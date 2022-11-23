For members
AUSTRIAN TRADITIONS
Austrian Christmas traditions: The festive dates you need to know
Christians celebrate the first Sunday of Advent this weekend, and Austrians are ready for the season with crowns, demon-like creatures lurking, and a winged baby that brings children toys.
Published: 23 November 2022 14:54 CET
Christmas markets are a very traditional part of the season in Austria (Photo by Alsu Vershinina on Unsplash)
DISCOVER AUSTRIA
IN PICTURES: A guide to the main Christmas Markets in Austria
The festive season is coming and one of the main attractions in Austria is its beautiful Christmas markets. Typical decoration, food and drinks ensure tourists and locals alike look forward to them. Here's a guide to the main ones.
Published: 18 November 2022 15:25 CET
