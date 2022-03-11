Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

COVID-19 RULES

Record Covid case numbers: How close is Austria to a new lockdown?

With a skyrocketing number of cases since its "Freedom Day", several people have called for a reintroduction of safety measures

Published: 11 March 2022 12:28 CET
Peopele walk past Hofburg palace at Michaeler square in Vienna, Austria on November 22, 2021. - Austria has entered a nationwide lockdown in an effort to contain spiraling coronavirus infections. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP)
Peopele walk past Hofburg palace at Michaeler square in Vienna, Austria on November 22, 2021. - Austria has entered a nationwide lockdown in an effort to contain spiraling coronavirus infections. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP)

Less than a week since Austria’s ‘Freedom Day’ saw the relaxation of most Covid measures, case numbers are skyrocketing, and experts and politicians have argued for some restrictions to come back. The Health Ministry, however, does not want to introduce new restrictions.

For the last two days, Austria has had record Covid numbers, posting 47,795 new cases on Wednesday, 9, and again 49,432 new cases on Thursday. This Friday, the federal government announced 49,323 new infections in 24 hours.

Though the numbers in hospitals and intensive care units are not as dramatic, doctors have already issued warnings about the overworked and tired staff.

READ MORE: Austria hits daily record number of Covid cases

Medical Association Vice Harald Mayer told Austria’s Krone Zeitung newspaper, “we are running out of beds, some of the staff are exhausted and unnerved or infected, quit in rows or are looking for transfers”.

The rising numbers come just about a week after Austria had its “Freedom Day”, with most restrictions being lifted in the country. This week, the country also announced that the legal requirement to have the Covid-19 vaccine would not be implemented as planned, following a report by experts that it was “not proportionate” due to the milder Omicron strain of the virus.

READ MORE: EXPLAINED: What are Austria’s new Covid rules?

Criticism of the relaxations

Since March 5th, the “G” rules were removed in most of Austria, and clubs and venues reopened not only for vaccinated and recovered but for the unvaccinated as well. The mask mandate was also removed in most areas, except for “essential” places such as supermarkets and public transport.

Vienna did not follow suit, and the capital kept the 2G rule (vaccinated or recovered) for gastronomy and an FFP2 mask mandate for all indoor areas. 

The city’s Mayor Michael Ludwig was also one of the first to criticise reopening steps, both when he announced Vienna would not adopt the federal government’s reopening plans and when the country reported record infection numbers.

On Twitter, the SPÖ politician raised his concerns and called on the Health Ministry to “seriously deal with the high number of cases”. 

Ludwig pointed out that the country has record-level infection rates, saying removing restrictive measures was a mistake, and Vienna would keep following its “consistent path”.

Reversal path and preventive measures

Several specialists and politicians have called for some of the measures to be reinstated. 

Austria’s Corona Commission has recommended implementing some “preventive measures” to halt the rising numbers. However, the commission stopped short of mentioning “reintroduction” of measures and, so far, a new lockdown has not been suggested by experts.

Medical attorney Sigrid Pilz this Friday, 11, said in the Ö1 “Morning Journal”: “I don’t understand how you can’t see a need for action in the current situation.” She also criticised the suspension of the vaccination mandate, saying the move “creates uncertainty”. 

READ MORE: Could Austria’s mandatory Covid-19 vaccination return in autumn?

Sigrid Pilz advocates the introduction of a mask requirement in all indoor areas, including schools, work from home schemes where possible, and ventilation systems in public buildings.

Molecular biologist Ulrich Elling told Krone that masks were the “simplest and most effective measure for controlling infection dynamics” but had been “abandoned” by the government.  

“Masks should be compulsory”. 

Epidemiologist Eva Schernhammer warned that with such a high number of infections, the health system would very well be brought to its limits.

Health Ministry to stay on course

The Health Ministry, however, has decided not to turn on the reopening steps. 

“We must be cautious not to lose acceptance and understanding among the population. A tightening of the corona measures a few days after the extensive opening would not be possible to present to people”, he said, according to Die Presse.

The Ministry said that not only the new number of cases should be considered, but also the proportion of symptomatic patients and the burden on hospitals. 

49,323 new infections were recorded from Thursday to Friday, according to the health commission. This is above the average of the past seven days of 37,628.

27 more deaths related to the coronavirus in 24 hours have been reported. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have already been 15,163 deaths.

A total of 2,751 infected people were treated in the hospitals on Thursday. In addition, 176 patients were in intensive care units.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

COVID-19 RULES

ANALYSIS: Are Vienna’s tighter Covid measures ‘a mistake’?

Vienna's decision to keep Covid rules place puts it at odds with the rest of the country. Austrian journalist Stefan Haderer asks if the decision is prudent pandemic management or a barrier in the journey back to normality.

Published: 11 March 2022 12:18 CET
ANALYSIS: Are Vienna’s tighter Covid measures ‘a mistake’?

After four lockdowns and despite constantly high numbers of Covid-19 infections, Austrians celebrated their “Freedom Day” on March 5th.

Many Corona restrictions were dropped, including the heavily disputed 2G rule.

In the eyes of Vienna’s mayor Michael Ludwig easing the Corona restrictions in Austria was “a mistake”.

Vienna remains vigilant by maintaining several restrictions such as “2G” and registration in restaurants and clubs – much to the dismay of many politicians and business owners.

EXPLAINED: What are Austria’s new Covid rules?

The capital’s “tough way” and its fervent testing strategy have also caused growing discontent among health experts and dissent in the social media.

Critics see more harm than good for the population and negative effects, both economic and social, in the long run.

But why is Mayor Ludwig insisting on his own way and, as his opponents claim, undermining a national Corona strategy?

Vienna’s eager Covid testing is questioned

Ludwig’s main argument is to stay cautious and avoid chaos in hospitals by an unforeseen rise in patients. Compared to all other Austrian provinces though, Vienna still has the highest number of cases, with about 9,000 new infections registered on March 8th.

The fact that infections in Austria are on a constantly high level may be due to excessive testing, experts say.

Spending more than 2.6 billion Euros on free PCR and antigen tests, Austria has become an undisputed “Covid testing champion” at least in Europe – with little positive output after contact-tracing has collapsed and national debt is skyrocketing.  

Virologists and health experts, including members of the Gecko Corona committee, now openly speak out against “mass testing” and demand a shift towards specified and targeted testing.

The government has announced to stop free Covid testing as of April this year. Ludwig and his team are alarmed.

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and Vienna’s mayor Michael Ludwig hold their novel coronavirus antigen rapid tests (ALEX HALADA / AFP)

His party, SPÖ Vienna, tweeted that testing has become “a good tradition we shouldn’t throw overboard.” The tweet has sparked outraged reactions among social media users.

Young mothers, in particular, keep writing posts about feeling “harassed” by having their children tested at school at least twice a week and their fear of ongoing quarantines and home-schooling. 

In interviews, older citizens tend to show more understanding for Vienna’s “cautious way” in a pandemic full of surprises, new variants and unexpected waves.

However, they unanimously agree to be confused by the rules and measures taken in Austria, which differ from region to region.

Ludwig’s insistence on a tougher strategy in Vienna has largely contributed to this perception, critics admonish.

And the government’s recent decision to scrap mandatory Covid vaccinations is just another piece in the puzzle of an apparently incoherent and contradictory national communication strategy.

UPDATED: Austria to scrap mandatory Covid vaccinations

A strategy that failed?

Since former chancellor Sebastian Kurz turned away from the ÖVP’s traditional coalition partner SPÖ, the relationship between Austria’s two largest parties has become frozen.

The months after the first lockdown in March 2020 have been marked by dispute, dissent and allegations, especially between the ÖVP-Green government and the SPÖ.

Before stepping down due to chat and corruption affairs, Kurz stated several times that the pandemic was over, thanking his team on posters for successfully managing the Corona crisis.

As Austria went into another lockdown in autumn 2022, the population’s confidence in the government had plummeted.  

Ludwig reiterated that the pandemic “was not over” by choosing a more stringent and consistent approach for Vienna, a path other SPÖ-governed provinces refuse to take.

According to a survey by the “Market Institut”, over 48 percent of the interviewees would still vote for Michael Ludwig as a mayor. Public opinion in social media and forums, however, is far more critical. Many users agree with Elisabeth Köstinger, Austria’s Minister of Tourism, who has called Ludwig to “stick to experts’ opinions” and put an end to stricter measures causing even more damage in the hospitality and tourism sectors.

When the mayor announced that the 2G rule would remain in force in Vienna at least until April, a large number of commentators announced they would rather eat out in nearby Lower Austria or Burgenland without any “senseless restrictions” which will “never be terminated” in the capital.

READ MORE: Could Austria’s mandatory Covid-19 vaccination return in autumn?

The mayor’s fiercest critics argue that Vienna’s “testing mania” has proved to be inefficient and costly. Some warn that certain measures in Austria have largely contributed to social polarisation resulting in ongoing anti-Corona demonstrations along the Ringstrasse.

There are also voices in favour of carefully easing further restrictions. However, they wonder why Ludwig mainly relies on Corona testing while he neglects other more fact-based and less costly measures like regular disinfection on buses and trains. 

The Gecko committee and the Austrian government have not agreed on what their future Corona strategy will be like. Experts hope that in the coming months communication will be at least more clear. This may also depend on a less federalist approach.

SHOW COMMENTS