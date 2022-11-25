For members
WHAT CHANGES IN AUSTRIA
Everything that changes in Austria in December 2022
From public holidays, ski season and Christmas festivities to changes in transport timetable and bonus payments, here are some of the most important changes you need to be aware of in Austria in December.
Published: 25 November 2022 16:42 CET
WHAT CHANGES IN AUSTRIA
Everything that changes in Austria in November 2022
From corruption testimonies scheduled, Christmas markets and public holidays to winter rules and Klimabonus payments, here are some of the most important changes you need to be aware of in Austria in November.
Published: 25 October 2022 13:57 CEST
Updated: 1 November 2022 09:11 CET
