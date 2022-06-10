Read news from:
Austria
Five of the best things to do in Vienna this summer

Summer is when the Austrian capital Vienna comes alive with a long list events for the public and people flock to the river banks as temperatures rise. Here's a look at some of the best things to do this summer.

Published: 10 June 2022 16:35 CEST
Vienna is filled with places to hang out on a nice summer day (Photo by HyoSun Rosy Ko on Unsplash)

Austria is not known for its summer tourism, as the alpine country seems to be the perfect destination for winter sports and activities.

However, summer is actually when most people visit the country, according to Statistik Austria. And as traditional summer destinations got overcrowded and connections to Austria increased, the number of tourists in the season jumped by 31.9 per cent from 2012 until just before the pandemic hit in 2019.

Of course, Austria and its capital, Vienna, have a lot to offer during the hottest months, especially for those who enjoy swimming and, yes, even those who want to go to the beach. So, if you are staying or visiting Vienna during this time, here are a few of the best things to do.

(We have skipped traditional tourist attractions, including the Prater amusement park – which is a great place to visit also during summer.)

Swim in the Danube and public pools

When the heatwave comes, there’s nothing like going for a swim. Even though Austria is a landlocked country, there is no shortage of amazing swimming spots to head to. Actually, Austria was recently awarded the title of the home to the “best bathing waters” in Europe, according to a European Environment Agency research.

Some of the best places to go for a swim are just natural areas, such as the Old Danube (Alte Donau) river, its recreational area, loads of green spots, shades, and swimming places.

Gänsehäufelbad is one of Vienna’s public bathing areas that are more structured, and you pay an entry price (€6.20 for adults). This one is located on an island in the Alte Donau and has almost anything you can think of, from the beach area to a sports pool, wave pool, high rope climbing garden and countless other activities and settings.

There are many public pools in Vienna with different offers, from water slides to saunas, and they are all easily accessible although you’ll have to pay. Two others that are quite popular are the one in Schönbrunn (because why not swim on old palace grounds?) and Krapfenwaldbad which offers a fantastic view over Vienna.

Go to the beach

You don’t need to fly off to the Caribbean to feel the sand under your feet. Vienna has many riverside beaches with lovely sunbathing, swimming and chilling areas, especially in the Alte Donau.

Additionally, many bars in the city open the summer season with beach chairs and sandy floors, perfect for enjoying a caipirinha or an Aperol Spritz. Many places in the Copa Beach area also offer that Rio de Janeiro feel (Copa Beach, by the way, used to be called Copacagrana, paying homage to the famous Brazilian shore).

If you miss walking by the beach shore and hopping in and out of different trendy bars, then you belong to the Donaukanal and its endless list of cool places to visit just by the river canal.

Enjoy the festivals and events

One of the best things about Austria and Vienna is simply the number of open and free events offered. Even in winter, people face the cold to visit lovely Christmas Markets. In summer, this can be seen almost daily.

Besides the Donauinselfest, Europe’s largest free open-air festival, with music, activities, drinks and foods, there are several pop-up exhibitions and events. In addition, open-air cinemas all over town are pretty popular, and of course, the Rathaus summer festival, with concerts shown on the large screen outside of the town hall and many food trucks surrounding the square.

If you enjoy more classical things, then the Summer Concert of the Vienna Philharmonic is for you. It takes place every year at the Schönbrunn Gardens. In 2022, the event will happen on June 16th – it is free, and no tickets are required for attending.

Try outdoor sports

After all the eating, you’d be glad to hear that Vienna also hosts many outdoor sports activities during the summer months.

Most of them are paid or on a donation basis, and you can find Yoga on rooftops, spinning classes by the Donaukanal, HIIT in the Stadtpark, stand-up paddle or wakeboard in the Donau and much more.

Visit the beergardens and heurige

Are you done with that yoga on a surfboard in the Donau? Then it’s time to head out to a beer garden or heuriger to enjoy the evening as the sun sets.

One of the most traditional beer gardens is in Prater, the Schweizerhaus, where you can get local food and fantastic beer. For those who feel more like wine drinking, heurigers are all over the city, but the 19th District certainly has some of the best. First, go up to Kahlenberg for the view, then walk down for a heuriger crawl with great wine, delicious food and fantastic views.

But don’t forget to watch out for the weather

Just because Austria is not known to be a summer destination doesn’t mean it won’t get scalding here. During the summer months, temperatures average between 16C and 27C. It may not seem like much, but heat waves have brought thermometers closer to the 40C mark.

Ten ways to save money on your trip to Austria this summer

Austria is not a cheap country to visit, but there are ways to make those precious euros go further. Here's our guide to saving money in Austria this summer.

Published: 9 June 2022 13:58 CEST
Most people think about travelling to Austria in the winter to go skiing in the Alps, but the summer is (arguably) an even better time with visit with warm weather, lots of sunshine and plenty of outdoor activities to enjoy.

The only problem is exploring Austria can put a dent in your bank balance with the cost of accommodation, food and petrol all increasing in recent months.

There are ways to save money though and still have fun.

Here’s how.

1. Book ahead to get the best deals

The summer season in Austria is growing in popularity, especially for hiking and biking.

For this reason, it’s always a good idea to book accommodation and car rental in advance – if you can.

This way you can avoid disappointment or having to pay last-minute expensive prices because the only room left available is in a five-star hotel.

2. Consider alternative accommodation options

Hotels aren’t the only accommodation option in Austria.

Instead, try saving money by camping in a tent or travelling in a campervan. Just be sure to secure a camp ground spot in advance as they can fill up quickly in popular areas.

Alternatively, you can book accommodation via Airbnb or scour platforms like Booking.com to find last minute deals.

A word of warning though: key cities like Salzburg book up fast during the summer months – especially at weekends and on public holidays. So always book in advance.

3. Travel by bike

Biking is booming right now and Austria is the perfect country to jump on the cycling bandwagon with its beautiful scenery and networks of cycle paths. 

E-bike rental centres are also popping up across the country, making it even more accessible for those without a bike or with fitness levels that could do with a boost.

Travelling by bike is a great way to explore the country and reduce travel costs, leaving more cash to spend on a nice hotel or a fancy dinner.

4. Use public transport

Austria has an excellent public transport system with frequent services and affordable prices.

If visiting Vienna, consider purchasing the Vienna City Card for 24, 48 or 72-hour access to subway, tram and bus connections across the city, as well as discounts on some tourist activities and restaurants. 

Cards are available from €17 (including public transport) up to €61 (for public transport, access to Hop-on, Hop-off tours and airport transfers).

Nationally, the train operator is ÖBB. Cheap tickets (known as Sparschiene) are available on selected routes and usually when booked in advance.

There are also seasonal bus services available in tourist areas, such as in the Alps at the start and end points of popular hiking routes.

However, public transport can be harder to access in more rural places so always do some research before planning to travel by bus or train in Austria.

5. Use the ÖAMTC app to find cheap petrol

The Austrian Automobile, Motorcycle and Touring Club (ÖAMTC) is a traffic club and non-profit association with the aim to support and represent drivers and cyclists in Austria.

The ÖAMTC also has a useful app to help motorists find the cheapest fuel prices in their area, or wherever they are travelling in Austria.

In the app, users can search by petrol or diesel (depending on their vehicle) to view details of current prices at petrol stations in the selected area.

In these high inflation times, this is a money-saving opportunity not to be missed.

6. Know the local laws and regulations

The best way to avoid unexpected fines eating into your travel budget this summer is to be aware of the local laws and regulations.

For example, the default speed limit for driving in towns and cities is 50 kmh, unless stated otherwise. Outside of towns and cities, it’s usually 100 kmh or 130 kmh on motorways.

If caught speeding in Austria you could be fined between €30 and €150, depending on how fast you were going.

In Austria, cyclists also have to follow traffic regulations – just like any other road user. This means stopping at red lights and giving way at junctions. 

Find out more about traffic rules and regulations for cyclists in The Local’s guide to cycling in Austria.

And for anyone planning to camp – whether in a tent or campervan – be aware that wild camping in Austria is illegal and can result in a fine.

7. Avoid August if you can

Like most European countries, August is the peak summer month for tourism in Austria, so it’s best to avoid it if you can.

During August, lakes and beauty spots are packed with families enjoying the school holidays, restaurants are busy and hotels are either booked out or very expensive.

If you have to travel at this time, there’s not a lot you can do apart from pay the high prices and jostle for space at the lake. 

However, summer weather usually stretches into September in Austria, and sometimes even to early October. So don’t be afraid to be flexible with your Austrian travel plans, if possible.

8. Enjoy free lakes and beauty spots

In the peak summer months, there is often an entry fee at popular lakes, beauty spots and outdoor pools – but there are alternative options to save money.

There are plenty of free mountain lakes to enjoy, as long as you don’t mind hiking or cycling up to find them.

Then there are plenty of river banks in towns and cities across the country that are free to sit beside and enjoy a picnic.

9. Venture off-the-beaten-track 

Visiting the main cities and tourist spots in Austria during the summer will always be the most expensive option, so instead venture off the beaten track for a cheaper alternative.

Smaller towns – or those not as famous as places like Hallstatt, Salzburg and Kitzbühel – often have more affordable accommodation and dining options. As well as cheaper parking, shops and petrol stations.

To get started, try visiting St. Johann in Tirol, Eisenstadt in Burgenland or the Nockberge region in Carinthia for some off-the-beaten-track gems.

10. Take a water bottle

Austria is home to some of the highest quality drinking water in the world.

To save money – and the planet – carry a reusable drinking bottle with you and simply fill it up at drinking water taps instead of buying bottled water.

SHOW COMMENTS