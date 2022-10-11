For members
What to expect from the ski season in Austria this winter
Skiers in Austria should expect to pay higher prices this winter as resorts are hit by rising costs. Many ski operators are also considering energy-saving actions. Here's how expensive it could get and which Covid measures could return.
Published: 11 October 2022 16:20 CEST
The ski season in Austria this winter will be more expensive than usual. (Photo by Volker Meyer / Pexels)
