Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

COVID-19

Covid-19: Austria among highest hospitalisation rates in Europe

As the country reopens and lifts restrictions, not only the number of new infections is rising, but hospitalisation rates as well

Published: 16 March 2022 10:41 CET
Gargle tests in Vienna. Photo: ALEX HALADA / AFP
Gargle tests in Vienna. Photo: ALEX HALADA / AFP

Austria is currently the sixth country with the highest hospitalisation rates, reporting 332 Covid-10 patients in hospitals per million people.

Information from Our World in Data puts Austria only behind Lithuania (646), Latvia (566), Slovakia (477), Estonia (473), and Bulgaria (460), though these countries have last updated their numbers on March 6th. 

The alpine country is followed by France, with a rate of 310 patients per million residents, Hungary (307), Romania (307), and Denmark (263).

In less than two months, data shows Austria’s hospitalisation rates have almost tripled. 

Neighbouring countries such as the Czech Republic, Switzerland, and Italy have fared much better, with hospitalisation rates of 207, 194, and 149, respectively.

READ MORE: Could Austria’s mandatory Covid-19 vaccination return in autumn?

Reopening steps

This comes as the country lifted most Covid-19 restrictions almost two weeks ago. 

Since March 5th, Austrians don’t need to show a Covid pass with proof of vaccination, recovery, or negative test in most establishments. The mask mandate has also mostly fallen throughout the country. Except for the capital Vienna, that is, where Mayor Michael Ludwig (SPÖ) has kept the 2G rule for gastronomy and general mask requirements for indoor areas.

As the country reached record Covid case numbers, many politicians in the federal government defended the reopening steps by mentioning that the wide-spread omicron variant was “milder” than its predecessors. 

READ MORE: Record Covid case numbers: How close is Austria to a new lockdown?

Responding to criticism, the Health Ministry said that not only the new number of cases should be considered, but also the proportion of symptomatic patients and the burden on hospitals. 

Top three

More than 300,000 people were infected with the Covid-19 in the past week in Austria – giving the Alpine state one of the highest infection rates in Europe. 

According to data from Johns Hopkins University and the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), only Iceland and Liechtenstein had a higher incidence of infections per 100,000 inhabitants in a comparison of 46 European countries. 

However, some European countries have low rates of testing in comparison to Austria, broadcaster ORF noted. 

Yesterday, however, the federal government announced residents in Austria will be entitled to five PCR and five antigen tests per month, in a departure from the unlimited free tests that are currently available. 

Additionally, from March 21st, close contacts of a positive case will no longer have to quarantine completely and will be able to go to work or shopping while wearing a mask, but not to restaurants or events.

Useful vocabulary

Infektionszahlen – infection numbers

Spitzenfeld – leading group

CoVFälle – Covid cases

Nachbarstaaten – neighboring states

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

COVID-19

Austria hits record daily number of Covid cases

Less than a week after the country relaxed most Covid restrictions, 47,795 new cases were recorded in Austria on Wednesday.

Published: 9 March 2022 17:22 CET
Austria hits record daily number of Covid cases

Austria has posted a new record number of coronavirus infections, totalling 47,795 cases in 24 hours, according to data from the country’s Health Ministry. 

This comes on the same day that the alpine country announced its decision to scrap a mandatory vaccination law that would have imposed fines starting at €600 to people who have not vaccinated against Covid-19.

The record number also comes in less than a week after Austria lifted most Covid restrictions.

READ MORE: Covid-19: Austria to remove most restrictions from March 5th

On March 5th, nightclubs reopened for vaccinated people throughout Austria. Most of the country also removed requirements to show proof of vaccination or recovery (2G) and even testing (3g rule) to enter bars and restaurants.

Vienna, however, kept the 2G rule for gastronomy and the FFP2 mask mandate indoors. 

The capital’s Mayor Michael Ludwig was one of the people who pointed out that the record number of new cases came in tandem with the reopening.

“The number of infections is at an absolute record level. Removing the protections was a mistake. I have always warned about this development! We will continue to follow the consistent path in Vienna”, the SPÖ mayor tweeted

Corona in numbers

The Health Ministry recorded 47,795 cases in 24 hours, with 2,764 people in hospitals with the virus (four more than the day before) and 182 in intensive care units.

Since the pandemic began, 15,113 people have died with corona, 42 of them in the last 24 hours. 

Austria is one of the countries with the lowest vaccination rates, with 69.47 per cent of its population fully vaccinated and 75.79 per cent partially vaccinated. In the last seven days, 17.39 per cent fewer doses were given than in the same period before. 

UPDATED: Austria to scrap mandatory Covid vaccinations

The vaccination mandate law came into force early in February, but the rates have not risen significantly since then.

There were no sanctions against the non-vaccinated, though, that would’ve come in mid-March before being suspended by the federal government. 

As life reopens for everyone, with few or no restrictions or health measures, and the mandate falls, politicians and specialists warn of possible repercussions with rising infections, and the possible arrival of new variants in autumn.

SHOW COMMENTS