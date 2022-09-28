Read news from:
Austria
ENERGY

From lighting to ice skating: How Vienna plans to save energy

Winter is approaching and with it a higher use of energy. Here’s what the City of Vienna is doing to save gas and electricity this winter.

Published: 28 September 2022 16:52 CEST
From lighting to ice skating: How Vienna plans to save energy
The City of Vienna is rolling out a number of energy saving measures for the coming winter. Photo by Minsu B / Pexels.

As the war in Ukraine continues and energy prices skyrocket, Austria could be in for a tough winter.

To offset some of the impacts, the City of Vienna is now preparing for the cold season and rolling out a series of energy saving measures.

The aim is to reduce energy consumption in the Austrian capital by 15 percent by the end of March 2023, which is in line with the target set by the European Commission earlier this year.

Mayor Michael Ludwig said: “Cooperation in Vienna is the most important basis for getting through difficult times well and safely.

“We proved that during the pandemic and we will prove that now. Our motto is: stick together so that everyone stays warm.”

Here are the main elements of the plan.

Ice skating

The Wiener Eistraum ice skating rink on Rathausplatz is scheduled to run from January to March 2023. But, according to the Wiener Zeitung, there is uncertainty over whether it can take place at all this winter.

The structure on Vienna’s town hall square is a popular winter attraction in the city. It attracts both locals and tourists with pretty lighting and pre-heated ice skates for hire. But it also requires a lot of energy to operate.

As a result, there is a possibility that the Wiener Eistraum could be cancelled or scaled back, although a final decision hasn’t been made yet.

Christmas markets

The Wiener Zeitung reports that Vienna’s Christmas market in front of the Rathausplatz is currently not at risk of being cancelled – at least not under the current plans.

The Rathausplatz is the city’s biggest Christmas market and is scheduled to open on November 19th, which is one week later than in 2021.

Lighting

The City of Vienna said the conversion to LED street lighting is continuing across the capital. So far, around half of the city’s 153,000 street lamps have been replaced with LED bulbs. 

The use of street lighting in Vienna has also changed. From 10pm, lighting in low-traffic areas is reduced to 75 percent, and then to 50 percent after midnight.

The LED street lighting project is expected to reduce energy consumption by 60 percent and is part of the city’s long-term energy saving plans.

Administrative buildings, campuses and pools

Energy saving measures are also being rolled out across administrative buildings, at public pools and educational buildings in Vienna.

The Town Hall claims that around 193,000 MWh (or €14.7 million) has already been saved at 42 government buildings, including at kindergartens and schools.

Further energy saving projects are planned for the Jörgerbad, Floridsdorferbad and Kongressbad public pools.

Additionally, the Liselotte-Hansen-Schmidt campuses in Donaustadt, Liesing and Penzing are heated and cooled with geothermal energy. They are also fitted with large photovoltaic systems.

Investment in the energy network

Between 2022 and 2026, Wiener Stadtwerke Group will invest around €6.2 billion to improve Vienna’s energy infrastructure, with €5.7 billion earmarked for “climate-friendly investments”. 

Wien Energie is investing €1.2 billion into the conversion of the energy system by 2026 and around €400 million is reserved for the expansion of renewable electricity production.

Peter Hanke, City Councillor for Economic Affairs, said: “In addition to the city’s goal of being climate-neutral by 2040, the security of supply for the Viennese is particularly important to me. 

“By 2030, we will invest around €3 billion in the network security of the federal capital Vienna via Wiener Netze. 

“Such a stable power grid makes the integration of renewable energies possible because 90 percent of the energy transition takes place in the distribution grid.” 

VIENNA

What’s on: Five things to do in Vienna this weekend

Vienna is full of events, places to visit and great new restaurants to try out. So if you are overwhelmed with the possibilities or just wondering where you can find a musical about a famous British novel, here are some ideas.

Published: 22 September 2022 13:46 CEST
Updated: 24 September 2022 06:29 CEST
What's on: Five things to do in Vienna this weekend

REBECCA

There are few better ways of learning German than just getting immersed in a book, play or movie in the language – but one that you are very familiar with the story and characters.

Vienna now has the perfect opportunity for those who want to practise their German by following the stories of the ‘new” Mrs. de Winter, her wealthy husband, the sinister Mrs Danvers and the infamous Manderley.

Rebecca, based on the novel of the same name by Daphne du Maurier, premieres at the Raimund Theater on Thursday, September 22nd, and people can experience the musical thriller live from Tuesday to Sunday.

You can find more information here.

Vienna central cemetery

Photo by Zdeněk Macháček on Unsplash

Vienna’s central cemetery

The Wiener Zentralfriedhof is one of the largest in the world and certainly the most well-known in the Austrian capital. It is the resting place of famous people such as Beethoven and Falco, but its landscape is also home to impressive flora and fauna (you can even see deer grazing by).

The Zentralfriedhof is particularly interesting during the moody autumn months when leaves turn yellow and the light is even more beautiful. You can visit every day from 7 am to 6 pm, but tours and certain parts of the cemetery have different hours.

You can find more information here.

(Copyright MA 49 / Fürthner)

Weinwandertag

During an early autumn weekend, thousands of Viennese and people from other parts of Austria participate in the city’s Wine Hiking tradition, which is precisely what it sounds like: walking around vineyards and trying out different wines and food.

It’s a great way to celebrate the arrival of autumn (and the new wine season) in a very Austrian way: outdoors, with friends and family, and with traditional drinks and food. You can take four different hikes (each with varying choices of routes). The trails are senior and child friendly.

You can find more information here.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Al Zaytouna Restaurant (@alzaytouna_restaurant)

Al Zaytouna

Al Zaytouna, which means “the olive tree” in Arabic, is one of the best restaurants for those seeking Lebanese cuisine in Vienna. There are many choices of dishes, including vegan and vegetarian, prepared with tasty Mediterranean herbs and olive oil.

Classic Arabic desserts finish off the night perfectly. The lovely-decorated restaurant (complete with a Schanigarten) is located in the 3rd district.

You can find more information here.

Austria’s Oktoberfest, the Viennese Kaiser Wiesn, is back. (Pressefotos © Stefan Joham)

Vienna Oktoberfest

Vienna’s largest Oktoberfest, the Kaiser Wiesn in Wiener Prater, is back with festivities, beer tapping and live acts.

From the opening until October 9th, the Kaiser Wiesn is open daily from 11:30 am – the Kaisernacht starts at 6:30 pm in the three large festival tents and offers a varied programme with national and international music and pop acts.

You can find more information here.

Do you know any other cool events happening in Vienna during the weekends? You can email us at [email protected] to share your tips and suggestions.

