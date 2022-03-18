Read news from:
Austria
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Published: 18 March 2022 09:19 CET
Carinthia at sunset
It's going to be sunny this weekend. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP)

Members of Austria’s national Covid-19 crisis coordination team may resign later

Some members of Austria’s national Covid-19 crisis coordination team (GECKO) may resign later on Friday due to anger over the government’s decisions to go ahead with opening steps on March 5th, the Wiener Zeitung newspaper reports. It quotes molecular biologist Andreas Bergthaler saying: “Some people are feeling high levels of resentment at  Gecko.”

Vienna puts stricter restrictions in place for hospitals

As The Local reported on Thursday, Vienna has announced stricter measures in response to high numbers of infections in the Covid-19 pandemic. Mayor Michael Ludwig (SPÖ) said on Thursday that the nation’s capital will continue to take a different path to the federal government. 

Measures will not be relaxed, while several rules in hospitals and nursing homes will be tightened. 

“The pandemic has not been mastered,” Ludwig said at a press conference

Tyrol looking for Ukrainian speaking teachers

Tyrol is urgently looking for teachers who speak Ukrainian due to a sudden influx of school age refugees into the region. Russian-speaking teachers would only be used in emergencies, the state said. Three weeks after Russia invaded Ukraine, 1,500 schoolchildren who fled Ukraine are being educated in Austria, broadcaster ORF reports. There are 800 in Vienna alone. Teachers are already facing challenges due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Operations cancelled in Salzburg

Due to many staff being in quarantine, the Tauern Clinic and the Schwarzach Hospital in Salzburg have to postpone half of all of their planned operations, broadcaster ORF reports. Beds have to be kept free for emergencies, for example people injured in skiing incidents. 

Cigarettes to get more expensive in Austria

Cigarettes will become more expensive in Austria in April. One reason will be an increase in tobacco tax on April 1st. Broadcaster ORF reports the tobacco industry experienced higher sales during the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the industry is expecting a decline in sales this year. The end of travel restrictions also means people can more easily source cigarettes from other countries, avoiding tax. A spokesman forPhilip Morris confirmed there would be a price increase in an interview with Radio Vienna. It is rumoured cigarettes will increase in price by 20 cents per pack.

Calls for competition authority to examine rise in petrol and diesel prices

Austria’s Transport Association or Verkehrsclub (VCÖ) is asking for the country’s Federal Competition Authority (BWB) to look into the price of Eurosuper petrol, broadcaster ORF reports. The price of Eurosuper has risen higher in Austria than in any other EU country since the end of February, the VCÖ claims, based on data from the EU Commission. There have been few changes to fuel taxation in this time. According to the VCÖ analysis, a litre of Super on March 14th cost 1.987 euros, which is 46 cents more than two weeks before the end of February. 

Austria had the second highest price increase for diesel in the EU after Germany (57 cents), with 50 cents, the VCÖ reported. The increase in diesel prices in Austria was five cents higher than in the Czech Republic and Finland, seven cents higher than in the Netherlands, eight cents higher than in Estonia, nine cents higher than in Italy and ten cents higher than in Poland and France.

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Published: 17 March 2022 07:22 CET
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Vienna’s Mayor to announce Covid-19 measures 

Vienna’s Mayor Michael Ludwig will meet with experts later today to discuss the next Covid-19 measures. An announcement is expected in the afternoon.

The mayor has already indicated Austria’s capital city will take a different path than the federal government.

The city’s Health Councillor Peter Hacker said on Wednesday that he was “stunned by the way an experiment is being carried out on over eight million Austrians.”

He was referring to plans to limit testing and reduce quarantine for unvaccinated contacts in April.

It is not clear if the Alles Gurgelt test system in Vienna will continue to operate, or how the new testing regime will affect schools. Employees of Lifebrain, the company which carries out the city’s ‘gurgle tests’, have been told they may face redundancy according to the Kronen Zeitung newspaper.

Further details have emerged of the scheme. According to the Austrian press agency APA, unvaccinated people who have contact with someone infected with Covid-19 will have access to free tests, while vaccinated people, who are not considered “contact people” in this case, will not.

Tests will be free of charge for people with symptoms. There will also be no price caps on tests.

Austria’s Covid-19 infections expected to keep rising

Austria’s Covid-19 infections are expected to keep rising according to the country’s forecasting group. This is despite a record number of infections having been reached in Austria with almost 60,000 cases reported in 24 hours on Wednesday.

The number of Covid-19 patients in hospitals has increased by 46 people to 3,033, though of these, 221 are in intensive care units (ICU). Since last week, the number of seriously ill ICU patients has increased by 39. 

Former Austrian foreign minister received jewellery from Putin worth €50,000 

Austria’s former foreign minister Karin Kneissl who now sits on the Board of Directors of the Russian state gas company Rosneft, received sapphire earrings worth around €50,000 euros from Vladimir Putin when he was a guest at her wedding, the Kronen Zeitung newspaper reports.

Up to 200,000 refugees could come from Ukraine to Austria

Experts predict that Austria will have to prepare for up to 200,000 refugees from Ukraine who will stay in the country at least for the short term, Der Standard newspaper reports.

Almost 5,000 Ukrainian refugees have already registered to stay in Austria, mostly in Vienna and Burgenland. Austria will take a further 2,000 vulnerable refugees from Moldova this weekend. 

Thousands of beds are being made available in Austria for refugees fleeing Ukraine. In the next few days, space for 1,200 refugees will be made available in the Messe Wien near the Prater in Vienna. There will be hot food, medical help, support and a large play area for children.

A Graz exhibition centre started offering accommodation on Wednesday. Broadcaster ORF reports 200 people registered in the Styrian city in the first three hours. 

Austrians support increase in defence spending

A recent survey conducted on behalf of the Ministry of Defence in Austria found around 60 percent of Austrians want an increase in defence spending.

They also believe that the army should again be geared more towards being able to ward off military attacks on Austria, broadcaster ORF reports. The survey was carried out between March 2nd and 7th among 800 Austrians aged 16 and over.

However, a majority of Austrians want the country to stay neutral: 83 percent are in favour of maintaining the country’s neutrality, while only 16 percent are against it.

Calls to regulate fuel prices

Austria’s opposition SPÖ party is calling for the federal government to ensure that falling worldwide oil prices are reflected at the pump. The SPÖ-led state of Carinthia also called for a price cap on fuel. In response, Austria’s Economics Minister Margarete Schramböck (ÖVP) said the government was monitoring the situation closely and pointed out that Austria’s petrol prices were in line with the rest of Europe. 

Vice-Chancellor Werner Kogler (Greens) told broadcaster ORF the high fuel prices could be taken to the Federal Competition Authority (BWB) to ensure fair prices.

