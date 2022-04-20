Read news from:
13 ways to make your life in Austria easier without really trying

Life in Austria can be challenging with a high cost of living, different dialects and a unique culture to get used to. Here are some tips on how to make your life here simpler, with little effort involved.

There are ways to make like in Austria a little easier. (Photo by Dimitry Anikin / Unsplash)

Austria is a great place to live: fresh air, beautiful scenery and a high standard of living.

But for international residents it can be testing at times too – especially when it comes to navigating the local culture, making friends and saving money.

If you feel your life in Austria could do with a boost, then try these simple tips below.

You never know, it could just transform your experience here.

Always carry cash

Austrians love cash. They always have and probably always will. 

Card payments and digital banking are gaining in popularity (especially since Covid-19), but Austria is a country built on tradition and many people are fully committed to cold hard cash.

In fact, it’s not uncommon to still come across places that will only accept cash. So to avoid feeling like a tourist, always carry cash.

READ ALSO: Why is cash so important to Austrians?

Learn some dialect words

Austria is officially a German-speaking country, but few people actually speak Hochdeutsch (high German). 

Instead, most regions have their own dialect, although there is no exact number for how many different dialects exist in Austria.

For international residents, this makes learning the language even harder because even though high German is taught in language schools across the country, most locals don’t speak it.

The best way to tackle it is to learn a few dialect words in the area where you live, and then use them when talking to local people. You might get laughed at if you get it wrong, but most of the time Austrians will appreciate the effort and do their best to make you feel welcome.

FOR MEMBERS: Austria vs Germany: Which country is better to move to?

Take time out for lunch

Austria has a healthier work/life balance than most English-speaking countries.

This even extends to the lunch break when people across the country (almost-religiously) sit down at midday to enjoy a freshly cooked lunch with others.

At first, this can seem restrictive. What if you want to have lunch at 1:30pm? Or you just want to be alone during the lunch break? That’s simply not the Austrian style when it comes to lunchtime.

The best advice is, don’t fight it. Do as the locals do and take some well-earned time out for lunch. You might even make some new friends in the process.

FOR MEMBERS: Tips for how to make friends in Austria from those who have done it

Make friends with Austrians

Austrians have a reputation for being reserved people, but often the opposite is true.

The main thing to remember is that Austrians typically don’t like small talk (see below for more on this), which can be a shock for people from places like the UK, New Zealand or the USA. But once you get to know Austrian people, they love to talk.

Some top tips for making friends in Austria include learning German, not being afraid to make the first move or to join a local sports club. In other words, get out of your comfort zone.

Not only will this make you feel more welcome and part of a community, but it will also help you to further understand the country.

Follow the Austrian news 

Knowing what is happening in the place where you live can really help with understanding the local people and culture.

Current events are often a reflection of the country so it’s always a good idea to stay up to date – preferably with The Local.

Shop at cheaper supermarkets

Austria is well-known for its high cost of living and there is no sign of the prices coming down any time soon. If anything, prices will probably continue to rise.

A useful way to counteract the high cost of living is to shop in cheaper (or less desirable) supermarkets, like Hofer and Lidl – both of which stock a wide selection of Austrian and international products.

READ MORE: Six helpful tips to save money on food shopping in Austria

Call, don’t just email

When it comes to communicating at a business level, many people prefer to talk on the phone instead of by email.

The same applies if you’re looking for a new job or trying to connect with a particular person. Making a few phone calls can work wonders for your reputation and shows others that you’re not afraid to take the initiative.

This is in stark contrast to many other countries where the default mode of communication is usually email, and it’s another example of how Austrians like to do things their own way.

Relax in cafes

Coffee culture in Austria – and especially in Vienna – is more than just getting a daily dose of caffeine in the morning. It’s a way of life and something that UNESCO identified as an intangible cultural heritage in Austria’s capital city.

Coffee houses are also known as places to relax and spend some time over a cup or coffee (or two). There is often no rush to drink up and staff typically leave customers to their own devices until they ask for another drink.

As a result, Austrian coffee houses have long been meeting places for artists, intellectuals and politicians with Sigmund Freud, Ludwig van Beethoven, Gustav Klimt and Leon Trotsky just a few famous names to have graced coffee houses in Vienna.

READ ALSO: Who to call and what to say in an emergency in Austria

Support local businesses

A great way to get to know your neighbourhood is to support local businesses.

Pick up a coffee from the cafe down the road. Buy your bread from a nearby bakery. Go out for dinner to a local restaurant. 

Independent business owners are often attentive and more likely to remember who their regular customers are, which means you can establish yourself as part of the local community.

During the pandemic some local smaller shops even kept high demand stock such as toilet paper and cooking oil aside for regular customers, telling others that there was simply none left. 

READ MORE: Nine things you need to know when relocating to Vienna

Don’t be shocked by early morning drinking

Alcohol is deeply ingrained in Austrian culture but it tends to be consumed in a more moderate manner than in other countries, like the UK or Australia.

However, it’s not uncommon to see people in cafes having a glass of wine at around 10am on a weekday. No one seems to bat an eyelid, so just accept it as part of the culture.

Reader question: Is it legal to drink in public in Austria?

Enjoy nature (it’s free)

The advantage of Austria’s small size means that even if you live in a city, the countryside is not far away.

Take advantage of this proximity to nature to clear your thoughts, breathe fresh air and enjoy the beautiful scenery.

After all, you would have to search far and wide to find a place in Austria that is not picturesque.

‘Waldeinsamkeit’ in Austria: Five peaceful forest walks near Vienna

Carry a water bottle

Austria is home to world-class drinking water. So instead of paying for bottled water and contributing to more plastic waste, get a reusable flask and fill it up for free.

Or, when in a cafe or restaurant, simply ask for tap water (Leitungswasser) instead of mineral water.

Avoid small talk with strangers

In many English-speaking cultures, small talk is a guaranteed conversation starter and a way to avoid awkward silences.

In Austria however, small talk is not as common and people generally prefer to have meaningful conversations about topics they are interested in.

Austrians can also be more reserved around people they are not familiar with and shy away from asking personal questions until they know them better.

The best approach is to avoid small talk with strangers and stick to a simple “Servus” to avoid any embarrassing encounters.

Austria vs Germany: Which country is better to move to?

Thinking of a move to a German-speaking Europe but aren't sure about Germany or Austria? Here’s what you need to know.

Both Austria and Germany are German-speaking countries with similar cultures and a high standard of living.

But in many ways, the similarities stop there and life in Austria can be very different to Germany (and vice versa) – depending on which part of the country you live in. 

So which of these two Central European countries are better to move to? Let’s find out.

Taxes

The tax systems in both Austria and Germany are complicated, so it will of course depend on your individual circumstances as to where you’d pay less tax. 

In Austria, the general income tax rates for 2022 are:

0 percent for up to €11,000 in earnings.

20 percent for €11,000 to €18,000.

32.5 percent for €18,000 to €31,000.

42 percent for €31,000 to €60,000.

48 percent for €60,000 to €90,000.

50 percent for €90,000 to €1,000,000.

55 percent for earnings above €1,000,000.

FOR MEMBERS: Explained: How to understand your payslip in Austria

While in Germany the tax rates for 2022 are:

0 percent for earnings up to €9,984.

14 to 42 percent for €9,985 to €58,596.

42 percent for €58,597–€277,825.

45 percent for €277,826 and above.

As you can see, it’s likely you will end up paying more income tax in Austria than in Germany – especially in the higher earnings brackets.

Then there are mandatory social security payments to consider, which cover healthcare, pension and unemployment insurance.

In Austria, both the employer and the employee are required to pay social insurance contributions. The amount will depend on income up to a ceiling amount of €62,640 per year or €5,220 per month.

In Germany, there is a similar system (both employer and employee pay) and the average total social insurance contribution for employees is around 20 to 22 percent of your annual salary.

In the case of self-employment, individuals in both Austria and Germany make payments directly to the social insurance provider.

How much you ultimately pay in taxes and social insurance will depend on how much you earn. In Austria you can expect to pay out around 30 percent of your gross earnings, while in Germany the amount is usually slightly higher, i.e. 36-38 percent. 

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about your German tax return

You could end up paying more in income tax in Austria. Photo: Firmbee / Pixabay

Visas

For people from non-EU countries that want to move to either Austria or Germany, a visa is required.

In Austria, there are three types of work permit to apply for: restricted (for one year), standard (two years) and unrestricted (for five years). What you can get will depend on your situation.

There are also student and graduate visas, as well as a start-up founder route, which requires a €50,000 investment in a company. 

Another investment-style visa in Austria is known as the Self-Employed Key Worker permit and involves investing €100,000 into the Austrian economy, as well as the creation of new jobs or technologies.

FOR MEMBERS: How to apply for a residency permit in Austria

In Germany, there are several visa routes including a job seeker permit for recent graduates of a recognised university, study permit, work visa, au pair visa, internship visa or a self-employment/freelance permit.

Like in Austria, there is also an investment route in Germany for people that want to set up a business in the country. There is no official minimum amount of investment but there is a recommendation that it should be at least €360,000.

In Germany, there is also the ability to apply for dual citizenship. The law currently allows EU citizens to take German citizenship without relinquishing their country of origin, but the government has pledged to overhaul the rules to allow all eligible foreigners to apply for dual citizenship in Germany.

In Austria, dual citizenship is only allowed in very few cases, so Germany comes out on top in this round.

Digital nomad friendly?

Unlike Italy, which recently announced the launch of a new digital nomad visa, there is no specific visa for digital nomads in either Austria or Germany.

However, Germany does have a freelance visa called Aufenthaltserlaubnis für selbständige Tätigkeit. It allows freelancers and self-employed people to live in Germany for up to three years, and costs €100 to apply. 

There are several different categories of self-employment, such as journalists or artists, but keep in mind that these do differ from state to state. 

Applicants also need proof of self-sustainability (income) and an address in Germany.

Austria, on the other hand, has the Self-Employed Key Worker visa (detailed above) but it requires a financial investment and is not really suitable for digital nomads, so Deutschland wins this one.

Cost of living

Both Austria and Germany are known for having a high cost of living.

However, Germany is significantly cheaper for some everyday items like bread and domestic beer. Germany is also cheaper than Austria when it comes to eating at restaurants, but is much more expensive for items like rent and petrol.

Here is a breakdown of some of the average living costs in both countries, according to Numbeo.

Austria

Rent (one-bedroom apartment, city centre): €723

Loaf of bread: €1.94

Domestic beer: €1.07

Utilities (monthly): €217

Petrol (1 litre): €1.71

Meal for two at mid-range restaurant: €55

READ MORE: Austria unveils €2 billion relief package to fight rising cost of living

Germany

Rent (one-bedroom apartment, city centre): €886

Loaf of bread: €1.63

Domestic beer: €0.57

Utilities (monthly): €234

Petrol (1 litre): €2.20

Meal for two at mid-range restaurant: €50

Please be aware that these average costs can increase in larger cities or popular tourist destinations, or decrease in more rural areas and smaller towns.

A customer wearing a face mask makes purchases at a German supermarket

The cost of living is cheaper in Germany for some items. Ina FASSBENDER / AFP

Lifestyle and culture

Life in Austria is very much influenced by the concept of Gemutlichkeit. In English, it means “comfort” or “cosy”, but in the context of Austrian culture it means “enjoying life”.

The benefits of this aspect of Austrian culture is that there is a healthy work/life balance in the country and people make an effort to spend time with friends and family. The downside is that there is sometimes a lack of urgency, especially with bureaucracy or official matters.

Austria is also a Catholic country, which is evident in some laws and customs, such as Sunday trading laws (most businesses are closed on Sundays) and a Church Tax.

READ ALSO: What is Austria’s church tax and how do I avoid paying it?

But then there are other elements, like Vienna’s famous coffee house scene and the outdoors lifestyle that can be enjoyed in the mountains. The result is a culture that is rooted in tradition while also looking on the bright side of life.

Germany, by comparison, is a much bigger country with a more diverse culture, especially between regions like traditional Bavaria (which has a similar culture to Austria) and Berlin, which is home to a modern international population and a party-loving crowd. 

The differences in Germany can be pronounced. While it may be hard to communicate with someone in English in smaller towns of the former east of the country, ordering in German in some parts of Berlin will be met with a blank stare and a request to speak English. 

However, there are a few aspects of German culture that apply across the country. For example, people are generally punctual and hardworking, and they like to take care of each other and have fun.

There are a couple of false stereotypes about German culture too – most notably that the people are cold. The reality is that most Germans are friendly and welcoming, even if there is a tendency to be honest which can at first be difficult to get used to. 

When it comes to whether Austrian or German culture is better, it depends on what you’re looking for. If you want big cities and more professional opportunities, go to Germany. If you want a smaller country with interesting traditions, then Austria is the place to be.

Nature and landscapes

Germany might have the Bavarian Alps with the Zugspitze rising to 2,962 feet above sea level, but that’s nothing compared to Austria’s Grossglockner mountain which is 3,798 metres above sea level.

But Germany does have a coastline along its northern borders – something that land-locked Austria can’t compete with.

Germany’s coast is split between the Baltic Sea and the North Sea and stretches for over 3,700 km – including islands and bays. Just don’t expect Mediterranean vibes in northern Germany.

While temperatures can be warm in the spring and summer months, both the Baltic Sea and North Sea are cold waters. This doesn’t stop German holidaymakers though who flock to the white sand beaches and pretty islands along the country’s northern coastline every summer. 

So if you would like to live in a country with the possibility of one day living by the sea (without having to relocate elsewhere), then Germany is the place to go.

On the other hand, if the mountains are calling, then head to Austria where you can spend your days exploring the Alps.

