Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

HEALTH

Health care reform: Austria to give €2,000 bonus to nursing staff

As part of a reform of the Austrian health sector, around 150,000 workers will benefit from a care bonus.

Published: 8 November 2022 12:53 CET
Health care reform: Austria to give €2,000 bonus to nursing staff
A nurse is pictured at a Covid-19 vaccination hub. Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP

When the Austrian government announced a broad health sector reform, with measures to make the nursing profession more attractive, one of the points was a one-off bonus payment, as The Local reported. 

The Ministry of Social Affairs has released more detailed information, Austrian media reported. Some 150,000 employees in the care sector will receive a bonus of €2,000 gross (for those working full-time).

In addition, Austrian provinces are free to add cash to that amount, and Lower Austria will pay an additional tax-free bonus of €500 to more than 23,000 nursing and care workers, broadcaster ORF reported.

READ ALSO: How Austria is making it easier for non-EU workers to get residence permits

“We want to say thank you to the employees for all they have done,” said governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner (ÖVP) in a press conference on Monday.

The payment should come as a salary in December, according to Wiener Zeitung. The federal budget has earmarked €570 million for the bonus, a large part of the €1 billion reform package announced in May.

Other measures for the health sector

For the next two years, there are several measures planned by the Health Ministry to make the profession more attractive. Austria suffers from a skilled staff shortage in many sectors, including health and care.

“We have been calling for better conditions and better pay for years. Thousands of beds are now empty because we don’t have enough staff.” Beatrix Eiletz, head of the works council of Styrian Volkshilfe, told the daily Der Standard before the government relief announcement.

READ ALSO: More pay and longer holidays: How Austria hopes to attract 75,000 new nurses

It is not uncommon that nurses will quit their jobs and move to entirely different professions, thereby increasing the gap, the report added.

When the government announced its 2023 budget, the Social Affairs and Health Ministry was set to receive an extra €1 billion.

Minister Johannes Rauch defined three priorities for the coming year: the fight against poverty, care and health promotion.

Rauch also specified that the money would be used “where it is currently most urgent”. He mentioned the combat of poverty, cushioning the consequences of the pandemic and counteracting the shortage of nursing staff.

The problem is not new in Austria – but the coronavirus pandemic has exacerbated it.

Bonus payment and cost of living measures

The care professionals are not the only ones getting bonus payments in Austria this year. 

In June, a €6 billion package to fight the rising cost of living impact on residents was announced.

READ ALSO: What is the new cost of living ‘credit’ for self-employed people in Austria?

As The Local has reported, it involved increasing family allowances, cutting taxes and one-off welfare payouts, including the €500 Klimabonus that (almost) every single person living in the Alpine country was entitled to.

The government has also sent out energy vouchers and imposed a price cap on electricity.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

ENERGY

How expensive are gas and electricity in Austria right now?

A new report by Eurostat shows price increases in the European Union for the first semester of 2022, but how does Austria compare?

Published: 2 November 2022 12:05 CET
Updated: 6 November 2022 08:56 CET
How expensive are gas and electricity in Austria right now?

In the first half of 2022, average household electricity prices in the EU increased sharply compared with the same period in 2021, from €22.0 per 100 kWh to €25.3 per 100 kWh, according to Eurostat data.

“More recently, wholesale prices for electricity and gas have increased substantially across the EU. Energy and supply costs impacted by the current geopolitical situation, the Russian military aggression in Ukraine, mainly drove the increase”, Eurostat said.

READ ALSO: Reader question: Is travelling to Austria this winter worth it?

The EU’s average electricity price with taxes was €0.2525 per kWh. In Austria, prices were at approximately €0.20, so just about the average in the bloc. In addition, several government measures, including €150 “energy vouchers,” helped contain the prices for household consumers, according to the data.

At least for Austrians, the increase in electricity (1.5 percent when compared to the same period the year before) is nothing compared to the spike in natural gas prices, which were up by 20.6 percent in the first half of 2022 in the Alpine country.

READ ALSO: What are the chances of blackouts in Austria this winter?

Domestic Austrian consumers were still lucky, as other European countries saw much higher increases. For example, in Estonia, prices were up by 154 percent; in Lithuania, by 110 percent; in Bulgaria, by 108 percent. 

 

Austria also had a lower price increase when compared to Germany (24.5 percent) and Italy (40 percent), for example.

Expressed in euros, average household gas prices in the first half of 2022 were €0.0861 per kWh in the European Union. In Austria, prices were €0.0767. Household gas prices in the EU were highest in Sweden (€0.2216 per kWh) and lowest in Hungary (€0.0291 per kWh) in the first half of 2022.

What measures is the government taking?

The energy crisis and rising inflation have undoubtedly affected the lives of people in Austria. However, the federal government has already announced several measures looking to cushion the impacts of the higher cost of living.

Besides “eletricity vouchers” that Austrian households received and could redeem with their power supplier, the government confirmed an electricity price brake, as The Local reported.

The price cap for electricity will last until June 30th 2024, benefiting every household in Austria. The relief should be in place by December 1st, Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) told the media.

READ ALSO: Energy crisis: What to do in case of a power outage in Austria

The price of electricity will be subsidised up to a consumption of 2,900 kilowatt hours, the government said. Until that limit, it will cost only ten cents per kilowatt hour – the energy price from before the current energy crisis.

Above that consumption limit, people will have to pay market prices for what they consume.

The Austrian government has also taken some measures announced as part of relief packages with one-off payments and changes in the tax system.

READ ALSO: Klimabonus: Payments complete for the Austria-wide scheme

Additionally, Austria has announced a national campaign to help people save energy and fuel while authorities look to diversify their natural gas suppliers and fill up reserves for the winter ahead. 

SHOW COMMENTS