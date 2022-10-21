For members
TRAIN TRAVEL
New routes and prices: How train services in Austria will change from December
Those taking the train with Austria's main operator ÖBB will have more travel options as the company focuses on tourist destinations. However, prices will also change.
Published: 21 October 2022 11:19 CEST
Austria's ÖBB train with scenery views (© ÖBB/Philipp Horak)
TRAIN TRAVEL
Sweden’s Snälltåget to offer night trains to Austria via Denmark
The Snälltåget service, running from Malmö in Sweden via Høje Taastrup, Odense and Kolding in Denmark, to Salzburg, Innsbruck and other ski resorts in the Austrian alps, will start on Thursday December 22nd, 2022, running once a week until March 18th 2023.
Published: 20 October 2022 15:44 CEST
