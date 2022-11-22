For members
SKIING
How to save money and still go skiing in Austria
Is it possible to go skiing in Austria this year and not spend a fortune? Yes, as long as you don’t mind compromising on a few factors. Here’s how.
Published: 22 November 2022 11:01 CET
Skiing in Austria is expensive, but there are ways to save money. (Photo by Volker Meyer / Pexels)
SKIING
Is skiing still possible on Austria’s glaciers?
The hot summer in Austria this year was bad news for some glaciers. What does it mean for the winter season? And is skiing still possible on Austria's glaciers?
Published: 2 November 2022 16:16 CET
