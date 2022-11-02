For members
SKIING
Is skiing still possible on Austria’s glaciers?
The hot summer in Austria this year was bad news for some glaciers. What does it mean for the winter season? And is skiing still possible on Austria's glaciers?
Published: 2 November 2022 16:16 CET
Climate change is impacting Austria's glaciers, but skiing is still possible at some of them. (Photo by Oscar Due Wang / Pexels)
DISCOVER AUSTRIA
Halloween: Where to find Austria’s most haunted places
Austria is steeped in history and – according to some legends – a few ghosts too. Here are some of the most haunted places in Austria to explore on Halloween.
Published: 28 October 2022 10:57 CEST
Updated: 30 October 2022 08:11 CET
