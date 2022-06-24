For members
The best Austrian wineries to visit this summer
Sampling wine in beautiful surroundings is a great way to spend a summer afternoon in Austria. Here are the best places to add to your wine tasting wish list.
Published: 24 June 2022 11:04 CEST
Austria is home to internationally-renowned wine growing regions and beautiful wineries. AFP PHOTO/JOE KLAMAR (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP)
Discover Austria: In Vienna, snails are slowly reclaiming their culinary fame
On the outskirts of Austria's capital Vienna, farmer Andreas Gugumuck tosses some extra cereal to thousands of snails inching over planks and lush greenery.
Published: 22 June 2022 11:16 CEST
