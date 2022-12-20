Austria's Tyrol to have free public transport on New Year's Eve
From 8 pm on New Year's Eve until 5 am on New Year's morning, all-night connections of the VVT in local transport and IVB can be used free of charge.
Austria's Tyrol province announced that public transport (VVT and IVB) will run for free during New Year's Eve for the first time from 8 pm on December 31st to 5 am on January 1st.
"This is a novelty in Tyrol, and I am extremely pleased. I say quite clearly: on New Year's Eve, rather leave the car and be chauffeured home comfortably in a train or bus", said regional mobility council René Zumtobel.
READ ALSO:
- 8 things to know if you’re visiting Austria in December
- How to save money and still go skiing in Austria
- Everything that changes in Austria in December 2022
The connections of the VVT in the local transport (suburban trains, Regiobuses, Nightline lines), as well as the offer of the IVB in Innsbruck, can be used free of charge.
"On New Year's Eve, capacities on night trains will be expanded. All S-Bahn trains will be run as double sets, offering an additional 2200 seats," Zumtobel said.
Long-distance trains, however, are excluded from the offer.
READ ALSO:
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.
Please log in here to leave a comment.