8 things to know if you’re visiting Austria in December

From Christmas markets to possible strike action and the start of the ski season, here’s what you need to know when visiting Austria in December.

Published: 29 November 2022 12:45 CET
8 things to know if you're visiting Austria in December
From prices increases to Christmas markets and possible strike action, December in Austria is set to be eventful. (Photo by Alexander Pöllinger / Pexels)

December in Austria is exactly how you would imagine it – twinkling lights, wintry weather and wafts of Glühwein in the air.

And this year, the festive season is set to be even more enjoyable after many Christmas celebrations were put on hold for the past two years due to the pandemic.

So if you’re planning to travel to Austria this December, here’s what to expect.

READ MORE: How to save money and still go skiing in Austria

No travel restrictions

There are currently no Covid-related travel restrictions for entering Austria.

Previously, people arriving in Austria had to show proof of vaccination, recovery or a negative test (known as 3G), but those rules came to an end in May.

This year will be the first Christmas season in Austria without Covid travel restrictions since December 2019.

Christmas markets are on

Another welcome return this year in Austria is the Christmas markets. 

Last year, many markets around the country were cancelled after a snap lockdown in November, although some events still went ahead with strict rules in place.

But this year, the Christmas markets are back in full swing without restrictions, so make sure you visit one (or two) to really get into the Christmas spirit.

Austria’s most famous markets are in Vienna, like the Christkindmarkt in front of the Town Hall that runs from November 19 to December 26.

FOR MEMBERS: IN PICTURES: A guide to the main Christmas markets in Austria

Some Covid-19 rules still apply

The stressful days of pandemic lockdowns might be behind us (fingers crossed), but there are still a few rules in Austria to be aware of.

In Vienna, it is still mandatory to wear an FFP2 mask in pharmacies, on public transport and at stations. So if you arrive at Vienna International Airport and take public transport into the city centre, expect to be asked to put on a mask.

Nationwide, masks are also required at all health and care facilities, including hospitals and clinics.

Possible strike action 

Like in many countries in Europe right now, inflation is rising (see more on this below) and many workers unions are in the process of negotiating pay rises. 

This has already led to a strike by rail workers at ÖBB, Austria’s national rail operator, on Monday November 28, with the possibility of further strike action if a deal can’t be reached. 

Retail workers and beer brewers are also threatening to strike in early December for similar reasons. 

So if visiting Austria in December, prepare yourself for some possible upheaval. Although the latest rail strike caused minimal disruption.

READ MORE: Train strike: What are your rights in Austria if your trip is cancelled or delayed?

Everything is more expensive

Inflation in Austria is currently over 10 percent, which has led to price increases for everything from daily groceries to energy bills and dining out.

Even the Christmas markets are more expensive this year due to higher prices for the Glühwein mugs. This means some markets in Vienna are charging almost €5 for the Pfand (deposit) for that first glass of mulled wine.

The same applies to ski resorts with hotels, lift tickets and restaurants all costing more this year.

READ ALSO: Reader question: Is travelling to Austria this winter worth it?

Public holidays

Besides Christmas (December 25) and Stephan’s Day (December 26), December 8, when Catholics celebrate the Feast of the Immaculate Conception (Mariä Empfängnis), is also a public holiday in Austria.

Of course, there are also several celebratory dates in December. For example, every Sunday until Christmas is an Advent Sunday, and Austrian families commemorate it in many ways, including lighting up candles.

On December 4, there is Barbaratag, while on December 5 Krampus pays his visit to Austrian villages and cities. On the next day, December 6, it’s time for St Nikolaus to bring chocolate and tangerines to children who were nice during the year.

Christmas Eve, Day, and St Stephen’s Day (December 24, 25 and 26) are important dates for Austrian traditions.

It’s also worth noting that Austrians celebrate Christmas on the evening of December 24, usually with a family meal.

READ ALSO: Is skiing still possible on Austria’s glaciers?

Start of ski season

In some parts of Austria, like on high-altitude glaciers in the Alps, the skiing season is already underway. 

Elsewhere, some resorts tentatively open in early to mid-December before the winter season officially starts at Christmas. So you can possibly save some money (and avoid the crowds) by going skiing earlier.

For example, in St. Johann in Tyrol, the adult day pass rate is €29 between December 8 to 23 – far below the €53 in peak season (from December 24). 

These off-peak rates don’t apply at all ski resorts but it’s worth checking before booking a trip to the mountains.

New Year celebrations

Expect lots of fireworks on New Year’s Eve (Silvester) in Austria – no matter where you are.

Most major cities have a large fireworks display planned for midnight on December 31 and hotels tend to book up quickly – especially in cities like Salzburg.

In Vienna, the bells ring out at St. Stephan’s Cathedral to welcome in the New Year, which is also broadcast on national television. This is followed by fireworks and some even take part in a communal waltz on Rathausplatz in front of the Town Hall.

But if you really want to celebrate New Year like an Austrian, then give a marzipan pig to your nearest and dearest. The little pigs represent a good luck charm and are handed out every year on New Year’s Eve.

For members

DISCOVER AUSTRIA

IN PICTURES: A guide to the main Christmas Markets in Austria

The festive season is coming and one of the main attractions in Austria is its beautiful Christmas markets. Typical decoration, food and drinks ensure tourists and locals alike look forward to them. Here's a guide to the main ones.

Published: 18 November 2022 15:25 CET
IN PICTURES: A guide to the main Christmas Markets in Austria

Christmas markets are undoubtedly one of the best attractions during the festive period. In Austria, they are centuries-old traditions that draw locals, immigrants and tourists yearly.

There are many markets throughout the country – some state-funded, but many privately organised. Adding to that, all the smaller (but super nice and worth the visit) punsch and glühwein stands that you can stumble upon, and it’s clear that Austrians are great at celebrating the season.

Here is a guide with three of the main markets in each state. Remember: many are closed or have special hours on December 24th and 25th and January 1st.

Christmas market in Vienna / Karlsplatz (Österreich Werbung, Photographer: Harald Eisenberger)

Christmas Markets in Vienna

The Austrian capital is home to some of its most famous and beautiful Christmas markets. Here are some you need to know:

  • Viennese Dream Christmas Market 

Where: On the square in front of the City Hall

When: 19 November – 26 December 2022

  • Christmas Market at Schönbrunn Palace

Where: Parade Court, in front of Schönbrunn Palace

When: 19 November 2022 – 4 January 2023 

  • Christmas Village Belvedere Palace

Where: Belvedere Palace, Prinz Eugen-Straße

When: 18 November – 23 December 2022

You can check the complete list of Christmas Markets in Vienna HERE.

Christmas time in Villach (Österreich Werbung, Photographer: Michael Stabentheiner)

Christmas Markets in Lower Austria

Lower Austria has some spectacular places to visit (with impressive views) and many weekend or day events for Christmas enthusiasts. Here are three you need to know:

  • Kittenberger’s Advent magic in the garden

Where: Laabergstr. 15

When: 02 November 2022 – 08 January 2023

  • Badener Advent

Where: Hauptplatz Baden

When: November 18th – December 24th

  • Christmas-decorated Grimmenstein Castle

Where: Burg Grimmenstein

When: 12 November – 18 December

You can check the complete list of Christmas Markets in Lower Austria HERE.

Christmas illuminated town hall and Christmas tree on the Hauptplatz in Graz (Österreich Werbung, Photographer: Harald Eisenberger)

Christmas Markets in Styria

In the capital Graz, the markets are all within walking distance and look stunning.

  • Advent Market in Front of City Hall

Where: In front of the City Hall, Hauptplatz

When: 18 November – 24 December 2022

  • Christmas Market on Glockenspielplatz

Where: Glockenspielplatz Square

When: 18 November – 24 December 2022

  • WonderLEND on Mariahilferplatz

Where: Mariahilferplatz

When: 18 November – 23 December 2022

You can check the complete list of Christmas Markets in Graz HERE.

Christmas market in Salzburg (Tourismus Salzburg GmbH, Photographer: Günter Breitegger)

Christmas markets in Salzburg

Salzburg may be the land of Christmas for many, with its beautiful sceneries and famous spots – not to mention it is the home of what may be the most famous Chrismas carol (“Silent Night” or, as it is known in Austria: “Stille Nacht, heilige Nacht”). Here are some of the best places to be:

  • Salzburg’s Christmas Market in the City Centre

Where: On Cathedral and Residenz Square, in Salzburg’s historic city centre.

When: 17 November 2022 – 1 January 2023

  • Advent Market in the Hohensalzburg Fortress Courtyard

Where: Fortress Hohensalzburg

When: 25 November – 18 December 2022 

  • Advent Magic in Hellbrunn

Where: In Hellbrunn Courtyard

When: 17 November – 24 December 2022

You can check more about Christmas Markets in Salzburg HERE.

Christmas market in Innsbruck’s old town (Innsbruck Tourismus, Photographer: Christof Lackner)

Christmas markets in Tirol

Tirol is also a magical location for a snowy Christmas and Innsbruck, in particular, sets a beautiful backdrop for all the nativity decorations. Here are some places to visit:

  • Old Town Christmas Market

Where: In front of the Golden Roof, in Innsbruck’s historic city centre

When: 15 November – 23 December 2022 

  • The Family Christmas Market at Marktplatz

Where: Marktplatz

When: 15 November – 23 December 2022 

  • Christmas Market Maria-Theresien Straße

Where: Maria Theresien Straße

When: 25 November 2022 – 6 January 2023 

You can check more about Christmas Markets in Salzburg HERE.

Pyramidenkogel observation tower (Wörthersee Tourismus GmbH, Photographer: Gert Steinthaler)

Christmas markets in Carinthia

Carinthia has spectacular Christmas markets by the mountains and cosy places by town squares too. Here are some you shouldn’t miss.

  • A Christmas Market Above the Clouds

Where: Pyramidenkogel tower

When: 25 November – 18 December

  • Christmas Market on Neuer Platz

Where: Neuer Platz in Klagenfurt

When: 19 November – 24 December 2022

  • Christmas Market in Villach – the City of Lights

Where: Rathausplatz in Villach

When: 18 November – 24 December 2022

You can check more about Christmas Markets in Carinthia HERE

Christmas market Linz (Linz Tourismus, Photographer: Alex Sigalov)

Christmas markets in Upper Austria

Austria’s Upper Austria gets fully illuminated during Christmas time, and visitors can enjoy all the local food and beverages in many locations. Here are three of the best.

  • Christmas Market on the Main Square

Where: Main Square of Linz

When: 19 November – 24 December 2022

  • Christmas in Steyr

Where: Steyr Old Town

When: 18 November – 23 December 2022

  • Christmas Market in the Volksgarten

Where: Volksgarten (near the main station)

When: 19 November – 24 December 2022

You can check more about Christmas Markets in Burgenland HERE.

Christmas market in Bregenz (visitbregenz, Photographer: Christiane Setz)

Christmas Markets in Vorarlberg

Austria’s most western state has beautiful traditional markets with typical food and beverages. You can also find local handcraft and produce.

  • Bregenz Christmas

Where: Kornmarktplatz
When: 15 November – 23 December

  • Felkirche Christmas Market

Where: Old Town

When: 25 November – 24 December

  • Bludenz Christmas Market

Where: Mühlgasse 

When: 24 November – 24 December

You can check more about Christmas Markets in Vorarlberg HERE.

Did we miss your favourite Christmas Market? Let us know which one you recommend in the comments below or by emailing us at [email protected].

