From lighting to ice skating: How Vienna plans to save energy
Winter is approaching and with it a higher use of energy. Here’s what the City of Vienna is doing to save gas and electricity this winter.
Published: 28 September 2022 16:52 CEST
The City of Vienna is rolling out a number of energy saving measures for the coming winter. Photo by Minsu B / Pexels.
What’s on: Five things to do in Vienna this weekend
Vienna is full of events, places to visit and great new restaurants to try out. So if you are overwhelmed with the possibilities or just wondering where you can find a musical about a famous British novel, here are some ideas.
Published: 22 September 2022 13:46 CEST
Updated: 24 September 2022 06:29 CEST
