ANALYSIS: Could Austria ever change the rules to allow dual citizenship?
As neighbouring Germany prepares to pave the way to allow dual citizenship, Austria still seems stuck on its strict rules. How likely is the situation to change in the country?
Published: 20 October 2022 17:21 CEST
‘Bring everything you have’: Key tips for dealing with Vienna’s immigration office MA 35
International residents of Vienna need the city's infamous MA 35, an immigration office known for delays and mistakes. However, there are some tips to make your visit more productive (and they don't necessarily involve moving away).
Published: 19 October 2022 15:57 CEST
