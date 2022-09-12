For members
ENERGY
‘Mission 11’: Austrian government reveals tips on how to save energy and fuel
From driving slowly to showering quickly, here are the tips Austria's federal government gave to save energy and fuel ahead of winter.
Published: 12 September 2022 16:54 CEST
POLITICS
Austrian presidential elections: What exactly does the president do?
Austria is set to choose a new president in early October what is the actual role of the president, when the country already has a chancellor?
Published: 12 September 2022 12:18 CEST
