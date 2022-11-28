For members
STRIKES
Train strike: What are your rights in Austria if your trip is cancelled or delayed?
Rail workers at Austria's ÖBB went on strike Monday after salary negotiations ended with no deal. Here's what you need to know about your rights if you're affected.
Published: 28 November 2022 13:01 CET
A Nighjet train from Vienna (Austria) to Venice (Italy) of the Austrian Federal Railways (OeBB). (Photo by ALEX HALADA / AFP)
For members
STRIKES
Strikes in Austria: How will transport and services be affected?
Austria will be hit by several strikes this week. Besides the ongoing train disruptions, workers in the trade sector have also signalled a walkout. Here's what you need to know about the disruption and your rights.
Published: 28 November 2022 09:06 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments