Austria
ENERGY

‘Mission 11’: Austrian government reveals tips on how to save energy and fuel

From driving slowly to showering quickly, here are the tips Austria's federal government gave to save energy and fuel ahead of winter.

Published: 12 September 2022 16:54 CEST
Here are the tips to save energy and fuel from Austria's government (Photo by Iris on Unsplash)

Austria’s federal government on Monday launched its “Mission 11” campaign intending to help the country’s residents reduce energy consumption by eleven percent.

“Today we are launching Mission 11 and we hope that as many people as possible will join us”, Climate Protection Minister Leonore Gewessler (Greens) said in a press conference on Monday. She added that “small changes in our behaviour” could help the country save energy amid the global energy crisis.

The government announced several tips to keep houses warmer, save energy, and improve efficiency.

Gewessler also gave an update on gas storage in Austria, saying that domestic gas storage tanks are currently 70.69 percent full. She added that by November 1st, the tanks should be at about 80 percent full. According to the federal government, there should be no issue with the gas supply, and any missing quantities from Russia could be replaced by buying from other sellers.

In addition to the energy saving campaign, the government is working on medium- and longer-term measures to save energy, including the Energy Efficiency Act.

A package of binding measures is also currently being developed in the Ministry of Climate, but this still needs to be discussed in the coalition. The minister didn’t give any further details.

However, she had already indicated to Austrian media that there would be binding rules. For example, the room temperature in public buildings should be limited to 19C. This would not apply to schools and hospitals but to municipal offices and ministries.

There is also a planned ban on advertising lighting after 10 p.m. A controversial end to heating islands in gastronomy (the outdoor electric heaters in bars and restaurants) is also being studied.

Here are the government tips for private citizens and their households.

Tips to keep your home warmer

Among the main measures, the government recommended reducing the heating temperature by two degrees Celsius over the entire heating period. This would reduce the heating bill by twelve percent annually, Gewessler said.

Additionally, they suggested people keep their radiators uncovered, without clutter, to help the spread of warm air, using sealing tapes against leaky windows, airing out rooms three times of day (instead of keeping windows slightly open), closing doors to unheated rooms, using programmable thermostats to keep heating on only when people are at home and raising humidity with the help of plants.

Tips to save up on energy and heating

Gewessler said that the average person in Austria takes a five-minute shower, but if people cut this time by one minute, they’d get a 20 percent savings in energy.

The Climate Ministry also recommended people take showers instead of baths, use a low-flow shower head, and keep temperatures lower to save up on energy.

The government also said that for short periods, such as when you need to brush your teeth or wash your hands, cold water should be used.

Tips to save up on electricity

According to the government, a typical household has from ten to 20 appliances that are permanently on standby, which means that even when they are off, they are still consuming electricity. Disconnecting them could help residents save up to ten percent of their energy.

Additionally, the Climate Ministry said any homes still using classic incandescent lamps should make the switch to LED lamps. Finally, when doing laundry, always ensure that there is a full load and that you are using the “eco” or “energy-saving” settings.

There are several tips regarding a house refrigerator or freezer. For example, the Climate Ministry said that regularly defrosting a freezer can help save up on electricity and that a filled refrigerator consumes less energy than an empty one.

It’s also important to check your appliances for any defective sealing. The placing of the refrigerator is also important, as it should not be near a heat source.

Tips on saving fuel

Of course, the federal government recommended people switch to public transport or cycling. Switching to public transportation can save 94 percent of energy compared to using a diesel or petrol car.

If you need to drive, do it slowly, as it saves energy, the government said. They suggested a voluntary speed limit of 100km/h on the Autobahn that could save up to 24 percent fuel.

Another tip is to carpool whenever possible, especially when going to work, and to check your tyre pressure.

POLITICS

Austrian presidential elections: What exactly does the president do?

Austria is set to choose a new president in early October what is the actual role of the president, when the country already has a chancellor?

Published: 12 September 2022 12:18 CEST
Austria’s presidential election will take place on October 9th, with seven candidates vying to take over at the Hofburg – the official workplace of the country’s president.

According to opinion polls, the favourite to win is the current president Alexander Van der Bellen, who is running for reelection. Austrian citizens aged 16 and over can vote in the elections, and the Federal President is eligible for two elected terms (each lasting for six years).

A presidential candidate must be an Austrian citizen, be eligible to vote in the National Assembly and be at least 35 years old on election day.

Members of ruling dynasties or families that reigned in the past are not eligible to run in the presidential election. This is to avoid a return to monarchy in Austria via the role of the Federal President.

What does the Austrian President do?

The Federal President is the chief diplomat in Austria – essentially the head of state of the Austrian Republic and the representation of democracy in the country.

The president is responsible for protecting democracy in Austria, providing moral support to the country, assisting in integrating minorities into the political process, and swearing in and dismissing parliament.

To become the president of Austria, candidates should have an extensive political background and a non-partisan (unbiased) approach to politics.

In some ways, Austria’s president is compared to the role of Queens and Kings in the UK and any political power is often viewed as symbolic. For example, the president is not expected to intervene in the daily running of government but can make an appeal in certain situations.

According to the president’s office, “The Federal President is at the service of all Austrian citizens. He is the only state representative on the federal level to be elected directly by the citizens. This places the President in a strong position within the constitutional framework, as he is backed by a majority of the electorate.”

Austria’s Chancellor, who leads the government is elected by a parliamentary vote following national elections.

The Federal President represents Austria internationally and can direct the implementation of treaties by issuing ordinances.

As the representative of Austria, the Federal President is expected to make statements and announcements in historical times, such as Van der Bellen’s statement honouring Queen Elizabeth II after her death.

Federal powers

The president also has powers regarding federal legislation, including the ability to convoke and dissolve the National Council (Austria’s parliament). They can also order referenda and public consultations.

Regarding the government, the Federal President must appoint, swear in and dismiss Federal Ministers – though this is usually done at the request of the ruling parties and chancellors. They also swear in governors of Austria’s federal states and have the power to dissolve state parliaments.

Crises and the Armed forces

The Federal President can remove the seat of the highest federal authorities from Vienna to another location within the federal territory for the duration of extraordinary circumstances. Additionally, they can convene the National Council at a place within the federal territory other than Vienna for the course of extraordinary circumstances.

The president also has the authority to issue provisional law-amending ordinances.

The Federal President serves as the Commander-in-Chief of the Austrian Armed Forces and can appoint army officers.

Judiciary System

There are several duties of the Federal President regarding the judiciary system. Besides appointing and swearing in judges, public prosecutors and other court members have to “enforce the judgements of the Constitutional Court”.

Most notably, the Federal President has certain rights of pardon and the right to quash proceedings in individual cases of offences subject to prosecution in court. For example, they have the authority to stop criminal proceedings and mitigate and commute sentences imposed by the courts, among others.

Finally, the Federal President can also grant several honorary privileges and awards.

Can the Federal President refuse to certify federal laws?

According to the office of the president: “The Federal President certifies that laws have been passed following the Constitution. If the resolution has been passed in a manifestly unconstitutional manner, he must refuse to certify it.”

In cases of doubt, the president is also supposed to certify federal laws in order to allow for a subsequent review by the Constitutional Court.

Can the Federal President dismiss the Federal Government?

Technically, yes. Politically, the matter is more delicate.

The constitution mandates the president then to appoint a new federal government, which must present itself to the National Council within a week. After that, the National Council can express a vote of no confidence in the new federal government.

This means that the Federal President could dismiss the federal government, but politically they have to consider the majority situation in the National Council.

Additionally, the Federal President can dismiss the Federal Chancellor on his own initiative but can only dismiss a minister after a request by the Chancellor.

