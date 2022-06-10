For members
Five of the best things to do in Vienna this summer
Summer is when the Austrian capital Vienna comes alive with a long list events for the public and people flock to the river banks as temperatures rise. Here's a look at some of the best things to do this summer.
Published: 10 June 2022 16:35 CEST
Vienna is filled with places to hang out on a nice summer day (Photo by HyoSun Rosy Ko on Unsplash)
Ten ways to save money on your trip to Austria this summer
Austria is not a cheap country to visit, but there are ways to make those precious euros go further. Here's our guide to saving money in Austria this summer.
Published: 9 June 2022 13:58 CEST
