Austria
ENVIRONMENT

Austria to add €0.25 deposit to price of cans and plastic bottles

The Austrian government has announced that in future a €0.25 deposit will be added to all plastic bottles and aluminium cans, which will be reimbursed on return of the items.

Published: 13 September 2022 09:40 CEST
Cans and plastic bottles will be returnable for a 25-cent deposit in Austria (Photo by Nick Fewings on Unsplash)

Austria has announced a 25-cent deposit will be levied on plastic bottles and aluminium cans, according to the Climate Protection Ministry.

From 2025, consumers will be able to return the items to any seller of these products and get €0.25 back on the price they paid.

“Austria is getting a deposit system. This way, we protect our nature and ensure that plastic bottles and cans are recycled properly”, Environment Minister Leonore Gewessler (Greens) said.

The basic introduction of a deposit scheme on plastic bottles and cans was already decided on when the Waste Management Act (AWG) was amended last year. Following the initial announcement the details – particularly the amount of the deposit – had to be worked out between manufacturers, retailers and the Ministry of the Environment.

In the end, a deposit of 25 cents on all plastic bottles from 100ml up to three litres and all aluminium cans was agreed upon. Anyone who buys a disposable bottle or can will pay the amount as a deposit.

The government explained that this money is paid back when the container is returned. Importantly the containers can be returned anywhere that sells them, so consumers don’t have to take them back to the exact shop where they bought them.

“You can return items anywhere you can shop. This is a good and practical system that everyone involved can easily implement”, Gewessler said.

“In this way, we ensure that the beverage containers do not end up in nature. And they can be recycled in the best possible way afterwards because they are collected by type”, according to the ministry.

Milk products and mixed milk drinks are excluded for hygienic reasons.

In principle, the deposit can be returned at any shop that offers related products. However, there are exceptions for small shops, which only need to take back the sizes they actually sell. For example, if a small traffic shop only sells cans, they do not need to take back large bottles.

WILDFIRES

Europe facing record year for wildfire destruction: EU

Europe's blistering summer may not be over yet, but 2022 is already breaking records, with nearly 660,000 hectares ravaged since January, according to the EU's satellite monitoring service.

Published: 14 August 2022 08:47 CEST
And while countries on the Mediterranean have normally been the main seats of fires in Europe, this year, other countries are also suffering heavily.

Fires this year have forced people to flee their homes, destroyed buildings and burned forests in EU countries, including Austria, Croatia, France, Greece, Italy, Portugal and Spain.

Some 659,541 hectares (1.6 million acres) have been destroyed so far, data from the European Forest Fire Information System (EFFIS) showed, setting a record at this point in the year since data collection began in 2006.

Europe has suffered a series of heatwaves, forest fires and historic drought that experts say are being driven by human-induced climate change.

They warn more frequent and longer heatwaves are on the way.

The worst-affected country has been Spain, where fire has destroyed 244,924 hectares, according to EFFIS data.

The EFFIS uses satellite data from the EU’s Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service (CAMS).

The data comes after CAMS said Friday that 2022 was a record year for wildfire activity in southwestern Europe and warned that a large proportion of western Europe was now in “extreme fire danger”.

“2022 is already a record year, just below 2017,” EFFIS coordinator Jesus San-Miguel said. In 2017, 420,913 hectares had burned by August 13, rising to 988,087 hectares by the end of the year.

“The situation in terms of drought and extremely high temperatures has affected all of Europe this year and the overall situation in the region is worrying, while we are still in the middle of the fire season,” he said.

Since 2010, there had been a trend towards more fires in central and northern Europe, with fires in countries that “normally do not experience fires in their territory”, he added.

“The overall fire season in the EU is really driven mainly by countries in the Mediterranean region, except in years like this one, in which fires also happen in central and northern regions,” he added.

