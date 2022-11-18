For members
DISCOVER AUSTRIA
IN PICTURES: A guide to the main Christmas Markets in Austria
The festive season is coming and one of the main attractions in Austria is its beautiful Christmas markets. Typical decoration, food and drinks ensure tourists and locals alike look forward to them. Here's a guide to the main ones.
Published: 18 November 2022 15:25 CET
Christmas market in Vienna / Rathausplatz (Österreich Werbung, Photographer: Harald Eisenberger)
VIENNA
The best Christmas Markets to visit this week in Vienna
We are still a bit far from December, but some of Vienna's most famous Christmas Markets are already opening up for visitors. Here are the best ones.
Published: 11 November 2022 16:48 CET
Updated: 14 November 2022 16:25 CET
