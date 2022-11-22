Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

The number of new vaccinations against Covid falls

Fewer people are following the recommendation to take the Covid-19 vaccination, the newspaper Die Presse reported.

According to Ministry of Health data, only just over half of people in Austria have been vaccinated following expert recommendations. That is 817,000 fewer people than in July, the report said.

The Ministry of Health now wants to discontinue the corresponding statistics and only publish the number of vaccine doses administered.

The vaccination committee has recently extended its recommendations on the Covid vaccination several times. Since the end of August, for example, the experts have recommended the fourth vaccination (“booster vaccination”) from the age of twelve instead of 60.

Carinthia to set local election date

Next year, Carinthia will again hold regional elections, which will probably occur at the beginning of March, the newspaper Der Standard reported.

On Tuesday at 9 am, the red-black government will discuss the concrete election date, which will be announced about two hours later by Governor Peter Kaiser and State Councillor Martin Gruber (ÖVP) at a press conference.

The incumbent, Peter Kaiser, seems set for reelection though whether in a coalition or through an absolute majority, remains to be seen.

Health sector sounds the alarm (again)

Health sector workers in Austria are again warning that there is an extreme staff shortage, with certain provinces, such as Upper Austria, alerting that they will need more than 9,000 new people entering the workforce in the next eight years.

The 24-hour caregivers sounded the alarm as hospitals had to change shift plans and workers had to go on (more) overtime to cover slots, broadcaster ORF reported.

Even if a number of measures are underway – from the nursing bonus and nursing reform to facilitation of the Red-White-Red Card and changes in medical studies – “the shortage cannot be remedied solely from the reservoir of labour that we have in Austria or Europe”, Health Minister Johannes Rauch (Grüne) said on Monday.

Weather

Screenshot from ZAMG

Rain and snowfall spread from the southwest to many parts of the country, with the focus of precipitation on the southern side of the Alps, Austria’s meteorologic institute ZAMG said.

Especially from the Zillertal Alps to the Radstädter Tauern and south of them, it will snow heavily. As a result, the snow line will drop to between 400m and 900m above sea level, depending on the intensity of the precipitation.

Afternoon temperatures are 2C to 7C.

