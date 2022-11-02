Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

SKIING

Is skiing still possible on Austria’s glaciers?

The hot summer in Austria this year was bad news for some glaciers. What does it mean for the winter season? And is skiing still possible on Austria's glaciers?

Published: 2 November 2022 16:16 CET
Is skiing still possible on Austria’s glaciers?
Climate change is impacting Austria's glaciers, but skiing is still possible at some of them. (Photo by Oscar Due Wang / Pexels)

For many winter sports enthusiasts, skiing or snowboarding down a glacier is a must-do activity, and there are plenty of opportunities for that in Austria.

Or at least there were until recent years when warmer temperatures started to impact these large bodies of ice on Austria’s mountains.

In fact, the summer of 2022 had such an impact on Dachstein in Styria that there will be no lift operation on the glacier for the coming winter season.

READ MORE: Reader question: Is travelling to Austria this winter worth it?

The main reason for this is that the melting ice has affected the structural integrity of the supports for the T-bar lift, reports Der Standard.

For the lifts to open, Georg Bliem, Managing Director of the Planai-Hochwurzen-Bahnen, said: “We would have to move the supports by five metres and close the crevasses on the slopes.

However, Bliem added it was a “huge effort” to move the supports and there was no way to guarantee what the conditions would be like next year.

Typically the ski area has three drag lifts and one double chair lift in operation during the winter. But industry leaders are pessimistic that the glacier can be revived, which means skiing at Dachstein Gletscher (glacier) could be over for the foreseeable future.

FOR MEMBERS: What to expect from the ski season in Austria this winter

Additionally, Mölltaler Glacier in Tyrol is not opening until the official start of the winter season on November 18th. Usually the ski season at the glacier starts in October but the weather has been too warm.

So what about other glaciers in Austria? Are they still open for skiing? 

Thankfully, for winter sports fan, the answer is yes.

Here’s what you need to know about the autumn/winter 2022/23 season at Austria’s glaciers.

Should you cancel your trip to Austria this winter? (Photo by Daniel Frank on Unsplash)

Hintertux

Winter ski operations at Hintertux Glacier in Tyrol officially started on 15th October. However, this resort boasts all-year skiing and even has 20 km of pistes in operation during the summer months.

Lifts at Hintertux are currently in use from 8.15am to 4.30pm and a full day adult ski pass costs €65.

Kitzsteinhorn

The winter season started at the Kitzsteinhorn Glacier on October 7th. Prior to the opening, the 80cm snow cover was described as “quite impressive” in the Salzburger Nachrichten.

Kitzsteinhorn is Salzburg’s only glacier ski resort and has pistes up to 3,000 metres above sea level. The operators have a modern snowmaking management system that helps to regulate the conditions on the slopes.

The Gletscherjet gondola is currently in operation at Kitzsteinhorn from 8.15am to 4.30pm and further lifts will open from December. The cost of an adult day pass is €64.

READ NEXT: Discover Austria: How to make the most of 24 hours in Innsbruck

Sölden

The glacier ski area is also open in Sölden in Tyrol where the Alpine World Cup event was recently held to kick off the downhill ski race season.

The altitude at Sölden ranges from 1,350 metres to 3,340 metres. The glacier ski area across the Rettenbach and Tiefenbach glaciers covers 34.5 km.

The Gaislachkogl cable car is currently open from 8am to 4.45pm and the cost of an adult day ski pass is around €60 (the price fluctuates depending on the date).

Stubai

The autumn ski season at Stubai Glacier, near Innsbruck in Tyrol, started on 26th September. The Snow Park, known as Stubai Zoo, will open on November 4th with a special three-day event.

There are 11 lifts in operation at the resort from 8am to 4pm. An adult day ski pass at the Stubai Glacier costs €56.

Pitztal

At the Pitztal Glacier (Austria’s highest glacier at 3,440 metres), the slopes have been open since October 1st. Together with the Rifflsee ski area, there are 67 km of slopes at Pitztal.

Currently, the cost of a one day adult ski pass varies from €41 to €58. It’s possible to find cheaper tickets by booking ahead – sometimes up to 30 percent off.

The ski area at Pitztal is in operation from 7am to 1.30pm. From December 17th it will be open daily from 8.30am to 4pm. 

Kaunertal

The Kaunertal Glacier in Tyrol (at 2,750 metres above sea level) opened for skiing on 15th October, including the resort’s snow park for freeriding.

There are three lifts operating at Kaunertal from 8.15am to 4pm. The cost of a one day adult ski pass starts at €41 and Kaunertal uses the same ticket pricing system as Pitztal, so it’s possible to save 30 percent by booking ahead.

FOR MEMBERS: 29 ways to save money in Austria (but still have fun)

(Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO / AFP)

How much is climate change impacting Austria’s glaciers?

While the winter season is well underway at most of Austria’s glaciers, experts have been warning for years that the Dachstein Glacier is quickly retreating.

A recent report by Der Standard says the snow at the glacier is currently five metres less than what it should be and people are advised to avoid the area or use a mountain guide.

Elsewhere in Austria, scientists are concerned that most glaciers in the country are losing more ice in summer than they are gaining in winter, which is speeding up the overall ice melt.

And according to the International Commission for the Protection of the Alps (CIPRA), temperatures in Europe’s highest mountains have risen by nearly two degrees Celsius in the past 120 years almost double the global average.

What this will mean for skiing on Austria’s glaciers in the future is yet to be seen. But many glacial resorts are already planning to end the winter season early in 2023 to save energy and protect the glaciers.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

DISCOVER AUSTRIA

Halloween: Where to find Austria’s most haunted places

Austria is steeped in history and – according to some legends – a few ghosts too. Here are some of the most haunted places in Austria to explore on Halloween.

Published: 28 October 2022 10:57 CEST
Updated: 30 October 2022 08:11 CET
Halloween: Where to find Austria's most haunted places

Moosham Castle, Salzburg

Number one on this list is not just believed to be one of Austria’s most haunted places, it’s also reported to be one of the most haunted spots in the world.

Schloss Moosham in the Lungau district of Salzburg was first built in 1191. It has been the scene of many battles over the centuries, including during the crusades and several Austro-Hungarian wars. 

But it was the Salzburg witch trials (Zaubererjackl trials) in the 1600s that really put the castle on the (most haunted) map.

FOR MEMBERS: Autumn in Austria: Six destinations to add to your travel list

Moosham was the location for the trials between 1675 and 1679, and both sentencing and executions took place there. During the trials, 198 people were accused of practising witchcraft and 138 people were killed, often after torture. 

Then, as if that wasn’t enough gore for one castle, Moosham was at the centre of more supernatural suspicions one century later.

In the late 1700s, local villagers believed the castle residents were werewolves after several dead animals were found within the castle grounds. Legend has it that the villagers then captured and murdered the residents in their own courtyard.

In the years following these events there have been many reports of ghost sightings and paranormal activity at Moosham. Most commonly, people feel like they are being watched or see shadowy figures in corridors.

Hofburg Palace, Vienna

The Hofburg Palace, which is the former principal imperial palace of the Habsburg dynasty and now the official residence workplace of the president, is considered to be one of Vienna’s most haunted places.

It is believed the ghost of a guard falsely accused of rape haunts the grounds while still trying to prove his innocence. And some even claim that the spirit of Empress Sisi (who took great interest in the supernatural) roams the hallways of the palace at night.

READ ALSO: Everything that changes in Austria in November 2022

Then there is the White Woman, who is rumoured to have appeared to Emperor Franz Joseph I in the Reich Chancellery wing. It was believed that if she was wearing white gloves it meant a birth in the palace, but if her gloves were black, it symbolised a death.

Whatever you believe, there’s no denying the fact that the Hofburg Palace has seen a lot of history.

Kaiserwalzer, Vienna

Wirtshaus Kaiserwalzer (Emperor waltz) is located on Esterhazygasse. 

According to the restaurant’s website, the site of Kaiserwalzer used to be the studio of Bernard Ludwig, a royal court cabinet maker who died in 1897.

Later, when the building became a tavern, Franz Joseph I apparently became a regular customer (from 1874). It is reported that he enjoyed drinking the Pilsner Urquell served in the bar.

Today, the Kaiserwalzer is a popular location for traditional Austrian food like Schnitzel and Kaiserschmarrn. It is also the scene of ghost sightings.

Several customers have reported seeing a white woman or shadowy figures in the restaurant. As well as other unexplained happenings like glasses falling off tables and the sound of furniture being moved around. 

So if you fancy tucking into a Schnitzel while possibly spotting a ghost, then head down to Kaiserwalzer this Halloween.

READ NEXT: IN FIGURES: Everything you need to know about who lives in Vienna

The spooky inhabitants of the Ambras castle. (Photo by Hugo L. Casanova on Unsplash)

Ambras Castle, Innsbruck

One of Innsbruck most well-known tourist attractions is also believed – by some – to be haunted, or at least very spooky. The story goes that you can sometimes hear what seems to be people wearing heavy robes and carrying object in the courtyard at midnight – some people report seeing a knight and a noblewoman walking mourned.

The prince, Ferdinand II of Tyrol, who is the former lord of the castle, is said to have been host to several parties where guests would join drinking games… and “rituals”. Today, visitors are startled by hearing the voices of the party guests.

Leopoldsberg, Vienna

The church that sits on the top of Leopoldsberg was built in the 12th century, so this landmark has collected many stories over the centuries.

Reports of paranormal activity at the site include lights in the windows of the building, as if someone is walking around with a candle. And many dog owners report that their pets don’t like to go near the church.

Leopoldsberg was also the scene of battles during the Second Siege of Vienna in 1683, which further fuels the rumours of ghosts on the top of the hill that overlooks the capital.

Hoher Markt, Vienna

Hoher Markt is a fancy part of Vienna with upmarket cafes and boutiques. But the area has a gruesome history at odds with how it appears to today.

In mediaeval times, the square at Hoher Markt was the scene of executions for hundreds of years. People were either hanged, quartered, beheaded or burnt.

As a result, many people believe the aura of death still hangs over the place, as well as the spirits of some of those killed in the square.

Amid the reports are apparitions of people dressed in clothes from the 14th century, and sightings of a ghostly executioner.

Mysterious accidents and acts of arson have also happened at Hoher Markt over the years, leading many people to say that the place is haunted.

SHOW COMMENTS