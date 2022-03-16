Read news from:
Austria
COVID-19

Almost 60,000: Austria hits new daily Covid case total

Over 3,000 people are currently in Austrian hospitals due to Covid, while new infections hit their highest ever daily total on Wednesday.

Published: 16 March 2022 13:23 CET
Could the relaxation of Covid measures in Austria be behind the spike in infections? Photo: Christof STACHE / AFP
Could the relaxation of Covid measures in Austria be behind the spike in infections? Photo: Christof STACHE / AFP

Eleven days after significant relaxations were announced in Austria, the numbers of new Covid cases are sky-rocketing, with a record 58,583 registered in 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry.

There are currently 3,033 people in hospitals due to Covid (46 more than yesterday) and 221 people in intensive care. 

Austria has one of the highest hospitalisation rates in Europe at this point, only behind Lithuania, Latvia, Slovakia, Estonia, and Bulgaria. 

Austria has also recorded 28 deaths from the virus in a day, bringing the total number of victims to 15,289 since the pandemic began. The alpine country has made little progress in terms of vaccination, with just 69.35 per cent of the total population fully vaccinated. 

Fewer tests, fewer positives?

According to data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) and Johns Hopkins University, only Iceland and Liechtenstein had a higher incidence of infections per 100,000 inhabitants than Austria in a comparison of 46 European countries. 

It is worth noting that some European countries have relatively low rates of testing in comparison to Austria, broadcaster ORF said. 

This Tuesday, 15, however, the federal government announced Austrians will be entitled to five PCR and five antigen tests per month, in a departure from the unlimited free tests currently available. 

Reopening steps

The record numbers have been registered after the country lifted most Covid-19 restrictions almost two weeks ago. 

Since March 5th, Austrians don’t need to show a Covid pass with proof of vaccination, recovery, or negative test in most establishments. The mask mandate has also mostly fallen throughout the country.

Except for the capital Vienna, that is, where Mayor Michael Ludwig (SPÖ) has kept the 2G rule for gastronomy and general mask requirements for indoor areas.

As the country reached record Covid case numbers, many politicians in the federal government defended the reopening steps by mentioning that the widespread omicron variant was “milder” than its predecessors. 

READ MORE: Record Covid case numbers: How close is Austria to a new lockdown?

Responding to criticism, the Health Ministry said that not only the new number of cases should be considered, but also the proportion of symptomatic patients and the burden on hospitals. 

Useful vocabulary

Neuinfektionen – new infections

Intensivstation – intensive care unit

AllZeitRekord – all-time record

bestätigte Fälle – confirmed cases

Gratistestangebot – free tests offer

Member comments

COVID-19

Covid-19: Austria among highest hospitalisation rates in Europe

As the country reopens and lifts restrictions, not only the number of new infections is rising, but hospitalisation rates as well

Published: 16 March 2022 10:41 CET
Covid-19: Austria among highest hospitalisation rates in Europe

Austria is currently the sixth country with the highest hospitalisation rates, reporting 332 Covid-19 patients in hospitals per million people.

Information from Our World in Data puts Austria only behind Lithuania (646), Latvia (566), Slovakia (477), Estonia (473), and Bulgaria (460), though these countries have last updated their numbers on March 6th. 

The alpine country is followed by France, with a rate of 310 patients per million residents, Hungary (307), Romania (307), and Denmark (263).

In less than two months, data shows Austria’s hospitalisation rates have almost tripled. 

Neighbouring countries such as the Czech Republic, Switzerland, and Italy have fared much better, with hospitalisation rates of 207, 194, and 149, respectively.

READ MORE: Could Austria’s mandatory Covid-19 vaccination return in autumn?

Reopening steps

This comes as the country lifted most Covid-19 restrictions almost two weeks ago. 

Since March 5th, Austrians don’t need to show a Covid pass with proof of vaccination, recovery, or negative test in most establishments. The mask mandate has also mostly fallen throughout the country. Except for the capital Vienna, that is, where Mayor Michael Ludwig (SPÖ) has kept the 2G rule for gastronomy and general mask requirements for indoor areas.

As the country reached record Covid case numbers, many politicians in the federal government defended the reopening steps by mentioning that the wide-spread omicron variant was “milder” than its predecessors. 

READ MORE: Record Covid case numbers: How close is Austria to a new lockdown?

Responding to criticism, the Health Ministry said that not only the new number of cases should be considered, but also the proportion of symptomatic patients and the burden on hospitals. 

Top three

More than 300,000 people were infected with the Covid-19 in the past week in Austria – giving the Alpine state one of the highest infection rates in Europe. 

According to data from Johns Hopkins University and the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), only Iceland and Liechtenstein had a higher incidence of infections per 100,000 inhabitants in a comparison of 46 European countries. 

However, some European countries have low rates of testing in comparison to Austria, broadcaster ORF noted. 

Yesterday, however, the federal government announced residents in Austria will be entitled to five PCR and five antigen tests per month, in a departure from the unlimited free tests that are currently available. 

Additionally, from March 21st, close contacts of a positive case will no longer have to quarantine completely and will be able to go to work or shopping while wearing a mask, but not to restaurants or events.

Useful vocabulary

Infektionszahlen – infection numbers

Spitzenfeld – leading group

CoVFälle – Covid cases

Nachbarstaaten – neighboring states

