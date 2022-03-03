For members
ENERGY
How reliant is Austria on Russia for energy?
As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine enters the second week and economic sanctions take hold, The Local takes a closer look at how much Austria relies on Russia for energy.
Published: 3 March 2022 16:49 CET
Austria is heavily dependent on Russian gas. How could this impact Austria's energy supply? Photo by Ina FASSBENDER / AFP
LIVING IN AUSTRIA
Cost of living: 45 ways to save money in Austria
Inflation has pushed up the cost of living in Austria as elsewhere, but we've collected dozens of tips to help you get the most out of life here without needing to push your budget to the limit.
Published: 3 March 2022 15:53 CET
