CRIME

EXPLAINED: What happened at the Linz Halloween riots?

On Halloween night, dozens of people, most minors, rioted in the Upper Austrian capital. Two days after the event, Austria is still trying to understand what happened and what to do now.

Published: 4 November 2022 13:56 CET
Pictured is the city of Linz, the capital of Upper Austria.

On the evening of Halloween, dozens of people rioted in Linz. Images on social media appear to show that most of them look young, and the data released by the police confirmed that. 

Among the 129 suspects identified, most (73) are younger than 18, while 26 are considered to be “young adults”, so younger than 21.

What the authorities have not been able to pinpoint, though, is what led to the rioting, which ended with damaged property, injured police officers, and almost 130 people taken into custody.

What exactly happened?

On Halloween evening, October 31st, around 200 took downtown Linz streets on a rampage, damaging storefront windows and attacking unrelated groups of people with stones and even firecrackers. 

As a result, some 170 police officers were called out to the scene to try to drive the rioters away, Austrian media reported. The five-hour operation resulted in nine arrests and two police officers were injured. On Tuesday evening, riots broke out again, but on a much smaller scale and the people left once police arrived.

One thing that draws attention to the episode – other than the unexpected violence – is that many of the people involved were not Austrian citizens. In a country where immigrations is always a contentious issue, this issue was bound to make the headlines.

According to the police, one in three rioters were Austrian citizens. Among the 129 identified suspects, 35 are persons entitled to asylum and five are asylum seekers. In terms of nationality, it is a heterogeneous group, according to broadcaster ORF

Twelve EU citizens, 28 Syrians, and 14 Afghans. Among the Austrians, the police said 34 had a “migration background” – the report didn’t clarify precisely what that meant.

Serbs, Kosovars, North Macedonians, Romanians, Thais and Bosnians were also in the group.

However, authorities are still investigating the incident, and there is no final report on the age or nationality of all involved.

What was the role of social media? 

The other point that ensured the riots would stay in the headlines for a while was how they came to happen. 

According to the authorities, the initial evaluation is that the event was unorganised and the rioters had no clear structure. Instead, it was more likely “a loose gathering of young people who had joined forces via social media”, Der Standard reported.

The police are now looking into several videos on TikTok, where young people announced the rioting by saying they wanted to turn Linz “into Athena”. Some videos had more than 19,000 likes and comments discussing how the night would be of “war”.

The Athena comment references a film available on the streaming platform Netflix. The plot centres on the chaos erupting in a French neighbourhood known as Athena after the brutal killing of a child of Algerian origin. Massive riots and confrontations between the police and the population are shown.

What is going to happen now?

The police are still piecing together everything that happened two days after the riots. On social media, there are calls for further rioting (on New Year’s Eve), and xenophobic and racist comments as well, with many blaming asylum seekers and migrants for the events. 

“There’s a lot of tension in the air,” Erich Wahl of the Youth and Leisure Association (VJF), which is in charge of youth work in Linz, told Der Standard on what could have motivated the riots. 

Wahl mentioned that the Covid-19 crisis, inflation, and even the war in Ukraine could add to “built-up anger”, especially in young kids. Added to that, immigrants are often in a more difficult situation. 

For example, young people with Afghan, Syrian and Iraqi citizenship have a 21.9 percent unemployment rate, almost four times higher than for Austrians, the daily added.

Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (ÖVP) said the government wants to use “the full force of the law”.

Karner focused on the third-country citizens, saying their permits would be “examined” and that removal from the country could occur in serious criminal offences. 

He added that he wanted deportations to happen also to Syria and Afghanistan, where most of the suspects were from, but mentioned that this would be in the “long-term”, as deportations to war states are not allowed under international law.

Member comments

IMMIGRATION

Tents for asylum seekers stir debate in Austria

The white tents that Austria is using to house asylum seekers in a handful of towns have drawn rebuke from refugees' defenders and critics alike, while stirring memories of the 2015 migrant crisis.

Published: 25 October 2022 10:01 CEST
Arrivals in the Alpine EU nation are increasing — but unlike seven years ago, it’s due in part to stricter border controls implemented by the conservative-led government.

Now that federal shelters are full, authorities have erected 40 tents, each housing up to eight people, at three points near Austria’s border with Germany and two others near Slovenia. That move has sparked fear, political positioning and accusations of inhumane treatment.

Tens of thousands of people sought asylum in Austria, a country of nine million, in 2015 with images like packed train stations leading to a surge in popularity of anti-immigration politicians.

At present, Austria has tripled capacity this year to host 8,000 people in government housing but all beds have been taken, authorities noted, making it necessary to set up tents.

“These are short-time emergency measures to increase our capacities on a day-to-day basis,” Thomas Fussenegger, a spokesman for the federal agency in charge, told AFP.

‘Inhumane’

According to authorities, hundreds of people have been intercepted daily in recent weeks after crossing into Austria.

Even though most continue on to nations further west, those who arrive must apply for asylum to avoid being expelled. The government has also stepped up border controls — which has increased the official tally of arrivals.

Between January and September, more than 70,000 people applied for asylum in Austria compared to some 40,000 people for all of 2021. In 2015, almost 90,000 people applied for asylum, according to ministry statistics.

In addition, Austria is supporting tens of thousands of Ukrainians who have fled the war in their home country. Under a special arrangement, they do not need to apply for asylum.

Like in previous years, those applying in Austria are mainly from conflict-torn Syria and Afghanistan, but Indians, Tunisians and other nationals have arrived as well.

European Union member states have blamed Serbia’s visa-waiver policy for attracting a broader group of migrants and serving as a springboard to enter the bloc.

In early October, Austria’s conservative chancellor, Karl Nehammer, met Hungary’s nationalist prime minister Viktor Orban and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic to discuss working together more closely to stop the flow of migrants.

The appearance of the tents since mid-October has provoked strong, mostly critical reactions in Austria.

Prominent refugee support groups published an open letter to the government last week urging authorities to work together better on asylum seeker housing. “Refugees in Austria are having to live in tents again. Nobody wants that and this inhumane accommodation is absolutely avoidable,” they said.

A 19-year-old from Syria, Khaled, told Die Presse daily in the small town of Sankt Georgen im Attergau in western Austria: “It is cold at night… We are freezing here.”

Far-right politics

In Sankt Georgen im Attergau, 17 tents have not exactly been welcomed.

The conservative mayor, Aigner Ferdinand, echoed the refugee defence groups, objecting to the tents because they were “inhumane… especially at this time of year”, with winter on its way.

But he also noted the “fear” expressed by some locals at seeing groups of young men arriving.

These words sound similar notes as the debates in recent years in Germany after the arrival of nearly a million Syrians fleeing the war as well as Afghans or Iraqis.

The opposition far-right Freedom Party (FPOe) wants the country to stop accepting asylum seekers altogether.

“You have knowingly led our country into the same kind of disaster that we saw in 2015 and that will only get worse,” FPOe leader Herbert Kickl argued.

While the party is currently weakened, it held power from 2017 to 2019, in tandem with the conservatives of the young chancellor Sebastian Kurz, in the wake of the migration crisis

