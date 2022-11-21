Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

READER INSIGHTS

REVEALED: The best and worst districts to live in Vienna (as voted for by you)

Vienna is popular with international residents in Austria, but where is the best place to live in the city? And where should foreigners avoid? Here are the results from our latest survey.

Published: 21 November 2022 12:14 CET
REVEALED: The best and worst districts to live in Vienna (as voted for by you)
Readers of The Local voted for the best and worst districts in Vienna in our latest survey. (Photo by tookapic / Pixabay)

Vienna is home to the majority of foreigners living in Austria, so we thought they must have some opinions on the best and worst districts to live. 

To find out, we asked readers of The Local to tell us about their favourite and least favourite places in Austria’s capital city.

Here’s what they had to say.

READ MORE: Property buying rules for international residents in Vienna

The best districts in Vienna

Unsurprisingly, the central 1st to 9th districts in Vienna came out on top as the best places to live as an international resident.

Lejla from Bosnia said: “We live in 8th and it’s central, but not too central. It’s vivid and lively, and I feel history everywhere.”

Similarly, Ella said: “Districts 1 to 9 have close proximity to amenities and there is no need to have a car, but they are lacking greener areas and parks.”

Leopoldstadt (2nd district) was named several times by respondents as their favourite district, alongside Alsergrund (9th district), Innere Stadt (1st) and Favoriten (10th).

The latter – Favoriten – is one of Vienna’s most populated districts, according to Stadt Wien. It is also popular with foreigners with more than half of the district’s residents born outside of Austria.

READ ALSO: Vienna Christmas Markets: Here are the dates and locations for 2022

Favoriten resident Vivian, from the USA, said: “It’s affordable, there is a real sense of community, it is very diverse and neighbours are welcoming.”

Meanwhile, Andrew DiGiovanni from the US said his favourite district is Alsergrund for the “green spaces and the canal”, as well as “wide, airy streets – some of which are getting facelifts”. 

Andrew added: “[Alsergrund is] close enough to the centre to have some of its old character. Surrounded by three U-Bahn lines, with key trams running through the centre. The 9th will be the hot spot when the U5 comes in.”

Mariahilf (6th district) was also recommended as a good place to live for single people or couples without children, most notably for the close proximity to the Naschmarkt – one of Vienna’s biggest markets and home to many food stalls and restaurants.

Melissa from California, who voted for Mariahilf, said: “[The district is] easy to reach by U4 and fresh food and goods are easy to come by at the Naschmarkt.”

READ ALSO: IN FIGURES: Everything you need to know about who lives in Vienna

What makes a district good?

We didn’t just want readers of The Local to tell us their favourite place to live in Vienna – we also wanted to know why they feel that way.

In a multiple choice question, good access to transport came out on top with almost 87 percent of respondents citing this as the main reason they liked a particular district.

This was followed by amenities (shops, cafes, libraries etc.) at almost 67 percent and community at 60 percent.

Cost, including affordable housing, and access to international schools were the least important reasons for a district to be a good place to live, with respondents voting for them at 43 percent and 30 percent respectively.

FOR MEMBERS: IN NUMBERS: The Vienna districts where most foreigners live

People walk in front of the Hofburg palace during a sunset on a sunny day in Vienna, Austria on November 6, 2020. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP)

The worst districts in Vienna

Despite several respondents saying Favoriten is one of the best places to live in Vienna, 33 percent named it as the worst.

Paul, from Romania, said Favoriten has “a lot of garbage, old buildings and loud people”.

Ella, who declined to reveal where she is from, said she “did not feel good walking around there”.

But Favoriten wasn’t the only district that was labelled as an undesirable place for foreigners to live, with several respondents citing Ottakring (16th) as the worst district in Vienna.

Referring to Ottakring, Vivian from the US said: “It’s uppity, lonely, there are very limited amenities and the connections aren’t great.”

However, Paul Young from London said Rudolfsheim-Fünfhaus – another district heavily populated with international residents – is the worst place to live in the city.

Paul said: “It’s relatively densely built and away from the Gürtel [outer ring road] with little infrastructure.”

Whereas one respondent from Bulgaria voted for Innere Stadt (1st district) as the worst place to live because it is “loud and grey”.

READ ALSO: UPDATED From lighting to ice skating: How Vienna plans to save energy

What makes a district bad?

While easy access to transport was the main reason for readers of The Local to like a district, community was the most common reason (56 percent) for international residents to dislike a place.

This was followed by limited amenities at 52 percent and selection of schools and childcare facilities at 39 percent.

Just 35 percent said poor access to transport was the reason why a district was a bad place to live and almost 22 percent named cost as a deciding factor.

This section of the survey allowed for multiple choice answers.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

VIENNA

The best Christmas Markets to visit this week in Vienna

We are still a bit far from December, but some of Vienna's most famous Christmas Markets are already opening up for visitors. Here are the best ones.

Published: 11 November 2022 16:48 CET
Updated: 14 November 2022 16:25 CET
The best Christmas Markets to visit this week in Vienna

At the approximately 200 stands at the Viennese Christmas Villages, Christmas goods and gift ideas are offered again this year, and atmospheric events inspire the young and old visitors of these traditional markets.

Nostalgic rides for children and the finest delicacies from sweet to savoury round off the programme and make the Christmas villages so unique. 

READ ALSO: Discover Austria: How to explore Salzburg in one weekend

This year, not only will Austrians be able to enjoy the markets without any Covid-19 restrictions (previously, they had been either closed or required proof of immunity against the disease), but it’s also a special occasion: 300 hundred years ago, the first Christmas Market opened in Vienna.

Even with the current energy crisis, the season is set to be just as beautiful and enchanting as it has been for centuries. Some of Vienna’s most well-known markets are open from Friday, November 11th, so that you can join the spirit already.

Here are the best ones:

Christmas Village at Stephansplatz

Experience enjoyment, inspiration and Christmas anticipation at the Christmas market on Stephansplatz, with its fantastic location directly at the foot of Vienna’s landmark, the Cathedral of St. Stephen, up to and including 26 December. 

FOR MEMBERS: What to expect from the ski season in Austria this winter

The glow of lights and the scent of gingerbread, steaming mulled wine and freshly roasted nuts, just in front of festively lit huts. Those who love atmospheric Christmas markets with a perfect atmosphere and ambience, with a great range of art and food, will be thrilled by the Christmas market on Stephansplatz.

November 11th – December 12th, 2022
Daily from 11 am – 9 pm
December 24th, 11 am – 4.00 pm, December 25th and 26th, 11 am – 7 pm
Stephansplatz, 1010 Vienna
www.weihnachtsdorf.at

The Christmas village market at the University of Vienna campus (Fotocredit:MAGMAG Events & Promotion GmbH.)

Christmas Village at the Campus of the University of Vienna/Altes AKH

The Christmas Village at the Campus of the University of Vienna has been known and loved for its cosy atmosphere since 1999.

It invites visitors to get to know and experience the Austrian regions, culture and joie de vivre.

Craftsmen and businesses from all over Austria transform the Christmas Village into an impressive world of enjoyment, pampering and experience. Traditional Austrian Christmas can be experienced and enjoyed with all its facets.

November 11th – December 23th, 2022
Mo-We 2.00 pm – 10 pm, Th-Fr 2 pm – 11.00 pm
Sa 11.00 am – 11 pm, Su 11 am – 8.00 pm
Alserstrasse/Spitalgasse, Hof 1, 1090 Vienna
www.weihnachtsdorf.at

READ ALSO: Seven common myths about Austrian food you need to stop believing

Christmas Market on Spittelberg

This year, the beloved market on the streets of Vienna’s seventh district has an ecological theme and will be an “eco-event”. You can expect a “good ecological footprint, fairly traded or produced, local, regional and/or organic, vegetarian or vegan, resource-saving and sustainable.”

Due to concerns about the pandemic situation, the popular special children’s and cultural programme will not take place this year. However, there is still a wide range of culinary specialities, handicrafts and beautiful Christmas decorations.

November 11th – December 23th, 2022
Mo-Th 2 pm – 9 pm, Fr 2 pm – 9.30 pm
Sa 10 am – 9.30 pm, Su & hols. 10 am – 9 pm
Spittelberggasse, Stiftgasse, Schrankgasse, Gutenberggasse, 1070 Vienna
www.spittelberg.at

Check our complete guide to see all Viennese Christmas markets and more information about them.

SHOW COMMENTS