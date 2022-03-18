For members
TODAY IN AUSTRIA
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
Every weekday, The Local brings you an English-language summary of the news you need to know in Austria.
Published: 18 March 2022 09:19 CET
It's going to be sunny this weekend. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP)
For members
TODAY IN AUSTRIA
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
Every weekday, The Local brings you an English-language summary of the news you need to know in Austria.
Published: 17 March 2022 07:22 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments