TODAY IN AUSTRIA

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Fewer people following Covid-19 vaccination recommendations, Carinthia to set a regional election date, health sector sounds the alarm and more news from Austria on Tuesday.

Published: 22 November 2022 07:37 CET
Parts of Austria could see some heavy snowfall on Tuesday. (Photo by Andreea Popa on Unsplash)
  • The number of new vaccinations against Covid falls

Fewer people are following the recommendation to take the Covid-19 vaccination, the newspaper Die Presse reported.

According to Ministry of Health data, only just over half of people in Austria have been vaccinated following expert recommendations. That is 817,000 fewer people than in July, the report said. 

The Ministry of Health now wants to discontinue the corresponding statistics and only publish the number of vaccine doses administered.

The vaccination committee has recently extended its recommendations on the Covid vaccination several times. Since the end of August, for example, the experts have recommended the fourth vaccination (“booster vaccination”) from the age of twelve instead of 60. 

  • EXPLAINED: Is the construction ‘boom’ over in Austria?

Austria has seen a property and construction boom in the last few years. Will inflation dampen new investment in the sector? And what will it mean for the property market?

  • Carinthia to set local election date

Next year, Carinthia will again hold regional elections, which will probably occur at the beginning of March, the newspaper Der Standard reported. 

On Tuesday at 9 am, the red-black government will discuss the concrete election date, which will be announced about two hours later by Governor Peter Kaiser and State Councillor Martin Gruber (ÖVP) at a press conference.

The incumbent, Peter Kaiser, seems set for reelection though whether in a coalition or through an absolute majority, remains to be seen.

  • Health sector sounds the alarm (again)

Health sector workers in Austria are again warning that there is an extreme staff shortage, with certain provinces, such as Upper Austria, alerting that they will need more than 9,000 new people entering the workforce in the next eight years. 

The 24-hour caregivers sounded the alarm as hospitals had to change shift plans and workers had to go on (more) overtime to cover slots, broadcaster ORF reported. 

Even if a number of measures are underway – from the nursing bonus and nursing reform to facilitation of the Red-White-Red Card and changes in medical studies – “the shortage cannot be remedied solely from the reservoir of labour that we have in Austria or Europe”, Health Minister Johannes Rauch (Grüne) said on Monday.

  • Weather

Screenshot from ZAMG

Rain and snowfall spread from the southwest to many parts of the country, with the focus of precipitation on the southern side of the Alps, Austria’s meteorologic institute ZAMG said. 

Especially from the Zillertal Alps to the Radstädter Tauern and south of them, it will snow heavily. As a result, the snow line will drop to between 400m and 900m above sea level, depending on the intensity of the precipitation. 

Afternoon temperatures are 2C to 7C.

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected].

TODAY IN AUSTRIA

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Austria National Bank to face losses, Austria defeat Italy in friendly match, inflation cuts winter vacations short and more news from Austria on Monday.

Published: 21 November 2022 08:01 CET
  • Austria’s National Bank faces losses as interest rises

The Austrian National Bank (OeNB) will face losses this quarter after raising interest rates and facing changes in the financial market worldwide, the newspaper Der Standard reported. 

The lender’s only shareholder, the Austrian Republic, will see no more profit distributions “for a while”, the daily added.

On the one hand, central banks now collect lower yields on the investment of their reserves in shares and bonds. Moreover, the days when commercial banks had to pay so-called negative interest rates for their deposits with the OeNB are over.

All these developments will have a negative impact on the OeNB’s operating result for 2022, as they will on other central banks around the world. The bank traditionally only releases yearly results in March of the following year. However, a spokesperson for OeNB already confirmed the forecast is unfavourable “as well as those of other central banks worldwide”.

  • EXPLAINED: 10 ways to save money on your groceries in Austria

With inflation hitting double digits, consumers in Austria are really feeling the pinch, particularly in the supermarket. Here are some simple tips on how you can save money on your grocery shopping.

  • Austria defeat European Champion Italy 2:0

In an almost empty stadium in Austria and on the day of the World Cup opening game, Austria and Italy – both teams failed to qualify for the games in Qatar – faced each other in a friendly match.

The home team, playing at the Ernst Happel Stadium (Vienna) in front of 18,000 people (the stadium holds 48,000) scored twice with Schlager making the first goal at minute six and Alaba kicking off the second at 35 minutes.

  • Inflation is cutting winter vacations short

Inflation makes forecasts for tourism demand in winter particularly difficult this year. However, tourism researcher Mike Peters told broadcaster ORF that the increased costs will have an impact on the travel behaviour of guests.

Many guests should arrive later or look for cheaper accommodation. “They are more likely to travel on Tuesday in the morning instead of Monday afternoon,” said Peters. Another possibility: the tourists look for cheaper accommodation. This could be necessary in some cases such as Tirol. There, hotels have already increased their prices by 20 to 30 percent.

However, there is “hope” in “loyal guests”, who are said to be enthusiastic skiers and, in particular, the “good” skiers, the expert said.

  • Virologists say now is the time to get the flu vaccination

According to the flu reporting service, there are currently around 10,000 suspected cases per week in Vienna, broadcaster ORF said. A few hundred turned out to be actual cases of influenza, with a slight upward trend. 

“Now is the ideal time for the flu vaccination,” advised virologist Monika Redlberger-Fritz.

“Right now, we’re on the verge of a flu epidemic,” Redlberger-Fritz said. After the vaccination, it takes about one to two weeks until the immune system is sufficiently trained and protected against the flu – so you should get vaccinated now, she stated.

Flu vaccination is generally recommended for all people who want to protect themselves and approved vaccines are available for everyone over the age of six months. 

The National Vaccination Panel recommends vaccination particularly urgently, for example, for people over 60, pregnant women and babies and young children – as they have an increased risk of a severe course.

  • Weather

Screenshot from ZAMG

The clouds will remain relatively dense for the time being, from Vorarlberg to western Lower Austria it will rain at times, Austria’s meteorologic institute said. The snow line will be between 700 and 1200m. 

In the course of the day, dry weather will slowly prevail everywhere and the sun will shine more frequently in the afternoon in all parts of the country. The wind will be light to moderate in the Danube area temporarily brisk from southwest to west. 

The daily high temperature is 4C to 10C.

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected].

