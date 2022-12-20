Austria's Tyrol to have free public transport on New Year's Eve

Austria's Tyrol province announced that public transport (VVT and IVB) will run for free during New Year's Eve for the first time from 8 pm on December 31st to 5 am on January 1st.

"This is a novelty in Tyrol, and I am extremely pleased. I say quite clearly: on New Year's Eve, rather leave the car and be chauffeured home comfortably in a train or bus", said regional mobility council René Zumtobel.

The connections of the VVT in the local transport (suburban trains, Regiobuses, Nightline lines), as well as the offer of the IVB in Innsbruck, can be used free of charge.

"On New Year's Eve, capacities on night trains will be expanded. All S-Bahn trains will be run as double sets, offering an additional 2200 seats," Zumtobel said.

Long-distance trains, however, are excluded from the offer.

