tightly controlled.

Berghmans pointed to “long construction delays”.

“We’re talking about medium-term solutions, which won’t resolve tensions in the market”, as they will arrive too late to address climate crises, he said, but suggested focusing on the “dynamic” renewable energies sector that can be immediately helpful.

SHOW COMMENTS