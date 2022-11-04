Have your say: Where are the best and worst places to live in Vienna?

Living in a city as a foreigner is usually a different experience to living in your home town. Or even a different city in your home country.
This is because foreigners often prioritise amenities and experiences that will support their international lifestyle, like a multicultural community and transport networks to the nearest airport.
To help us find out more, we want to hear from readers of The Local.
Where are the best places to lives in Vienna as a foreigner? Where are the worst? And why do you think that?
To have your say on this topic, fill in the survey below. The answers will be used in a future article in The Local Austria.
Member comments