Five European cities you can reach from Austria in less than five hours by train

Summer is almost upon us and with Covid-19 levels at manageable levels for the first summer in three years people in Austria as elsewhere are looking to travel again.

Austria may be landlocked but has some beautiful spots for swimming that are definitely worth at least a short trip over the warmer months.

Many villages and destinations can also be visited on a day trip from Vienna. But if you want to go further, and see different cities in Europe, then a train ride might be just the option – especially given the problems around European airports this year.

Trains are becoming more popular form of transport, especially among those looking for a convenient and greener way of travelling.

It may not be as cheap and quick as some low-cost flights, but travelling by train also has its advantages, such as enjoying the incredible view (especially in and around Austria), being able to work and have internet and phone access, and leaving from and arriving at city centres, instead of far away airports.

Even more, train travelling has become cheaper and faster in the last few years. In a country with an extensive railroad system and surrounded by beautiful lands, train travelling becomes even more attractive.

Here are some suggestions if you are looking for great summer (or any season, really) destinations from Austria by train.

Budapest can be reached in just a few hours from Vienna (Photo by Anna Hunko on Unsplash)

From Vienna to Budapest, Hungary

Looking for a city destination with plenty of music festivals, cultural events, parks, and beautiful sightseeing opportunities? A train leaving Vienna’s central station will get you to Hungary’s enchanting capital in just about 2 hours 40 minutes.

Prices vary, but tickets can be found at as little as € 24.90 for the one way on a Friday.

Prague, in the Czech Republic, is also one of the beautiful destinations from Vienna (Photo by Alice on Unsplash)

From Vienna to Prague, Czech Republic

A train from the central station of Vienna will get you to historical and lively Prague in 4hours and 40 minutes, for under € 40, depending on the day – even cheaper if you don’t mind changing trains during the trip.

Prague is a great city to visit, cheaper for tourists than other European capitals. It offers plenty of activities for people of all ages.

Zagreb, and the surrounding attractions, make for a lovely family trip (Photo by Tuba Mert on Unsplash)

From Graz to Zagreb, Croatia

How about a visit to the stunning Plitvice lakes in Croatia? From Zagreb, driving to the beautiful Dalmatian coast, and dropping by the lakes to enjoy your summer by the Adriatic Sea is easy.

A direct train leaves from Graz’s central station and arrives in the centre of Croatia’s capital about 3hours 50mins hours later. Tickets can be found for € 29,90 on the ÖBB website.

Munich is also a great and popular destination for people living in Austria (Photo by Sergey Mind on Unsplash)

From Salzburg to Munich, Germany

This is a very popular trip since both cities are relatively close, and trains back and forth drive often. You can get on board at Salzburg’s main station and arrive in Munich less than two hours later for just over € 30.

Munich is a major touristic destination, and summer is filled with events, festivals and cultural offers.

Lovely Zurich is a perfect summer destination just a few hours from Innsbruck. Photo: Pixabay

From Innsbruck to Zurich, Switzerland

Austria’s neighbour by the Alps is also known for its beautiful lakes. It is just the perfect scenery for a nice summer trip with friends and family. From Innsbruck, the ride is relatively short by train, just about three and half hours. A ticket can be found for € 39,90 on a direct train – you can also venture a trip with four changes that will still get you there in less than five hours but cost € 14.30.

If you want to go on even further, many destinations can be reached after longer trips of six, seven, or eight hours. Austria’s rail operator ÖBB also offers a series of night trains that can get you almost anywhere from Split to Amsterdam.