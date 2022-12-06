Read news from:
Austria
SKIING

Where are the best places to go skiing in Austria?

Austria’s ski resorts are some of the most popular in Europe, but the best one for you will depend on what you’re looking for. Here’s what you need to know.

Published: 6 December 2022 12:57 CET
Whether you're looking for a lively or sleepy ski resort, Austria has something to offer. (Photo by Banff Sunshine Village on Unsplash)

The winter season is big business in Austria with people from around the world flocking to the Alps. 

And this year is set to be even more enjoyable as the first one without Covid restrictions since the start of the 2019/2020 season (although with inflation-boosted prices).

To help you get started, here’s our guide to the best places to go skiing in Austria and what they offer.

For glitz and glamour

For glitz, glamour and luxury (and prices to match), look no further than Kitzbühel in Tyrol and Lech am Arlberg in Vorarlberg.

Kitzbühel is a well-known name in the luxury ski world but is especially popular with people from Germany due to its close proximity to Munich. It’s a pretty town with a long history and also home to the annual Hahnenkamm Race – the world’s second oldest alpine ski race.

Lech is an exclusive resort in the Bludenz district of Vorarlberg with fancy villas and an upmarket après ski scene. It’s known as a playground for the rich and famous, complete with designer shopping in the main village.

Expect to pay high prices in Kitzbühel and Lech – for everything. For example, an adult day pass in Kitzbühel in peak season is €65. In Lech, a day pass costs €67.

For affordable prices

If you simply want to enjoy good snow conditions without the millionaire price tag, then head to one of Austria’s more affordable locations.

Flachau in Salzburg is a spacious resort with a rustic vibe, located just one hour from Salzburg Airport. It is known for great snow conditions due to its high altitude and is cheaper than some other resorts. Day tickets cost €61 in peak season if bought online.

Another affordable resort to consider is Söll in Tyrol. Söll is located in the SkiWelt area and can be easily reached from either Salzburg, Innsbruck or Munich airports. As an added bonus, Söll is also home to Austria’s largest night skiing area. Plus, day tickets cost €60, or just €54 in low season (December 8 to 16 2022, or March 18 to April 10 2023).

Accommodation, food and shopping are all more affordable in Flachau and Söll – especially when compared with places like Kitzbühel and Lech am Arlberg.

For family-friendly skiing

Austria is a country with a strong focus on families and children, so it’s no surprise there are many family-friendly ski resorts to explore. 

A good place to start is St. Johann in Tyrol. The town has a mixture of traditional and modern hotels and restaurants, and the resort has a range of slopes for all abilities. Just don’t expect many late nights with people dancing on the tables in St. Johann as it’s more of an early dinner and early to bed type of place.

Alternatively, head to Schladming-Dachstein in Styria for a similar vibe and plenty of child-friendly slopes. There are even family tickets available, like 35 percent off ski passes for children and teenagers at the weekend. Plus, Schladming-Dachstein has a young families ticket for those with a child under the age of three.

For snowboarders

Snowboarding might not be as popular as it used to be, but there are still some resorts in Austria that are better suited to snowboarders.

Snowboarding is also a popular winter sport in Austria (Photo by Colin Lloyd on Unsplash)

Mayrhofen in Tyrol is one of the most well-known snowboarding resorts in the Austrian Alps and the location for the annual Snowbombing festival. It is also home to PenkenPark, which is considered as one of the biggest – and best – snowparks in Europe. Plus, as you would expect from such a resort, the nightlife is quite good and there are plenty of affordable accommodation options in the town.

Another top snowboarding resort in Austria is Arlberg, which sits between Tyrol and Vorarlberg. Arlberg is Austria’s largest ski resort and is known for its vast freeriding opportunities. As an added bonus, most of the lifts at the resort are gondolas and chair lifts, which are easier for snowboarders to use than drag lifts.

For après ski

Winter sports and partying often go hand-in-hand, and it’s no different in Austria.

A good place to make the most of the Austrian après ski scene is Ischgl in Tyrol. Unfortunately, Ischgl’s reputation as a party place was its downfall in March 2020 when it became a hotspot of Covid-19 infections. But the town has since managed to bounce back and is still the place to go for traditional après ski with schnapps, oompah music and waiters in Lederhosen.

Or make your way to Saalbach Hinterglemm in Salzburg – a popular location for British winter holidaymakers in Austria. Saalbach has a range of bars and restaurants to enjoy, from traditional huts to modern wine bars. Expect to find a lively atmosphere in Saalbach in peak season with the beer flowing and the tunes blaring.

SKIING

How to save money and still go skiing in Austria

Is it possible to go skiing in Austria this year and not spend a fortune? Yes, as long as you don’t mind compromising on a few factors. Here’s how.

Published: 22 November 2022 11:01 CET
How to save money and still go skiing in Austria

Buy a season pass

If you live in the mountains, or not far away, and you plan to go skiing on a regular basis this winter, then the best value for money is a season pass.

A season pass gives you access to the slopes for the entire winter season, which means you can save a lot of money when compared to buying day passes. However, for the cost of the season pass to really pay off, you need to make the most of it and use it often.

For example, an adult season pass in St. Johann in Tyrol is €382 and a day pass in peak season (December 24 to March 17) costs €53. This means you need to spend at least eight full days on the mountain to save money, otherwise a season pass actually becomes the more expensive option.

Go off-peak

Discounts are available for skiing during the off-peak season. 

As mentioned above, the main ski season is from Christmas to mid-March. But many resorts open earlier in December, if conditions allow, and offer big discounts until December 24.

In St. Johann, the adult day pass rate is €29 between December 8 to 23 – far below the €53 in peak season. Likewise, accommodation is often cheaper during off-peak times, providing another way to go skiing in Austria and still save money.

These off-peak rates don’t apply at all ski resorts but it’s worth checking before booking a trip to the mountains.

Try other winter sports

If the cost of skiing puts you off but you still want to explore the mountains, there are other (and cheaper) options to consider.

Langlaufen (cross-country skiing) is popular in Austria – especially during a good snow year. It involves gliding across groomed trails in the valleys and is completely free to enjoy. Apart from the cost of buying or renting Langlaufen skis and boots.

The Langlauf season is also shorter than the ski season. It usually starts around Christmas, or earlier depending on the amount of snowfall, and runs until around the end of February. 

However, the season can go longer if the conditions are right, like during the winter of 2021/2022. Or it might not happen at all if there isn’t enough snow. 

(Photo by Daniel Frank on Unsplash)

Then there is Skitouren (ski touring), which is hiking up the mountain on special skis with fur grips before skiing down. This is a good workout and a great way to explore the mountains, while also getting a skiing fix at the end. It’s also free in some places, or much cheaper than buying a ski pass.

The only downside to Skitouren is that you need to buy or rent different skis and boots, which can add to the cost.

An alternative to ski touring is snowshoeing where you hike up on special snow shoes. This can be done along ski touring trails but unless there is a gondola at the top, you will have to hike back down again.

Buy second-hand gear

It’s no secret that winter sports equipment is expensive with everything to consider from skis to boots, helmet, goggles, back protector and clothing. But there is a way to save money with second hand gear.

A good place to start looking is on Willhaben – Austria’s online second-hand marketplace. Alternatively, many sports stores that sell winter sports gear often have end-of-season sales, although this requires some advance planning.

Many ski rental places also sell ex-rental skis, boots and poles. This isn’t usually advertised but if you ask you can get a good deal. Just make sure the equipment is still in good condition, otherwise it’s not really worth it.

Stay at self-catering accommodation

Staying in a hotel and going out for dinner every night is a great way to enjoy a week in the Alps. But it quickly becomes expensive – especially this winter with high inflation and rising prices.

Instead, try booking self-catering accommodation, like an apartment, where you can cook your meals and prepare packed lunches for a day on the slopes.

There are also many Pensionen (boarding houses) in cheaper ski resorts that offer good value for money and usually include breakfast. Some even do half-board, which can help to bring down costs even more.

Shop around

It’s human nature to want to follow the crowd and go to the most popular ski resorts, but they are often the most expensive.

Instead, do some research to find smaller, less expensive places to go skiing in Austria, like Ellmau, Kirchberg and Mayrhofen in Tyrol. 

And if you really want to save money, steer clear of places like Kitzbühel in Tyrol, Zell am See in Salzburg and Lech am Arlberg in Vorarlberg – all of which are known as ‘luxury’ resorts with a price tag to match.

