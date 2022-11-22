For members
TODAY IN AUSTRIA
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
Fewer people following Covid-19 vaccination recommendations, Carinthia to set a regional election date, health sector sounds the alarm and more news from Austria on Tuesday.
Published: 22 November 2022 07:37 CET
For members
TODAY IN AUSTRIA
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
Austria National Bank to face losses, Austria defeat Italy in friendly match, inflation cuts winter vacations short and more news from Austria on Monday.
Published: 21 November 2022 08:01 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments