Have your say: What is life really like in Austria right now?

How do you feel about living in Austria? What are your biggest concerns right now?
This is what we want to know as Austria deals with rising prices, the war in Ukraine, possible energy shortages, climate change and an ongoing pandemic (that’s right, it’s not over yet).
Tell us more about your experience by filling in the short survey below. The results will be used in an article about life in Austria for international residents.
READ ALSO: Living in Austria: Is Vienna a family-friendly city?
Member comments